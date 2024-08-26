Judge in Arizona ‘fake elector’ case against several Trump allies sets 2026 court date

Judge in Arizona ‘fake elector’ case against several Trump allies sets 2026 court date
seng kui Lim/500px/Getty Images

(PHOENIX) — The judge overseeing the Arizona “fake elector” case that charged several Trump allies with alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the state has set a trial date of Jan. 5, 2026.

At a hearing in Phoenix on Monday, Arizona Superior Court Judge Bruce Cohen heard several motions from the defendants’ attorneys including some motions to dismiss the case.

Many of the defendants, including Trump adviser Boris Epshteyn and former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, appeared virtually.

An attorney for former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani argued in court that the allegations against Giuliani are not crimes and instead amount to free speech.

“The way I see it, is that in every instance where they’ve alleged Mr. Giuliani has done something in this indictment, it’s all conduct related to his constitutional right, freedom of speech, to petition the government,” the attorney said.

An attorney for Jim Lamon, one of the so-called fake electors, argued at length that the charges in the indictment against his client are “insufficient” and that his client was told to be a “duly qualified elector” by state party chair Kelli Ward.

Ward, Lamon’s attorney said, told Lamon that the documents he signed purporting that Trump won Arizona “was vetted out by lawyers all throughout the administration.”

“That’s what he was told,” Lamon’s attorney argued.

“I think we can agree [Lamon] was not part of the Trump campaign,” Lamon’s attorney added. “There’s no evidence he talked to Trump or the campaign at all.”

Krista Wood, an attorney with the Arizona attorney general’s office, asked for a protective order over the grand jury proceedings, citing “several leaks” in other similar cases, including the Fulton County election interference case case in Georgia.

“Given the number of defendants and defense counsel, there’s a larger probability of that type of information being leaked,” Wood said of the grand jurors’ names.

All those indicted in the case pleaded not guilty earlier this summer to charges of fraud, forgery, and conspiracy for their alleged efforts to overturn the state’s election results. Trump’s former attorney Jenna Ellis subsequently reached a cooperation agreement with prosecutors in exchange for the state dropping the charges against her.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Driver allegedly kills innocent bystander while trying to mow down domestic partner: Police
Driver allegedly kills innocent bystander while trying to mow down domestic partner: Police
Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(HOUSTON) — A driver could face a possible murder charge after he allegedly struck and killed an innocent bystander on a sidewalk in Houston early Sunday while attempting to mow down his domestic partner, according to police.

The incident unfolded around 3 a.m. after patrol officers in the city’s Midtown area responded to what they initially thought was a gunshot and found the mortally injured victim on the sidewalk, Robert Ementich, a spokesperson for the Houston Police Department, said during a news conference.

“It’s my understanding that the victim, the decedent, was actually the manager of one of the nightclubs and was preparing to go home,” Ementich said.

Witnesses, including the alleged intended target, told police the suspect and his domestic partner were involved in an altercation at a nightclub and left the establishment, Ementich said.

“Upon leaving the establishment, the male got into the vehicle and started driving around and struck multiple vehicles,” Ementich said.

Ementich said the driver’s domestic partner alleged to investigators that the suspect, whose name was not immediately released, intended to strike her with the vehicle when he hit the innocent bystander.

“She was able to get out of the way,” Ementich said of the suspect’s companion. “Unfortunately, an innocent bystander who was walking on the sidewalk was struck by the suspect’s vehicle.”

Ementich said the Houston Fire Department administered first aid, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the woman killed was being withheld by police pending an autopsy and notification of her relatives.

Ementich said it was not immediately clear if the suspect’s domestic partner was his wife or girlfriend.

With help from witnesses, police officers located the suspect several blocks away and took him into custody, Ementich said.

Ementich said police and prosecutors are looking into possibly filing a murder charge against the suspect, alleging it was an “intentional act” to try to hit his partner.

“It’s kind of like if he were to pull out a gun and try shooting his wife and missed. It was still his intention to use a deadly weapon,” Ementich said. “Instead of a 160-grain bullet, he used a 4,000-pound motor vehicle as his weapon of choice.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

American Airlines flight evacuated via emergency slides after smoke reported during taxiing at San Francisco airport
American Airlines flight evacuated via emergency slides after smoke reported during taxiing at San Francisco airport
ilbusca/Getty Images

(SAN FRANCISCO) — An American Airlines flight was evacuated after the crew reported smoke in the cabin as the plane taxied at San Francisco International Airport, according to airport officials.

Three people suffered minor injuries during the evacuation through the emergency slides, but no one needed medical transport, according to the airport.

The fire department has responded to put out the smoke source.

Passengers will be transported to the terminal, the airport said.

The flight was set to depart for Miami at the time, according to the airport.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Record heat and wildfire threat persisting out West over the weekend
Record heat and wildfire threat persisting out West over the weekend
ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Over 30 million remain under heat alerts from Arizona up through Washington State, where widespread highs in the triple digits are expected. Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories will still in effect through Sunday — and into next week for parts of the Pacific Northwest.

Hot, dry and windy conditions will also keep fire danger high, especially for crews working tirelessly to contain and control current wildfires across parts of California and the Pacific Northwest.

The potential for dry thunderstorms producing abundant lightning will increase over across portions of Oregon and Washington. This could spark new fires, increasing the risk even more. Red Flag Warnings remain in effect through Sunday evening.

The combination of the heat and smoke from wildfires will also bring poor air quality across portions of the Pacific Northwest as well. As a result, Air Quality Alerts remain in effect for parts of the region.

Intensifying heat out West

The heat dome over the West Coast will intensify and expand northward over the weekend, bringing temperatures back into record-setting territory for much of the region Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures could reach record highs this weekend with Las Vegas, Nevada, potentially reaching 113 degrees; Needles, California, potentially reaching 118 degrees; and Mount Shasta, California, potentially reaching 100 degrees on Saturday.

On Sunday, places that could break record highs include Boise, Idaho, which could reach 107 degrees; Spokane, Washington, which could reach 108 degrees; Yakima, Washington, which could reach 105 degrees; Baker, Oregon, which could reach 102 degrees; and Las Vegas, Nevada, which could reach 113 degrees.

High heat and humidity will also impact parts of Central and South Florida Saturday and Sunday. Near Orlando, Sanford, Florida could see temperatures peak near record levels Saturday, with highs forecast to climb into the mid-90s.

Heat Advisories remain in effect through Sunday evening across South Florida, where heat index values up to 108 degrees are possible.

Heavy rainfall and flash flooding in the South

Weather conditions in the South will stay soggy and unsettled over the next stretch of days. A few severe storms could generate damaging winds, but heavy rainfall and the threat for flash flooding remain a bigger concern.

The stalled front responsible for rain and storms in the South will continue to bring locally heavy downpours to parts of the region in the days ahead.

Another 2 to 3 inches of rain is forecast through next week, from Texas to Virginia and the Carolinas, with higher amounts possible locally.

Flooding remains a bigger threat across portions of southeastern Virginia, where flood alerts remain in effect. After receiving as much as 4 to 6 inches across parts of the state, additional rainfall in the days ahead will only increase the potential for flooding, if not exacerbate any flooding that is already ongoing.

Meanwhile, shower and storm activity affecting the Central U.S. continues to keep temperatures near or below normal over the next few days and into next week.

Strong storms producing damaging winds, hail and locally heavy downpours could fire up across parts of the High Plains on Saturday afternoon and evening, too.

Flood alerts also remain in effect across portions of the southern Rockies in New Mexico, where additional rainfall from storms could lead to flooding through Saturday night.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.