Judge in Comey case raises alarm over ‘profound investigative missteps’

Former FBI Director James Comey talks backstage before a panel discussion about his book “A Higher Loyalty,” June 19, 2018, in Berlin. (Carsten Koall/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — A magistrate judge expressed alarm Monday at what he called “a disturbing pattern of profound investigative missteps” that may have irreversibly tainted the prosecution of James Comey and violated the former FBI director’s constitutional rights, in a scathing opinion granting Comey’s attorneys access to a vast trove of grand jury evidence. 

Judge William Fitzpatrick ordered the Trump administration to turn over a full transcript and recording of the September grand jury presentation by Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney Lindsey Halligan, which he said included instances where she may have made “fundamental misstatements of the law that could compromise the integrity of the grand jury process.”

“The Court recognizes that the relief sought by the defense is rarely granted,” Fitzpatrick said in a ruling Monday. “However, the record points to a disturbing pattern of profound investigative missteps, missteps that led an FBI agent and a prosecutor to potentially undermine the integrity of the grand jury proceeding.” 

Comey pleaded not guilty in October to one count of false statements and one count of obstruction of a congressional proceeding related to his testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee in 2020, amid what critics call Trump’s campaign of retribution against his perceived political foes.

Halligan, Trump’s handpicked U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, sought the indictment of Comey over the objections of career prosecutors after Trump forced out previous U.S. attorney Erik Siebert who sources said had resisted bringing cases against Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James. Halligan, who had no experience as a prosecutor, sought the indictment after Trump, in a social media post, called on Attorney General Pam Bondi to act “NOW!!!” to prosecute Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Fitzpatrick, in Monday’s ruling, wrote, “Having been requested by the government to review the grand jury materials, the Court has identified two statements by the prosecutor to the grand jurors that on their face appear to be fundamental misstatements of the law that could compromise the integrity of the grand jury process.”

Separately, the judge raised concerns that based on materials handed over by the government, it appears the indictment that Halligan ultimately returned in open court may not have been presented or deliberated on by the grand jury, which initially rejected one of the three charges she had sought. 

“If this procedure did not take place, then the Court is in uncharted legal territory in that the indictment returned in open court was not the same charging document presented to and deliberated upon by the grand jury,” Fitzpatrick said. “Either way, this unusual series of events, still not fully explained by the prosecutor’s declaration, calls into question the presumption of regularity generally associated with grand jury proceedings, and provides another genuine issue the defense may raise to challenge the manner in which the government obtained the indictment.”

Based on his outlined concerns about potential government misconduct, Fitzpatrick ordered the government to provide all of the grand jury materials to Comey’s attorneys by 5 p.m. ET Monday. 

Man arrested for living in crawl space of condo complex for ‘extended period of time’: Sheriff
Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office

(HAPPY VALLEY, Ore.) — A man in Oregon was arrested for living in a crawl space of a condominium complex for an “extended period of time,” according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

Beniamin Bucur, 40, was arrested on Wednesday after officials investigated a “suspicious circumstance at a condominium complex” in Clackamas County near Happy Valley, the sheriff’s office said in a press release last week.

On Wednesday at around 11 p.m., a witness reported seeing a man “who was not known to live in the complex parking his car and walking to the back of one of the buildings,” officials said.

Upon further investigation, the witness also noticed the “door to the crawl space was open and light was coming from inside,” according to authorities.

Once officials arrived at the scene, they said they noticed the door to the space was “damaged and now locked,” along with an extension cord running through a vent.

Deputies reached out to the owner of the complex, who said “nobody was supposed to be down there” and that they had heard “strange noises coming from the crawl space before,” officials said.

When the keys the owner gave deputies did not unlock the door to the space, officials “breached the door and located the man,” identified as Bucur, according to authorities.

Bucur had taken “significant steps to improve the conditions of the crawl space,” with a bed, lights, chargers, televisions and other electronics all found “plugged into the house,” the sheriff’s office said.

A pipe with white residue that “tested positive for methamphetamine” was also found at the scene, according to officials.

Bucur was transported to the Clackamas County Jail where he was booked on charges of first-degree burglary and the unlawful possession of methamphetamine, authorities said.

The suspect’s preliminary hearing was on Thursday, with his bail set to $75,000, officials said.

It remains unclear whether Bucur has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Jan. 6 rioter who wore ‘Camp Auschwitz’ hoodie arrested on animal attack charges
City of Newport News

(NEWPORT NEWS, Va.) — The Jan. 6 rioter seen in photos wearing a “Camp Auschwitz” hoodie inside the U.S. Capitol building has been arrested in Virginia on charges stemming from a dog attack.

Robert Keith Packer, 60, was arrested on Thursday “following an investigation into an animal-related incident” that had occurred on Monday in Newport News, a city spokesperson said.

Packer was charged with one count of animal attack resulting from owner’s disregard for human life, a felony, the spokesperson said. He was also charged with attacking while at large and no city license, both misdemeanors.

Civil charges have also been filed against Packer, including dogs running in a pack and vicious dog, the spokesperson said. 

Police told Newport News ABC affiliate WVEC that four people were taken to the hospital with dog bites stemming from the attack.

“As part of the investigation, authorities seized one adult dog, six 11-week-old puppies, four live rabbits, and one deceased rabbit from the property,” the spokesperson said.

The case is being investigated by the city’s Animal Services division, police said.

Federal prosecutors in the Jan. 6 case said that Packer has been a “habitual criminal offender for 25 years with 21 convictions for mostly drunk driving, but also for larceny, drug possession, and forgery.” He was incarcerated for several previous offenses, they said.

He was ultimately pardoned, after President Donald Trump issued a sweeping series of pardons for defendants charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack earlier this year.

Trump administration moves to dissolve ban on Abrego Garcia’s removal to deport him to Liberia
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The Trump administration has moved to dissolve the ban on Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s removal so that it can proceed with his deportation to Liberia.

In a series of filings overnight, government attorneys said that the Salvadoran native’s claim of fear of torture or persecution in the African nation was denied after he was interviewed by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services last week.

The attorneys for the Department of Justice argued that the preliminary injunction blocking Abrego Garcia’s removal to Liberia should be dissolved because the government received assurances from the government of the West African country that he will not be persecuted or tortured.

The government also said that Abrego Garcia’s lawsuit to stop his removal is improper because he is a member of a separate class action lawsuit in Massachusetts regarding third-country removals. In that case, the Supreme Court allowed the Trump administration to proceed with third-country removals.

“Even if the merits were properly presented here, Petitioner’s claims fail,” the DOJ said. “The Constitution does not entitle Petitioner to process beyond what the political branches have chosen to afford.”

Abrego Garcia, who had been living in Maryland with his wife and children, was deported in March to El Salvador’s CECOT mega-prison — despite a 2019 court order barring his deportation to that country due to fear of persecution.

He was brought back to the U.S. in June to face human smuggling charges in Tennessee, to which he has pleaded not guilty.

The DOJ called Abrego Garcia a member of MS-13 and said his removal is “in the public interest.”

On Friday, Abrego Garcia’s attorneys asked U.S. District  Judge Paula Xinis to block his removal to Liberia until an immigration judge reviews the denial of his reasonable fear claim by USCIS.

“The Government insists that the unreasoned determination of a single immigration officer—who concluded that Abrego Garcia failed to establish that it is “more likely than not” that he will be persecuted or tortured in Liberia— satisfies due process,” his attorneys said. “It does not.”

Abrego Garcia’s attorneys also said that the government has “cycled through” four third-country destinations—Uganda, Eswatini, Ghana, and now Liberia—without providing “the notice, opportunity to be heard and individualized assessment that due process requires.”

They argued that the government has disregarded their client’s “statutory designation” of Costa Rica, despite the country’s previous assurances that it would accept him and give him refugee or resident status.

Abrego Garcia is currently being held in a detention facility in Pennsylvania.

