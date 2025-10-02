Judge in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs case allowing ‘Mia’ to give victim impact statement
(NEW YORK) — Sean “Diddy” Comb’s former assistant — who testified at trial under the pseudonym “Mia” — will be allowed to speak during the rap mogul’s sentencing on Friday, a judge ruled on Thursday.
Judge Arun Subramanian granted prosecutors’ request for “Mia” to deliver a victim impact statement, over the objections of Combs’ lawyers. Subramanian wrote, “Though the defense argues that Mia has been discredited, it doesn’t explain why she should be excluded given that the defense will of course be afforded a ‘fair opportunity to respond’ to any remarks that Mia offers.”
“Mia” worked as Combs’ personal assistant between 2009 and 2017. During trial, she described abusive work conditions and said Combs sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions. Defense lawyers argued that “Mia” lied about the alleged abuse.
In July, a jury found Combs guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution in connection with his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, and guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution in connection with another ex-girlfriend, who testified under the pseudonym “Jane.”
In a letter to the judge on Wednesday, defense attorney Marc Agnifilo had argued against letting “Mia” speak, saying, “She is not a victim of anything.”
Federal prosecutors conceded that “Mia” is not a victim of transportation for the purposes of prostitution.
The defense called “Mia” a liar, saying she testified at trial “with a made up voice and demeanor” and now wants to “sully” the sentencing hearing.
“Moreover, that she is so eager to return to court, when she plainly does not have to, and is not even entitled to, puts her proffered fear of testifying at trial into clear relief. This was a show for her,” Agnifilo said.
The lawyers representing “Mia,” Shawn Crowley and Mike Ferrara, said in a statement to ABC News, “Mia was incredibly brave to walk into a public courtroom and testify truthfully about the worst events of her life, and stand up for herself, her friends, and abused women everywhere.”
While the music mogul was convicted of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, he was found not guilty of racketeering conspiracy, the most serious charge. He was also found not guilty of both charges of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion in connection with Ventura and “Jane.”
Combs will be sentenced on Friday. Federal prosecutors argue Combs deserves at least 11 years in prison, while Combs’ attorneys are seeking time served. Combs has been held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since his September 2024 arrest.
(UNION, Maine) — A 17-year-old has been arrested in the alleged murder of Sunshine Stewart, a paddleboarder who was found dead after being reported missing in Maine earlier this month.
Stewart’s cause of death was strangulation and blunt force trauma, Maine State Police revealed Thursday. The 48-year-old was found dead on July 3 at Crawford Pond in Union, a popular recreation spot near the campground where she was staying.
The suspect, who is male, was arrested without incident Wednesday night, police said. He is from Maine and came to the pond area to spend summer vacation time with his family, according to an official familiar with the investigation.
The suspect, who has not been named by police, was transported to the Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland, according to Maine State Police.
The Office of the Chef Medical Examiner in Augusta determined the manner of death was a homicide.
The condition of the body when it was found indicated the death was not a suicide or an accidental drowning, officials said.
The tragedy had left the residents of small, tight knit community scared.
Stewart rented a camp site at Mic Mac Family Campground for the summer season on May 1. She had only stayed on the grounds for two or three nights prior to her disappearance on the evening of July 2. The owner of the campground said she has provided hours of video to authorities in case it can prove useful.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
(DALLAS, Texas) — As the motive in the fatal sniper-type shooting at a Dallas Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) field office this week becomes clear, law enforcement experts said the incident is part of a frightening trend of rifle-wielding shooters targeting politicians, police and others from long distances.
The Dallas shooter, according to authorities wanted to “terrorize” ICE officers not just in Dallas, but around the country. The U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Texas made clear on Thursday that the shooter “hoped to minimize any collateral damage or injury to the detainees and any other innocent people. It seems that he did not intend to kill the detainees or harm them. It’s clear from these notes that he was targeting ICE agents and ice personnel.” Authorities say the suspect’s writings showed he had an anti-ICE bias.
Since an alleged would-be assassin attempted to kill President Donald Trump during a July 2024 campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, at least seven sniper-type incidents have unfolded across the country, including the Sept. 10 shooting that claimed the life of conservative political activist Charlie Kirk, according to reporting by ABC News.
While such shootings have been part of America’s history, including the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy and the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in the 1960s, law enforcement experts told ABC News that they have never seen so many sniper-type incidents occurring in such a short amount of time.
“I believe this is the next chapter, if you will, in our history of violence, specifically active-shooter-type situations,” Jesse Hambrick, a retired Georgia deputy sheriff and counter-sniper expert, told ABC News.
The latest incident occurred on Wednesday morning when the 29-year-old suspect, identified by federal authorities as Joshua Jahn of Fairview, Texas, opened fire on a Dallas ICE facility, killing a detainee and leaving two others critically wounded, officials said. The victims were shot in an uncovered sallyport at the facility, officials said.
Jahn allegedly planned the attack for months and opened fire from the rooftop of a private office building overlooking the ICE facility, using an 8mm bolt-action rifle he legally purchased in August, Joe Rothrock, the FBI special agent in charge of the bureau’s Dallas office, said at Thursday afternoon’s news conference.
Rothrock described the shooting as a “targeted, ambush-style attack” and that the suspect engaged in a significant, high-degree of pre-attack planning, including researching the targeted building and using apps to track the location of ICE agents.
Federal officials said the suspect, a U.S. citizen who died by suicide, sprayed the length of the building with gunfire and left behind writings leading investigators to believe he wanted to shoot ICE agents, not detainees, and cause terror, federal officials said.
“Hopefully this will give ICE agents a real terror, to think, ‘is there a sniper with AP [armor-piercing] rounds on the roof?” the suspect allegedly wrote in one handwritten note, according to FBI Director Kash Patel.
Patel disclosed in a social media post on Thursday that the suspect also conducted multiple searches on ballistics and the ‘Charlie Kirk Shot Video’ before carrying out the attack.
Like the suspect in the Kirk shooting who engraved shell casings found at the scene with messages — including “Hey fascist! CATCH! — authorities said the suspect in the shooting at the Dallas ICE facility also wrote a message on at least one bullet casing found at the crime scene that read, “ANTI-ICE.”
Like some of the other sniper shooters who have carried out recent attacks, the suspect seemed prepared to die, Hambrick told ABC News.
“Here’s the reality, very honestly, if someone has no fear of losing their own life, it makes them dang near impossible to prevent from taking somebody else’s life,” Hambrick said.
The shooting at the ICE facility came just two weeks after a gunman perched atop a building at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, shot and killed Kirk as the 31-year-old co-founder of the conservative grass roots organization Turning Point USA was speaking to a large crowd at an outdoor event. The suspect, identified as 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, was arrested and charged with capital murder.
“The long-range threat is new, and I think that’s all stemming from Butler,” said Don Mihalek, a former senior U.S. Secret Service Agent, referring to the July 2024 attack on Trump, which killed one rallygoer and injured two others before the shooter, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crook, was fatally shot by a Secret Service counter sniper. “I think the Butler incident is being copycatted in many ways by other people.”
Less than a month after the assassination attempt on Trump, a sniper armed with an AR-15 rifle opened fire from an overpass along Kentucky’s Interstate 75 near London, hitting a dozen vehicles and injuring eight people, authorities said. The suspect, 32-year-old Joseph Couch, a former member of the Army Reserve, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound following an 11-day manhunt, officials said.
On Sept. 15, 2024, just two months after the first attempt on Trump’s life, a Secret Service agent foiled another assassination attempt on the president at Trump’s golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida. The agent spotted the barrel of a rifle sticking out of the fence line and opened fire on the shooter, identified as 59-year-old Ryan Wesley Routh, causing him to flee the area. Roth was convicted by a jury on Tuesday and faces a sentence of life in prison.
Several of the recent sniper attacks have targeted firefighters and law enforcement officers. On June 29, 2025, a 20-year-old suspect, identified as Wess Roley, allegedly ambushed and killed two firefighters in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, after he set a fire they responded to, officials said. Roley was later found dead from suicide, authorities said.
On Aug. 7, a gunman identified by authorities as 61-year-old Carmine Faino shot and wounded two Pennsylvania state troopers in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania, with a rifle he allegedly fired “from a position of tactical superiority” after calling 911 to report shots fired near a home he shared with a girlfriend he allegedly killed, officials said. Faino was fatally shot by a special emergency response team, officials said.
Three days after the Pennsylvania attack, a sniper opened fire on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention campus in Atlanta, authorities said. The suspect, 30-year-old Patrick White, who officials said blamed the COVID-19 vaccine for making him sick and depressed, died by suicide.
Mihalek said such sniper shootings present a “tremendous challenge” for law enforcement to prevent, particularly at a time when ambush attacks on law enforcement are dramatically increasing.
In a report released on Sept. 2, the National Fraternal Order of Police stated that 229 officers have been shot in the line of duty thus far in 2025, 31 fatally. In 2024, 342 officers were shot in the line of duty, including 50 who were killed, up from 46 in 2023, according to the report.
There have been at least 50 ambush-style attacks on law enforcement this year, resulting in 66 officers being shot, 15 of them fatally, according to the report. In all of 2024, there were 61 ambush-style attacks on law enforcement officers nationwide, resulting in 79 officers shot, 18 fatally, according to the National Fraternal Order of Police.
Amid the Trump administration’s crackdown on undocumented immigrants in the country, the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement this week that ICE officers are facing a 1,000% increase in assaults against them since January.
In an interview with ABC News on Wednesday, Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons said security protocols are being ramped up at ICE facilities across the country.
“Obviously, the next step for us is making sure our officers are safe. That’s my biggest fear every night, especially with these increases [in assaults], that everyone gets home safe every night. We’ve got to make sure our buildings and facilities are protected,” said Lyons.
Hambrick told ABC News that in the current threat environment, law enforcement agencies nationwide should be reevaluating their security tactics, including working with property owners in their communities to prevent easy access to rooftops.
“Law enforcement has to think now, ‘When I walk into a setting where I’m going to be, I’ve got to look up, and that’s not natural,” Hambrick said. “I’ve got to look around 360 degrees, and I need to secure those roofs.”
Mihalek said he believes the use of drones to scan the tops of buildings could become routine and help law enforcement agencies protect officers.
“Drones may become standard procedure in a lot of these law enforcement operations, especially for ICE,” Mihalek said.
(DELPHI, Ind.) — The wife of convicted Delphi, Indiana, double murderer Richard Allen is breaking her silence on the shocking crime that catapulted her small town into the national spotlight.
A new three-part series, “Capturing Their Killer: The Girls on the High Bridge,” is a deep dive into the mysterious case, with interviews from key players including the victims’ friends and relatives. The series also reveals exclusive, behind-the-scenes footage of defense attorneys as they verdict came in, and an interview with Richard Allen’s wife, Kathy Allen, who opens up for the first time about her marriage and her perspective on the killings that captured the nation’s attention.
ABC News Studios’ “Capturing Their Killer: The Girls on the High Bridge” is streaming in its entirety on Hulu from Tuesday, Aug. 5.
A big crime in a small town On Feb. 13, 2017, best friends Abby Williams, 13, and Libby German, 14, were enjoying a day off from school and decided to walk along a hiking trail in their hometown of Delphi.
They were near the Monon High Bridge when they were attacked; their throats were slit and they were dumped in the nearby woods.
When they didn’t come home, their frantic families called the police, who launched a massive search. Their bodies were found the next day.
“The whole town was devastated,” Kathy Allen said. “I felt so badly, especially for the mothers.”
“I don’t know how we got through it,” Libby’s grandmother and guardian, Becky Patty, said. “I do remember we learned how Libby died because the funeral director told us we needed to bring in clothes, and he said, ‘You need to make sure you have a scarf.'”
No arrests were made, but police did have a major clue.
Moments before the murders, Libby posted a photo of Abby on Snapchat showing her on the Monon High Bridge. After crossing the bridge, the girls saw a man behind them — who became known as “bridge guy” — and Libby started a recording on her phone.
As police looked for the suspect, they released footage from Libby’s phone to the public: a grainy image of “bridge guy” and an audio clip of him telling the girls to go “down the hill.”
“The first time I saw the picture of ‘bridge guy,’ it could’ve been anybody,” Kathy Allen said.
‘My husband’s not a monster’ Richard and Kathy Allen married right after high school and their daughter, Brittany, was born in 1994.
“He is a family man,” Kathy Allen said. “Ricky is a wonderful, caring, compassionate father. Non-judgmental, very giving. He has good morals.”
In 2006, the family moved to Delphi, where Richard Allen worked at the local CVS.
On Feb. 13, 2017, Richard Allen had the day off. Kathy Allen said when she got home that evening, her husband was on the couch.
When she saw on the news that night that two girls were missing, she said her husband seemed surprised.
Richard Allen told her he was out on the trail that day. When Kathy Allen asked him if he saw the girls, he said no, she recalled.
“Ricky called the police department to speak to the officers — he was more than willing to help,” she said.
Richard Allen met with an officer, she said — and “then we heard nothing.”
As the Allens’ lives went on, Abby and Libby’s families worked through their grief and pleaded for answers.
More than five years ticked by. Each year, police said they were continuing to follow leads in the mysterious slayings.
Then on Oct. 13, 2022, Kathy Allen said officers knocked on their door and took Richard Allen to the police station for an interview.
When officers descended on their home with a search warrant, she said her husband consoled her as they waited outside.
“Ricky said something like, ‘Well, it’s over, it doesn’t matter anymore,'” she recalled.
On Oct. 26, 2022, Kathy Allen joined her husband in a police interrogation room. She said Richard Allen told her, “You know I’m not capable of something like this.”
“Capturing Their Killer: The Girls on the High Bridge” is the first streaming documentary to feature newly-released interrogation footage.
On Halloween 2022, police announced Richard Allen’s arrest in the double homicide. He admitted he was on the trail that day, but he denied being involved.
“I was floored, quite honestly,” Abby’s mom, Anna Williams, said. “We really had somebody living amongst us that had done this and never let on.”
Kathy Allen was also in disbelief, but adamantly believed her husband.
“My husband’s not a monster. He’s not the monster that people think he is,” she said.
The case against Richard Allen Police said they zeroed in on Richard Allen after discovering a misfiled statement.
In the days after the killings, Richard Allen did self-report being at the crime scene — but that statement “fell in the cracks,” Carroll County Sheriff Tony Liggett testified at Allen’s trial.
A volunteer file clerk who arranged boxes of information and tips in the case testified that in September 2022 — weeks before Allen’s arrest — she came across a file folder that was not with the others she was managing.
The sheet said that three days after the murders, a person listed as “Richard Allen Whiteman” self-reported being on the trails between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on the day of the crime. The self-reporter listed seeing three girls.
The volunteer testified that she wrote a lead sheet and changed the name to Richard Allen. Allen lived on Whiteman Drive, so she said she believed the names were transposed and it was misfiled.
At Richard Allen’s fall 2024 trial, the prosecution’s key physical evidence was a .40-caliber unspent round discovered by the girls’ bodies. Prosecutors argued that police analysis determined that the unspent round was cycled through Richard Allen’s Sig Sauer Model P226. Even though the girls were stabbed, authorities believed their killer used a gun to intimidate them.
Prosecutors also focused on multiple confessions Richard Allen made in jail to his psychologist, corrections officers and his wife.
In one call, according to testimony, he told his wife, “I did it. I killed Abby and Libby.”
“No, you didn’t,” Kathy Allen said. He replied, “Yes, I did.”
“Why would you say that?” Kathy said. “I know you didn’t. There’s something wrong.”
One psychologist testified that Richard Allen confessed to her that he ordered the girls “down the hill” and intended to rape them, but then he saw something — either a person or a van — and was startled. An Indiana State Police trooper testified that he believed that van belonged to a man who lived near the crime scene; the trooper said the time it would’ve taken the man to drive home from work fits with the timing of the murders.
The defense argued Richard Allen’s mental health deteriorated rapidly while in solitary confinement, which lasted 13 months, and that he was in a psychotic state during the confessions.
Despite the emotional pain of hearing the details of the case, Libby’s mom, Carrie Timmons, said, “I was there for the entire trial, every day.”
“I did that for her,” Timmons said. “It was the least I could do.”
When the case went to the jury, Timmons said the four days of waiting for a verdict “were excruciating.”
Kathy Allen said, “I felt pretty positive that [the jury is] gonna make the right decision, because reasonable doubt was written all over the place. … On my phone conversations with Ricky, I heard some joy in his voice.”
‘The girls are still gone’ In November 2024, Richard Allen was found guilty on all charges: felony murder for the killing of Abby while attempting to commit kidnapping; felony murder for the killing of Libby while attempting to commit kidnapping; murder for knowingly killing Abby; and murder for knowingly killing Libby.
Kathy Allen sobbed when the verdict was read.
“Ricky looked confused, and I wanted to stand there and scream for him,” she said.
The convicted double murderer was sentenced to 130 years in prison.
Judge Fran Gull said to him at sentencing, “I’ve spent 27 years as a judge and you rank right up there with the most heinous crimes in the state of Indiana.”
After sentencing, prosecutor Nicholas McLeland thanked Abby and Libby for helping catch their own killer.
Libby had the “wherewithal to pull out her phone … to know that something wasn’t right” and record the suspect as he walked across the bridge, McLeland said at a news conference, calling it “arguably the biggest piece of evidence that we had — that recording.”
He praised Abby for hiding the phone from the killer so law enforcement could find it.
As Richard Allen begins his life sentence, his wife is still in his corner.
“I want true justice for Abby and Libby, but it should not be at the expense of an innocent person,” Kathy Allen said, holding back tears.
“I’m very hopeful for an appeal,” she said in February. “It was definitely our dream to grow old together, and it still is. I’m looking forward to that. I’m not giving up.”
But for Abby and Libby’s families, the pain persists.
“It still feels much like it did the first day the girls were gone,” Abby’s mom, Anna Williams, said.
“You think hearing ‘guilty’ is gonna be enough, and you think the sentencing is gonna be enough. And it’s just not true,” Williams said. “This doesn’t bring her back. The girls are still gone.”