Judge in Texas rules Trump’s use of Alien Enemies Act for deportations ‘exceeds the scope’ of the law

ftwitty/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A Trump-appointed federal judge has permanently blocked the Trump administration from detaining, transferring or removing Venezuelans targeted for deportation under the Alien Enemies Act in the Southern District of Texas — ruling that the administration’s invocation of the AEA “exceeds the scope” of the law.

The ruling marks the first time a federal judge has declared President Donald Trump’s use of the Alien Enemies Act unlawful, with the judge rebuking the president’s claim that the Venezuelan criminal gang Tren de Aragua is invading the United States.

The ruling, by U.S. District Judge Fernandez Rodriguez, only applies to AEA-based deportations and does not prevent the government from detaining or seeking the deportation of individuals under the Immigration and Nationality Act.

In a 36-page opinion, Judge Rodriguez concluded that Trump’s March 15 invocation of the Alien Enemies Act is “unlawful” and “exceeds the scope” of the centuries-old wartime law that allows the president to deport noncitizens with little-to-no due process during an invasion or predatory incursion.

“The President cannot summarily declare that a foreign nation or government has threatened or perpetrated an invasion or predatory incursion of the United States, followed by the identification of the alien enemies subject to detention or removal,” Judge Rodriguez wrote.

While the judge declined to weigh in on whether Tren de Aragua represents a foreign nation or government, he concluded that the Trump administration fell short of proving the violent gang was engaging in an “invasion” or “predatory incursion” as required by the Alien Enemies Act.

Trump’s proclamation had alleged that Tren de Aragua was a “hybrid criminal state” invading the United States. Though Trump’s proclamation claimed that Tren de Aragua members “harmed lives” in the U.S., it did not provide any evidence to suggest the gang did so in an “organized armed attack,” according to Judge Rodriguez.

“The Proclamation makes no reference to and in no manner suggests that a threat exists of an organized, armed group of individuals entering the United States at the direction of Venezuela to conquer the country or assume control over a portion of the nation. Thus, the Proclamation’s language cannot be read as describing conduct that falls within the meaning of ‘invasion’ for purposes of the AEA,” he wrote.

Lee Gelernt, the lawyer who argued the case for the American Civil Liberties Union, lauded the ruling.

“Critically, the court properly ruled that the president lacks authority simply to declare that there’s been an invasion of the U.S. and then invoke an 18th century wartime authority during peacetime,” Gelernt told ABC News. “Congress never meant for this law to be used in this manner.”

Judge Rodriguez, in his ruling, also pushed back against the Trump administration’s claim that the president’s use of the Alien Enemies Act should not be reviewed by courts — a claim the DOJ lawyers have asserted in courthouses across the country as they fight a series of challenges to Trump’s use AEA.

“Allowing the President to unilaterally define the conditions when he may invoke the AEA, and then summarily declare that those conditions exist, would remove all limitations to the Executive Branch’s authority under the AEA, and would strip the courts of their traditional role of interpreting Congressional statutes to determine whether a government official has exceeded the statute’s scope. The law does not support such a position,” he wrote.

While other judges have temporarily blocked the Trump administration’s use of the Alien Enemies Act, most have done so on an emergency basis without weighing in on the “merits” or lawfulness of the proclamation. Judge Rodriguez’s lengthy order marks the first time a federal judge has plainly declared the proclamation unlawful and blocked him from using it to deport noncitizens.

The Trump administration touched off a legal battle in March when it invoked the Alien Enemies Act to deport two planeloads of alleged migrant gang members to the CECOT mega-prison in El Salvador by arguing that the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua is a “hybrid criminal state” that is invading the United States.

An official with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement acknowledged that “many” of the men deported on March 15 lack criminal records in the United States — but said that “the lack of specific information about each individual actually highlights the risk they pose” and “demonstrates that they are terrorists with regard to whom we lack a complete profile.”

The U.S. Supreme Court, in a subsequent 5-4 decision, lifted an injunction issued by a federal judge in Washington, D.C., that had halted deportations under the AEA — but said detainees must be given due process to challenge their removal in the district where they were detained.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

3 dead after plane crashes into Nebraska river
(Douglas Sacha/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Three people have died, and their bodies have been recovered after a small plane crash in Nebraska, authorities said.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said that “a small plane was traveling along the Platte River south of Fremont when it crashed into the river” on Friday night.

“The three occupants of the plane have been recovered and are confirmed deceased,” authorities continued. “Those identities will not be released at this time pending next of kin notification.”

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have now taken over the investigation. The cause of the crash is currently unknown.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has asked the community to avoid the area until further notice so that they may continue with their investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Grad student shot at FSU recounts harrowing moment gunman reloaded as she played dead
ABC News

(TALLAHASSEE, Fla.) — A Florida State University graduate student shared with ABC News the harrowing moments she was shot on campus and forced to play dead as the gunman reloaded.

Madison Askins, 23, one of seven people shot near FSU’s student union on Thursday, said she was walking with a friend when she heard gunshots.

Askins and her friend “took off running,” but “unfortunately, I fell,” she said.

Her friend tried to help her up, but Askins said she was then shot in her buttocks. Her friend ran to safety, which she said was “valid.”

As Askins lay wounded, she said she remained calm and thought about what her parents told her to do during active shooter drills: play dead.

“I released all the muscles in my body, closed my eyes and held my breath,” she said. “And I would take short breaths in between when I needed to.”

“At one point I did think [the gunman] had walked away, so I was going to shift over to grab my phone to share my last ‘I love you’s’ with my family,” she said.

“I wanted to call my dad, tell him I loved him,” she said, wiping away tears.

But she said she then heard the gunman approach and reload his weapon. She said she heard him calmly say, “Keep running.”

“I know for certain if I was moving he would’ve shot me again,” she said.

Askins said she “didn’t want to entertain” the thought of dying, adding, “I knew I just needed to stay calm.”

Eventually the gunman left and Askins said she stayed where she was until an officer came to her rescue.

“She packed my wound for me and she kept an eye on the surrounding area,” Askins said. “I knew everything was over when we had multiple officers come over and they tell me they got him. I was able to breathe.”

Two people were killed and six others were wounded in the shooting. All six injured are expected to survive, officials said.

Askins said she’ll likely remain in the hospital for several more days. She still has the bullet lodged in her vertebrae and will have it removed in a later surgery, she said.

But Askins said this won’t slow her down in finishing her studies and pursuing her dreams.

“I’m glad to be with my family, glad to keep moving forward. I’ve got an internship lined up. I’m so ready to go for it,” she said.

“I’m not gonna let it tear me down,” she added. “No, he doesn’t get that.”

The suspected gunman, 20-year-old FSU student Phoenix Ikner, was shot by officers and is also expected to survive, authorities said. A motive is not known.

Florida deputy killed in shootout at a Dollar General
Walton County Sheriff’s Office

(MOSSY HEAD, Fla.) — A Florida deputy has been killed in a shootout at a Dollar General store, according to Walton County Sheriff Mike Adkinson.

At approximately 2 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, deputies received a call from a Dollar General store in Mossy Head, Florida, stating there was an individual “causing a disturbance and needed to be trespassed from the scene,” Adkinson said during a press conference on Wednesday evening.

Deputy William May, 38, responded to that call. It was his last stop during his shift and he was planning on heading home afterward, Adkinson said. May was not even supposed to be working that day, but he “came in to volunteer to provide overtime and assistance,” Adkinson said.

Upon arriving on the scene, May made contact with the suspect and proceeded to have a “brief conversation” with the individual, Adkinson said.

“Within 10 seconds of the suspect walking out of the store with Deputy May behind him, that suspect drew a firearm and fired multiple rounds, striking Deputy Will May,” Adkinson said.

May, to his “great personal credit and courage,” was able to draw his firearm and return fire, Adkinson said.

“This short, but violent gun fight resulted in at least 18 rounds being fired, with both individuals being killed,” Adkinson said.

The suspect died on the scene and May was taken to the local hospital for his life-threatening injuries, according to Adkinson.

Paramedics attempted to airlift May from the scene, but “area conditions would not allow that to work,” the sheriff said.

At 7:10 p.m. on Wednesday, May succumbed to his injuries, Adkinson said.

“Will fought the entire time, from returning fire on the scene to fighting for his own life,” Adkinson said.

May was wearing a ballistic vest during the shootout, which stopped multiple rounds from injuring him, but one “went underneath the vest, which ultimately caused his death,” Adkinson said.

The name of the suspect has not been released.

Adkinson said that this was an “interaction deputy sheriffs have every day in this county” and that there was “no indication whatsoever that this would have ended in that kind of violence.”

“It is just unfathomable to me that Will is not here,” Adkinson said. “It’s unfathomable that this happened. But there’s absolutely nothing that he could have done differently.”

Officials are investigating whether the suspect’s gun was legally purchased, but Adkinson said the individual did have a concealed weapons permit and additional weapons in his residence.

Police said the suspect had been living in the area for the past several years and authorities had dealings with him previously, but only for minor issues like welfare checks, Adkinson said.

May had been a member of the Walton County Sheriff’s Office since 2014, starting as a communication officer, and was promoted to deputy sheriff in 2019, Adkinson said. Walton County is located on the Florida Peninsula, northeast of Pensacola.

May leaves behind a wife and two children.

According to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial, there was a 25% increase in the amount of line-of-duty deaths in 2024 with 147 officers killed, the report said.

ABC News’ Thomas Pierre contributed to this report.

