Judge in Trump’s election interference case grants extension sought by special counsel
(WASHINGTON) — The judge overseeing former President Donald Trump’s federal election interference case on Friday granted an extension requested by special counsel Jack Smith’s office.
Smith on Thursday requested a delay in responding to a scheduling order from U.S District Judge Tanya Chutkan, citing issues related to the Supreme Court’s recent decision granting presidents immunity from prosecution for certain acts taken while in office.
Smith’s office said Thursday it continues “to assess the new precedent set forth last month” by the Supreme Court in tandem with “other Department of Justice components.”
A status report on the case that was initially due Friday is now officially moved to Aug. 30. A status conference that had been scheduled for Aug. 16 will now be Sept. 5.
Judge Chutkan resumed control of the case last Friday following the Supreme Court’s landmark ruling.
Trump last August pleaded not guilty to charges of undertaking a “criminal scheme” to overturn the results of the 2020 election by enlisting a slate of so-called “fake electors,” using the Justice Department to conduct “sham election crime investigations,” trying to enlist the vice president to “alter the election results,” and promoting false claims of a stolen election as the Jan. 6 riot raged — all in an effort to subvert democracy and remain in power.
(WASHINGTON) — In her first network interview since the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle said that the Pennsylvania rally shooting was “unacceptable.”
“It was unacceptable,” she said in an interview Monday with ABC News Chief Justice Correspondent Pierre Thomas. “And it’s something that shouldn’t happen again.”
The violent incident on Saturday, which left one rallygoer dead, marked the first time a current or former president has been wounded in an attempted assassination since Ronald Reagan in 1981.
When she first learned of the shooting, Cheatle said she was shocked and concerned — both for Trump and for the Secret Service agents who responded to the incident.
“It was obviously a situation that as a Secret Service agent, no one ever wants to occur in their career,” she said.
‘Buck stops with me’
As the head of the agency, Cheatle said it’s her responsibility to investigate what went wrong and make sure nothing like it can happen again.
“The buck stops with me,” she said. “I am the director of the Secret Service, and I need to make sure that we are performing a review and that we are giving resources to our personnel as necessary.”
Cheatle responded to reports that the suspect was seen and identified as potentially suspicious before he opened fire, saying that “a very short period of time” passed between then and the shooting.
“I don’t have all the details yet, but it was a very short period of time,” she said. “Seeking that person out, finding them, identifying them, and eventually neutralizing them took place in a very short period of time, and it makes it very difficult.”
She is expected to testify before the GOP-led House Oversight Committee next Monday, July 22.
Director says to have confidence in Secret Service
Still, she said, the American people should have confidence in the Secret Service’s ability to protect the president and former president.
In the aftermath of the assassination attempt, she “immediately” started looking at the protective details of those under Secret Service protection.
She said she reached out to the former president’s staff and attempted to contact him but hasn’t gotten through.
Cheatle also pushed back on the misinformation that is out there regarding the assassination attempt.
“Secret Service is not political,” she said. “Security is not political. People’s safety is not political. And that’s what we’re focused on as an agency.”
And she reiterated, as other officials have said, that there is “no truth” to the rumors the former president’s detail asked for more resources.
The decision to take out the shooter, she said, was a “split second decision” the agent made while perched on the roof.
“They have the ability to make that decision on their own. If they see that it’s a threat and they did that in that instance,” she said.
“And I applaud the fact that they made that decision and didn’t have to check with anybody and thankfully neutralized the threat.”
(NEW YORK) — Cities across the heartland are expected on Monday to see temperatures close to 100 degrees, with the heat index in some locations reaching to 110.
More than 60 million Americans across 21 states are under heat alerts coast to coast.
The heat index is expected to soar between 100 and 110 in locations from South Dakota to Florida.
Temperatures this week will remain very hot over the middle and southern parts of the US, but not necessarily record-breaking.
The greatest heat risk this week will be in Oklahoma, where each day Oklahoma City is under extreme heat risk — a four out of four on the heat risk scale — due to their combined hot afternoons and very warm nights which won’t provide relief.
In South Dakota and Iowa, where there has been historic and catastrophic flooding, temperatures on Monday are expected to reach the 90s. Heat indices could reach up to 110 and a heat advisory has been issued.
Omaha, Nebraska; Kansas City, Missouri; Oklahoma City and Little Rock, Arkansas, are all forecast to reach around 100 degrees on Monday with heat indices up to between 105 and 110.
(NEW YORK) — With Donald Trump’s sentencing in his New York hush money case delayed until September following Tuesday’s decision by Judge Juan Merchan, the judge now faces the task of applying the Supreme Court’s new test for the limits of presidential immunity to the former president’s criminal conviction.
Trump in May was found guilty on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to a 2016 hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels in order to boost his electoral prospects in the 2016 presidential election.
Trump’s lawyers have argued that the judge should “set aside” the jury’s verdict in the case because the jury heard evidence during the trial that would have been protected by presidential immunity, based on Monday’s ruling by the Supreme Court that Trump is entitled to “at least presumptive immunity” from criminal prosecution for official acts taken while in office.
To rule on the defense’s request — which Judge Merchan plans to do by Sept. 6 — he will likely have to answer two key questions, according to former federal prosecutor Jarrod Schaeffer.
The first question is, would the Supreme Court’s decision have limited some of the evidence and testimony at trial?
Rather than argue that Trump’s conduct related to Daniels’ hush money payment constituted official acts of the presidency — an argument a federal judge rejected last year — Trump’s lawyers have focused on what they have called “official-acts evidence.”
Evidence including Trump’s social media posts in 2018, a government ethics disclosure, and phone records were cited as examples of evidence related to official acts that prosecutors emphasized during their closing arguments to the jury.
Prosecutors introduced some of Trump’s tweets about his former lawyer Michael Cohen to emphasize what they called a “pressure campaign” to prevent him from cooperating with investigators in 2018.
“Michael is a businessman for his own account/lawyer who I have always liked & respected. Most people will flip if the Government lets them out of trouble, even if it means lying or making up stories,” Trump wrote in an April 2018 tweet.
The Supreme Court’s decision on immunity included some protections for Trump’s communications — including tweets — because they “fall comfortably within the outer perimeter of his official responsibilities”; however, the ruling added that lower courts would need to determine if Trump was speaking in his official capacity as president or in an unofficial function such as a candidate for office or party leader.
Merchan declined to consider Trump’s last-minute challenge to some evidence, including the tweets, ahead of trial, determining that Trump’s request to exclude the evidence was “untimely.”
Defense lawyers also suggested that some testimony from Trump’s former White House communications director Hope Hicks would have been protected by immunity.
“I think Mr. Trump’s opinion was it was better to be dealing with it now, and that it would have been bad to have that story come out before the election,” Hicks testified during the trial regarding a 2018 conversation with then-President Trump about Stormy Daniels’ accusation of a long-denied 2006 sexual encounter with Trump.
Prosecutor Joshua Steinglass later described that testimony to the jury as “devastating,” saying that it “puts the nail in Mr. Trump’s coffin.”
According to Schaeffer, Hicks’ testimony poses a novel question to Merchan, who will need to weigh the Supreme Court’s limit on using “testimony or private records of the President or his advisers” as evidence at trial.
“Even if these are conversations about unofficial acts or purely private conduct, the President is having these conversations with official advisers or people who perform an official role in connection with the presidency,” Schaeffer said. “Would intruding on these conversations or allowing these records to be used cause the next president to hesitate before having these kinds of candid conversations with people that they need to rely on in order to execute their duties?”
In addition to prohibiting prosecution for official acts of a president, the Supreme Court’s ruling restricted the use of evidence related to official acts in cases related to a president’s private actions, including limiting evidence and testimony from a president’s advisers.
According to Justin Levitt, a constitutional law professor at Loyola Law School, the ambiguity of the Supreme Court’s decision about the use of such evidence presents an opportunity for Trump’s lawyers, despite a federal judge already determining that the hush money payment was “purely a personal item of the President.”
“It’s not entirely clear what they meant by the prohibition on the use of evidence,” Levitt said. “For as long and prominent an opinion as it was, it’s not very careful, and so it doesn’t provide a lot of guidance.”
Schaeffer said the second question Merchan will have to consider is, did the jury rely on that evidence and testimony when it reached a guilty verdict?
If Merchan determines that the evidence cited by prosecutors was protected by presidential immunity, he then needs to weigh if the introduction of the evidence at trial was harmless or if it created a “structural error that rendered this trial utterly unfair,” according to Schaeffer.
“I don’t know the answer to that,” said Schaeffer. “I don’t know that anyone does, because I’m not sure that I’ve seen a situation where the Supreme Court has eliminated an entire class of otherwise permissible evidence from a prosecution after a trial has taken place and before sentencing.”
Some experts suggested that the evidence highlighted by Trump in a March pretrial motion — such as tweets about Cohen — were unlikely to have influenced the verdict.
“There’s just a mountain of other evidence that would support the jury’s verdict, so I don’t see it really having any appreciable impact, if any impact, on the New York case,” Pace University School of Law professor Bennett L. Gershman told ABC News.
However, prosecutors themselves placed emphasis on Hicks’ testimony when urging jurors to convict the former president — potentially creating an issue if the testimony is deemed to be protected by immunity.
“She basically burst into tears a few minutes — a few seconds after that because she realized how much this testimony puts the nail in Mr. Trump’s coffin,” Steinglass said in his closing arguments to jurors about Hicks’ testimony.
If Merchan opts to set aside the verdict, he could order a new trial without any of the contested evidence related to official acts, according to Levitt.