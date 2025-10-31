Judge orders administration to distribute SNAP contingency money amid shutdown

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — A federal judge in Rhode Island has temporarily ordered the Trump administration to continue funding benefits for SNAP, the federally funded Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.  

“The court is orally at this time, ordering that USDA must distribute the contingency money timely, or as soon as possible, for the November 1 payments to be made,” said U.S. District Judge John J. McConnell Jr. 

After an hour-long emergency hearing, Judge McConnell ruled that the suspension of SNAP funding is arbitrary and likely to cause irreparable harm, citing the “terror” felt by Americans who are scrambling to meet their basic nutritional needs. 

“There is no doubt, and it is beyond argument, that irreparable harm will begin to occur — if it hasn’t already occurred — in the terror it has caused some people about the availability of funding for food for their family,” he said.

The decision comes one day before the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which runs the SNAP program, was scheduled to freeze SNAP payments due to the ongoing government shutdown. SNAP generally requires $8.6 billion in funding every month to provide 41 million Americans benefits and administer to the program. 

In a filing late Friday, the Trump administration said it was “expeditiously attempting to comply” with Judge McConnell’s order.

Citing the lack of a public recording or transcript of Friday’s emergency hearing, DOJ lawyers asked McConnell to confirm the parameters of his decision to ensure they comply.

“Clarity as to the Court’s ruling is critical to ensure that Defendants can comply with the Court’s order while avoiding an operational collapse,” DOJ lawyers wrote. 

Judge McConnell ordered the Trump administration to continue paying for the program using emergency funds, and to notify the court by Monday how SNAP will be funded.

Ruling that stopping SNAP funding violated the Administrative Procedure Act because the funding decision was arbitrary and capricious, Judge McConnell said, “There has been no explanation, legitimate or otherwise that’s consistent with the APA as to why the contingency funds should not be used.”

A coalition of local governments, nonprofits, small businesses, and workers’ rights organization filed suit Thursday to challenge the pause in funding, arguing that the Trump administration has “needlessly plunged SNAP into crisis” by suspending benefits beginning Friday, despite having emergency funds that could be tapped. 

“Americans will not be able to feed their families, food pantries will be overwhelmed, organizations will be forced to divert resources from core programs to accommodate those in need of assistance, and small businesses will lose substantial revenue that is critical to maintaining their labor force and supplier relationships,” they wrote in their lawsuit. 

The coalition has argued that the lapse of funding will cause irreparable harm and violates a federal law that prohibits arbitrary government actions. 

The ruling came as a federal judge in Boston, in a separate case, ruled that the Trump administration’s attempt to suspend SNAP funding is “unlawful,” but declined to immediately order that the program be funded. 

U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani reserved judgment about whether to issue a temporary restraining order, instead asking the Trump administration to advise the court whether they would authorize reduced SNAP benefits for November.

She ordered the Trump administration to answer her question about reduced SNAP funding by Monday. 

“For the reasons stated below, Plaintiffs have standing to bring this action and are likely to succeed on their claim that Defendants’ suspension of SNAP benefits is unlawful,” she wrote. 

Where that suspension of benefits rested on an erroneous construction of the relevant statutory provisions, the court will allow Defendants to consider whether they will authorize at least reduced SNAP benefits for November, and report back to the court no later than Monday, November 3, 2025,” Judge Talwani said.

The Trump administration was expected to appeal both of Friday’s rulings.

Related Posts

Gifford Fire continues to rage in California, burning 72,000 acres and accompanied by 2 other emerging wildfires
Smoke from the Rosa Fire rises in Riverside County, California, Aug. 4, 2025. Cal Fire

(SOLVANG, Calif.) — The Gifford Fire, a wildfire burning in Central California that has destroyed over 72,000 acres in five days, continues to rage and is now accompanied by two additional fires emerging nearby, according to officials.

Since it started on Friday afternoon, the Gifford Fire — which is situated within the Los Padres National Forest in Solvang, California — has burned 72,460 acres and has only reached 7% containment, prompting evacuation orders for those in the Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, officials said.

While the flames have been centered around thick brush and rugged terrain, officials said over 800 structures are threatened by this wildfire.

Nearly 2,000 personnel have been dispatched to help fight the flames, with “great progress made on the west, north and east flanks of the fire” on Monday, according to Los Padres National Forest officials.

Warmer weather on Thursday and Friday could increase the “fire behavior” and pose a threat to the already raging flames, officials said.

On Tuesday, officials said they will deploy helicopters to “deliver very significant water drops” and will establish two new base camps to allow personnel to “more efficiently access the fire perimeter.”

An air quality alert in Cuyama, California, and an air quality watch for the rest of Santa Barbara County continues to remain in place “until conditions improve,” according to the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District.

The fire is also impacting those outside of California, with smoke from the flames filtering into the Las Vegas Valley, “reducing visibility and air quality,” according to the National Weather Service Las Vegas.

Officials expect smoky conditions in the Las Vegas area “for at least another couple of days.”

Along with the Gifford Fire, firefighters are now also battling two additional flames in Central California that began on Monday — the Rosa Fire and the Gold Fire, according to Cal Fire.

The Rosa Fire, which is situated within Riverside County, has prompted evacuation orders and has destroyed 1,200 acres as of Tuesday, according to Cal Fire. The Gold Fire, which is located in San Bernardino County, is centered around “steep, rugged terrain in the northern area of the Mountaintop Ranger District” and has burned 348 acres, Cal Fire said.

As of Tuesday, the Rosa Fire is 5% contained and the Gold Fire is 0% contained, officials said.

The cause of all three fires remains under investigation, officials said.

Appeals court considers whether Alina Habba can continue as NJ’s top prosecutor

<figure><img src=”https://s3.amazonaws.com/syndication.abcaudio.com/files/2025-10-20/News_AlinaHabba_102025.png” alt=””><figcaption>Counselor to the President Donald Trump Alina Habba speak during a panel discussion at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort Hotel And Convention Center, Feb. 20, 2025, in Oxon Hill, Md. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images</figcaption></figure><p>(WASHINGTON) — In a legal challenge that could have sweeping implications for President&nbsp;<a href=”https://abcnews.go.com/alerts/donald-trump”><span class=”s1″>Donald Trump’s</span></a>&nbsp;picks for top prosecutors across the country, a federal appeals court heard arguments Monday about whether Trump’s former defense attorney, Alina Habba, is unlawfully serving as the acting U.S. attorney in New Jersey.&nbsp;</p><p class=”p1″>A federal judge in August concluded that Habba was&nbsp;<a href=”https://abcnews.go.com/US/judge-rules-alina-habba-unlawfully-serving-us-attorney/story?id=124859241″><span class=”s1″>serving without legal authority</span></a>&nbsp;after she ended her 120-day term as interim U.S. attorney without being confirmed by the Senate or securing the support of the federal bench in New Jersey.&nbsp;</p><p class=”p1″>Through what a federal judge later described as a “novel series of legal and personnel moves,” the Trump administration kept Habba, Trump’s&nbsp;<a href=”https://abcnews.go.com/US/absent-court-donald-trump-finds-voice-defense-attorney/story?id=104893771″><span class=”s1″>former personal attorney</span></a>, in the position by formally withdrawing her nomination then placing her in a role that allowed her to serve as the acting U.S. attorney.&nbsp;</p><p class=”p1″>After a defendant being prosecuted by Habba&nbsp;<a href=”https://abcnews.go.com/US/criminal-trial-put-hold-after-defendant-challenges-alina/story?id=124148581″><span class=”s1″>challenged her authorit</span></a>y, U.S. District Judge Matthew Braun disqualified her from serving as New Jersey’s top prosecutor. After the Trump administration appealed that ruling, the case was heard Monday by a three-judge panel on the Philadelphia-based 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.&nbsp;</p><p class=”p1″>”Would you concede that there are serious constitutional implications to your theory, or the Government’s theory,&nbsp;which really is a complete circumvention it seems of the Appointments Clause?” asked Judge D. Brooks Smith, an appointee of Presidents Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush.&nbsp;</p><p class=”p1″>”I do disagree with that, Judge Smith. The office of the United States attorney is an inferior office” not requiring Senate confirmation, a DOJ lawyer responded.&nbsp;</p><p class=”p1″>”There’s no question that Ms. Habba was appointed by the attorney general, so any Appointments Clause problem has been fully satisfied by the fact that she has an AG appointment,” the DOJ attorney said.&nbsp;</p><p class=”p1″>When an attorney tried to suggest that Habba was being targeted personally, Judge Smith fired back.&nbsp;</p><p class=”p1″>”Nothing about this involves, in my view, Ms. Habba personally,” Smith said. “This is about the statutes. This is about the separation of powers. This is about an important position within the firmament of government. This is about process, which is what the system that we operate under every day is all about.”&nbsp;</p><p class=”p1″>The three-judge panel — composed of two judges put on the bench by Bush and one by Biden — is expected to issue a ruling in the coming weeks.&nbsp;&nbsp;With similar legal challenges playing out across the country for other U.S. attorneys who failed to secure confirmations — including the top prosecutors in Nevada and the Northern New York — the decision could have sweeping implications for the Justice Department.&nbsp;</p><p class=”p1″>Following the arguments, Habba posted on social media to criticize the legal challenge as well as Senate Democrats for failing to consider her nomination.</p><p class=”p1″>”When millions of Americans voted for a change in leadership in November, they voted for a new direction.&nbsp;That choice should not be undermined by political obstruction in Congress or by criminal defendants,” she wrote.&nbsp;</p><p>Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.</p>

Critical DNA evidence to be allowed in Gilgo Beach serial killer case, judge rules
Alleged serial killer Rex A. Heuermann is escorted into Judge Tim Mazzei’s courtroom at Suffolk County Court in Riverhead for a frye hearing on July 17, 2025 in Riverhead, New York. (Photo by James Carbone-Pool/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — A New York judge on Wednesday admitted DNA evidence that Suffolk County prosecutors say links alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann to the murders of at least seven victims.

The defense had challenged the evidence since it was obtained using new DNA technology that had never been used in a New York court.

Prosecutors successfully argued the technology was derived from accepted scientific methods.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

