Judge orders government to report steps it’s taken to facilitate Venezuelan man’s return to US

Photo by Alex Pena/Anadolu via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — A day after a federal appeals court affirmed a court order directing the Trump administration to facilitate the return of a deported 20-year-old Venezuelan man to the United States, the judge overseeing the case has ordered the administration to report “the steps they have taken” to do so.

The man, identified in court records by the pseudonym “Cristian,” challenged his removal after he was sent in mid-March on a flight to El Salvador after President Donald Trump invoked the Alien Enemies Act by arguing that the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua is a “hybrid criminal state” that is invading the United States.

U.S. District Judge Stephanie Gallagher, a Trump appointee, found in April that Cristian’s removal violated a class action settlement on behalf of individuals who entered the U.S. as unaccompanied minors then later sought asylum, and she directed the government to take steps toward “aiding, assisting or making easier” Cristian’s release and return — similar to the remedy ordered by the judge in the case of Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

Judge Gallagher on Tuesday said she wants the government to provide, by May 27, a status report that includes Cristian’s current physical location and custodial status; what steps, if any, defendants have taken to facilitate Cristian’s return to the United States; and what additional steps defendants will take, and when, to facilitate Cristian’s return.

This is the second time that Gallagher, a 2019 Trump appointee, has asked the government to provide this information; the previous time the government filed a motion asking Gallagher to vacate her order, which she denied. The government then appealed to the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for a stay of the order, which was denied on Monday.

In her April ruling, Gallagher determined that Cristian’s removal to El Salvador was in breach of an existing settlement agreement, finalized in 2024, that protected migrants who entered the U.S. as unaccompanied minors from deportation until there was a final determination on their asylum claims.

The administration has argued — unsuccessfully thus far — that Cristian’s removal under the Alien Enemies Act Proclamation was not a violation of the settlement agreement, and that Cristian is an admitted Tren de Aragua member, which he denies.

Responding to Monday’s ruling by the 4th Circuit, Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement, “We strongly disagree with the Court’s ruling. No error was made in this individual’s return. This alien is a self-admitted Tren de Aragua gang member and illegal alien from Venezuela. Along with millions of other illegal aliens, he crossed our border illegally under the previous administration.”

“The President and Secretary Noem will not allow a foreign terrorist organization to operate on American soil,” McLaughlin said. “If the court forces his return, he will be removed again.”

Soccer coach charged with murder after missing 13-year-old boy found dead: DA
KABC

(LOS ANGELES) — A soccer coach has been charged with murder after a 13-year-old on his team was reported missing by his family and later found dead, officials announced on Monday.

Oscar Omar Hernandez, of the San Fernando Valley, was reported missing by his family on March 30 after he “failed to return home from visiting an acquaintance in Lancaster,” Los Angeles police said last week.

The teen had gone to visit his soccer coach — 43-year-old Mario Edgardo Garcia-Aquino — two days earlier, according to Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman.

Oscar was found dead on Wednesday in the city of Oxnard, west of Los Angeles, off to the side of a road near Leo Carrillo State Beach, Hochman said.

Garcia-Aquino was charged with murder with special circumstances on Monday, Hochman said.

The suspect has separately also been charged with a felony count of assault with intent to commit a lewd act against a 16-year-old boy, Hochman said. Garcia-Aquino was arrested on Wednesday on that charge, which stemmed from an alleged incident in Palmdale on Feb. 22, 2024, authorities said.

“These cases are tragic, and the Hernandez family, you have our deepest sympathy for a loss that words cannot even begin to describe,” Hochman said at a press briefing on Monday. “Our role, though, is to bring justice to this family and to hold the person responsible for these brutal, heinous, unspeakable, unthinkable acts, hold them accountable and prosecute and punish them to the full extent of the law.”

Hochman said he does not have any details on how Oscar was killed at this time.

Garcia-Aquino is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Hochman said.

If convicted, the suspect faces a sentence of at least life without the possibility of parole for the murder charge or the death penalty, Hochman said. He also faces six years in prison if convicted of the assault charge, Hochman said.

Authorities are asking any alleged victims of the suspect or anyone with information to come forward.

“There’s always a fear that there’s more victims, and we want to make sure we account for everybody that’s out there,” Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said at the briefing.

Garcia-Aquina was a youth travel soccer coach with a boys’ soccer club in the Sylmar area, according to Luna. He had no reported criminal history, the sheriff said.

“If for some reason anybody fears coming forward, even as a youth or a family, because you may be here undocumented, we’re not going to ask about that,” Luna said. “Please. You need to come forward. We will assist you — whether it’s our department, the Los Angeles Police Department, the LA County District Attorney’s Office — any of us are going to wrap our arms around you and make sure that you get the appropriate services. We guide you the right way and we protect you as well.”

Oscar’s family members attended the press briefing but did not make a public comment.

Family and friends of Oscar paid tribute to the teen on Thursday at the site where the body was found on the side of a road in Oxnard.

“He didn’t need to be treated like an animal. That was my son,” his mother, Gladys Bautista, cried out in Spanish, ABC News’ Los Angeles station KABC reported.

Mahmoud Khalil’s lawyers petition for the Columbia activist’s immediate release
David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The arrest of Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil was a “targeted, retaliatory detention and attempted removal of a student protestor because of his constitutionally protected speech,” his attorneys said Thursday in a new petition seeking his immediate release.

Khalil, a leader of the Columbia University encampment protests last spring, was detained on March 8 and is being held in Louisiana as of Thursday.

He possesses a green card and has not been charged with a crime.

Officials from President Donald Trump’s administration have said Khalil was detained for his purported support of Hamas. But Baher Azmy, one of Khalil’s lawyers, called his client’s alleged alignment with Hamas “false and preposterous.”

His lawyers argued in their petition that Secretary of State Marco Rubio had determined that Khalil’s presence in the United States would have potentially serious foreign policy consequences based on lawful activity — namely his participation in protests and his statements about Israel.

“Neither Secretary Rubio nor any other government official has alleged that Mr. Khalil has committed any crime or, indeed, broken any law whatsoever,” the amended petition said.

“The Rubio Determination and the government’s subsequent actions, including its ongoing detention of Mr. Khalil in rural Louisiana, isolating him from his wife, community, and legal team, are plainly intended as retaliation and punishment for Mr. Khalil’s protected speech and intended to silence, or at the very least restrict and chill, his speech now and in the future, all in violation of the First Amendment,” it continued.

His lawyers conceded Khalil is “an outspoken student activist” who called Israel’s actions in Gaza “genocide,” but they also said he has been “committed to peaceful protest.”

Khalil was taken from New York to New Jersey following his arrest. He was later transferred to Louisiana. The complaint described a process in which “Mr. Khalil felt as though he was being kidnapped. He was reminded of prior experience fleeing arbitrary detention in Syria.”

The petition claims that the arrest violated Khalil’s First and Fifth Amendment rights, as well as the Administrative Procedure Act.

At least 98 people were arrested at a protest in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York City calling for Khalil’s release earlier in the day on Thursday.

Separately, Columbia University announced Thursday that students who occupied the campus’ Hamilton Hall during pro-Palestinian protests last spring have been expelled, been suspended for several years or had their degrees temporarily revoked.

Khalil is set to appear before an immigration judge on March 27.

3 survivors rescued from icy lake after plane goes missing in Alaska
Alaska National Guard

(SOLDOTNA, ALASKA) — Good Samaritans helped save stranded plane crash victims on Monday after their aircraft went missing over a mountain range in Alaska.

A Piper PA-12 Super Cruiser was reported overdue on Sunday night, according to the Alaska National Guard. The plane had taken off from Soldotna Airport in Soldotna, Alaska, earlier in the day on Sunday.

The Alaska Rescue Coordination Center, a U.S. Coast Guard Super Hercules, Alaska State Troopers and Alaska National Guard launched a search effort but could not find it.

There was no emergency transmitter signal coming from the wreckage.

However, the Alaska National Guard told ABC News that a cellphone ping led searchers to believe the plane was near Tustumena Lake and the Kenai Mountains.

It was a civilian in an aircraft who wound up spotting the plane crash site on Monday.

Alaska officials said it was a testament to the strength of the community in Alaska that when an aircraft goes down, everybody takes to their planes and they go out and look.

One of the good Samaritans seeking the missing plane was Dale Eicher, who told ABC News that he was able to fly over the site of the crash approximately half an hour after it was first located and saw the survivors awaiting rescue.

An Alaska Army National Guard Blackhawk medivac variant with extended range, a hoist and a flight medic — part of the 207th Aviation Troop Command — went out to where the wreckage was spotted and found three people on the wing of the PA-12, which had seemingly broken the surface of a frozen body of water and had become partially submerged.

The National Guard told ABC News that the plane had missed the main lake; instead, the aircraft seems to have settled amid a glacial field and large body of water.

All three passengers on the plane survived the crash, were successfully rescued and were taken to a local hospital. There are no further updates on any injuries or what led to the crash.

ABC News’ Lena Camilletti contributed to this report.

