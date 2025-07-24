Judge orders status report on Venezuelan nationals recently released from Salvadoran mega-prison

Judge orders status report on Venezuelan nationals recently released from Salvadoran mega-prison

Photo by Alex Peña/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — U.S. District Judge James Boasberg said at a hearing Thursday that he will follow up on a former DOJ official’s allegations that Trump administration officials suggested defying orders from courts in order to enforce the administration’s immigration policies.

The development came at the start of a hearing in which Boasberg was seeking to determine what due process rights were due to more than 250 Venezuelan nationals who were released to their home country from the CECOT mega-prison in El Salvador last week after they were removed from the U.S. under the Alien Enemies Act.

Judge Boasberg began the hearing by bringing up former Justice Department official Erez Reuveni’s whistleblower complaint, saying that Reuveni’s allegations “to the extent they prove accurate have only strengthened the case for contempt” against the administration.

The federal judge said the court will follow up on the allegations made by Reuveni “and how they affect the contempt proceedings” — and also said he will assess whether DOJ attorneys’ conduct might “warrant referral to state bars.”

Regarding the more than 250 Venezuelan nationals who were released to Venezuela last week in a prisoner swap, Boasberg ordered status reports on whether all the CECOT deportees have been released from detention in Venezuela, as well as their willingness to return to the U.S. and any challenges they may want to bring on their deportation to El Salvador.

The judge ordered both parties to submit a status report by Aug. 7 and every two weeks thereafter.

“My sense is that there may be some who will think it’s too dangerous to come back here and risk being sent to CECOT again,” Lee Gelernt, an attorney for the ACLU, told the judge. “But as Your Honor knows, the individuals that were removed under the [AEA] were taken out of immigration proceedings where they were applying for asylum.”

Gelernt said the ACLU has not been in contact with the deportees since their arrival in Venezuela, but said the organization intends to reach them all “immediately.”

In March the Trump administration invoked the Alien Enemies Act — an 18th century wartime authority used to remove noncitizens with little-to-no due process — to deport two planeloads of alleged migrant gang members to the CECOT mega-prison in El Salvador by arguing that the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua is a “hybrid criminal state” that is invading the United States.

An official with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement acknowledged shortly afterward that “many” of the men deported on March 15 lacked criminal records in the United States — but said that “the lack of specific information about each individual” actually “demonstrates that they are terrorists with regard to whom we lack a complete profile.”

Boasberg ruled in June that the men, who were then being held in El Salvador’s CECOT facility, were entitled to practice their due process rights to challenge their detentions.

At Thursday’s hearing, an attorney for the Justice Department said the government is prepared to comply with a court order to facilitate the return of the Venezuelans to the U.S.

When asked by Boasberg if the government would be willing to return the Venezuelans if the Supreme Court finds the Alien Enemies Act proclamation invalid, the DOJ attorney said the CECOT deportees would have to “bring different claims.”

“We’d have to see what those claims look like, and I don’t have an analysis on my fingertips of what that would look like absent the AEA,” the DOJ lawyer said.

In a filing last week, lawyers for the former detainees argued that they should still be able to practice the due process rights they were deprived of when they were removed from the country with little notice under an authority that multiple judges have ruled is unlawful.

“Plaintiffs respectfully request that this Court request an immediate status update from the government as to whether it is prepared to bring the members of the class back to the United States for habeas proceedings,” they argued.

As part of a series of lawsuits that began in March when Trump issued the proclamation invoking the Alien Enemies Act, Judge Boasberg has sharply criticized the conduct of the Trump administration and considered holding officials in contempt. In an order last month, Boasberg rebuked the Trump administration for detaining the men on “flimsy, even frivolous, accusations” and failing to provide them with a meaningful opportunity to exercise their rights.

“Defendants instead spirited away plane loads of people before any such challenge could be made. And now, significant evidence has come to light indicating that many of those currently entombed in CECOT have no connection to the gang and thus languish in a foreign prison on flimsy, even frivolous, accusations,” Judge Boasberg wrote.

Ohio high school student dies following injury in lacrosse match
Photo by Grant Halverson/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

(BAY VILLAGE, Ohio) — A sophomore at a high school in Ohio has died after sustaining an injury during a lacrosse match, according to Bay High School, where he played.

Dylan Veselic was playing in a game for the school, located in Bay Village, against Olmsted Falls on Tuesday when he was injured.

The school did not release what injuries Veselic suffered during the game, but Veselic was taken into surgery Tuesday evening and he died on Thursday morning, a district official confirmed to ABC News.

“With heavy hearts, the Veselic Family shares the news that Dylan has passed away from injuries suffered during a lacrosse game,” the school said in a statement on its website.

“Dylan was a well-liked and respected young man who touched the lives of many with his kindness, character and spirit. We extend our deepest condolences to his family during this unimaginably difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with them, and we hope they find comfort in the love and support of our community,” Bay High School Principal Jason Martin said in a statement on Thursday.

“We are also deeply grateful to our neighboring communities for their outpouring of compassion and support. The response and comments throughout the day from his teachers, coaches, teammates and classmates have been a powerful reminder of the positive impact he had on those around him and the enduring mark he has left on all of us,” Martin said.

Matt Spellman, the athletic director of Bay Village Schools, said the team and coaches are grateful for the support they have been shown by surrounding teams and communities.

“Dylan was an amazing student, always wearing a smile on his face while supporting his fellow teammates. He was kind, hardworking, and dedicated, consistently showing leadership, empathy, and a positive attitude both on the field and in the classroom. Dylan’s enthusiasm, determination, and willingness to help others made him a role model for his peers,” Spellman said.

The school district posted photos of tributes that had popped up around campus for Veselic, including a rock painted with his number and signs created by younger students.

Missing 21-year-old Navy sailor found dead, another sailor in custody
Virginia State Police

(NORFOLK, VA) — A 21-year-old Navy sailor who mysteriously disappeared in Virginia has been found dead, and another sailor is in custody, the Naval Criminal Investigative Service said.

Angelina “Angie” Resendiz was last seen on the morning of May 29 at her barracks in Miller Hall at Naval Station Norfolk, according to the Virginia State Police.

Resendiz’s body was found in a wooded area in Norfolk on Monday; the remains were confirmed to be the missing sailor on Tuesday, NCIS said.

Another Navy sailor “has been placed in pretrial confinement” in connection with Resendiz’s death, NCIS said. The sailor was not named.

“Charges under the Uniform Code of Military Justice are pending,” NCIS said in a statement. “NCIS remains committed to uncovering the facts surrounding the tragic death of Seaman Resendiz to ensure accountability and justice.”

Resendiz, a Texas native, was a culinary specialist assigned to the USS James E. Williams, the Navy said.

Resendiz joined the Navy in 2023 after high school “because she felt it was something that called her,” her mother, Esmeralda Castle, wrote to ABC News last week.

As a culinary specialist, “She thought that one day she might be able to cook for the president and other world leaders,” Castle said. “She worked really hard on her ship.”

“People that care about Angie shared with me that the last person she was with was missing with her,” and “that person showed up [on June 2] but not Angie,” Castle said.

“There are no answers for me,” she said. “I just want my kid.”

Andrew Cuomo will stay in NYC mayoral race
Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday that he will actively stay in the New York City mayoral race, but that he will accept a pledge to abide by the results of a proposed September poll, where he and other candidates would drop out if they aren’t leading.

“The fight to save our city isn’t over… The general election is in November, and I am in it to win it,” Cuomo said in a video posted on X on Monday, where he acknowledged his primary loss and apologized to his supporters.

“As my grandfather used to say, when you get knocked down, learn the lesson and pick yourself back up and get in the game, and that is what I’m going to do,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo criticized his opponent and presumptive Democratic nominee for mayor Zohran Mamdani as offering “slick slogans, but no real solutions.”

“Every day, I’m going to be hitting the streets meeting you where you are,” Cuomo said, “to hear the good and the bad. Problems and solutions. Because for the next few months, it’s my responsibility to earn your vote.”

In a separate email to supporters, Cuomo wrote, “I also believe that all of us who love New York City must be united in running the strongest possible candidate against Zohran Mamdani in the November general election for mayor. … That is why I have accepted the proposal put forth by former Governor David Paterson and candidate Jim Walden that, in mid-September, we will determine which candidate is strongest against Mamdani and all other candidates will stand down, rather than act as spoilers and guarantee Mamdani’s election.”

Cuomo conceded in the Democratic mayoral primary to Mamdani, a progressive who netted 56% of the primary vote after ranked-choice tabulation, but still will be on the ballot on an independent ballot line.

The former governor and other candidates have been facing calls from opponents of Mamdani to step aside from the race to try to coalesce support for one non-Mamdani candidate.

Independent candidate Jim Walden suggested earlier this month that an independent poll should be run close to the election, and the candidates that lose in the poll would endorse whoever won and stop campaigning. Cuomo’s campaign had previously said it was reviewing the proposal.

NewsNation was the first to report about Cuomo’s decision, before he officially made the announcement on Monday.

Walden told ABC News on Monday, before Cuomo’s announcement, that he is heartened that Cuomo is set to take up his proposal and he hopes Adams and Sliwa also take it on. He affirmed that he himself would drop out of the race if he was behind in the poll, and said he believes Cuomo and Adams will sign on because “no one” would want to be the one who lets Mamdani win.

However, incumbent Mayor Eric Adams – running as an independent – and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa, are continuing to dig in.

“Andrew Cuomo lost the Democratic primary by double digits and is now doing the same thing he did to respected leaders like Charlie King, Governor David Paterson, and Carl McCall, Assembly Keith Wright – FORCE A BLACK ELECTED OUT OF OFFICE,” Adams said in a statement over the weekend.

On Monday, asked about the poll proposal at an unrelated event, Adams was defiant.

“[Cuomo is] He’s saying that [we should] utilize polling to determine who should run against the Democratic primary winner. Remember, polls showed him up 40 points… He lost by 13 points,” he said. “So if we’re going to use these methods of making this determination that they have already proven inaccurate, why are we going to put the risk of New Yorkers by someone who has not kept his word? As he has a consistent record of not keeping his word, why are we going to trust him now?”

Curtis Sliwa told ABC News in an interview on Monday before Cuomo’s announcement that he won’t back down from the race. He also criticized the poll gambit.

“I don’t want [Cuomo] to leave. I want the voters to make the decision. I’m not afraid of people. I think people will make a decision… They’re welcome to drop out. I’m in until November, but if the three independents — Cuomo, Adams, Walden — want to play musical chair on the Titanic and choose one independent’s line. That’s their choice. But the people have a right to vote for the candidate of their choice,” Sliwa said.

A spokesperson for Mamdani’s campaign, meanwhile, positioned the presumptive Democratic nominee as above the fray, in a statement before Cuomo’s announcement.

“While Andrew Cuomo and Eric Adams are tripping over themselves to cut backroom deals with billionaires and Republicans, Zohran Mamdani is focused on making this city more affordable for New Yorkers. That’s the choice this November,” the spokesperson wrote in a statement to ABC News New York station WABC.

Mamdani responded to Cuomo’s Monday video on X with a fundraising link for his own campaign.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

