Judge orders Trump to pay E. Jean Carroll $5 million judgment
(WASHINGTON) — While President Donald Trump attends the NATO summit in Ankara, a federal judge in New York on Wednesday ordered him to pay what he owes E. Jean Carroll after a jury held him liable for sexually abusing and defaming her.
Judge Lewis Kaplan ordered disbursement of the $5 million judgment plus almost $800,000 in interest.
A New York jury in 2023 held Trump liable for sexually abusing Carroll in the dressing room of Bergdorf Goodman in the mid-1990s and defaming her in 2022 when he denied her claim, and decided she is entitled to $5 million in damages.
A jury in a separate but related case determined Trump owes Carroll an additional $83 million in damages, but that is still going through the appeals process.
The decision comes after the U.S. Supreme Court last month, with no dissents, declined to hear Trump’s appeal of the verdict and judgment.
Trump’s attorneys filed a notice on Wednesday saying they would appeal to the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit — though it’s unclear if the court will act in time to prevent the flow of money.
The same court has already denied Trump’s initial attempts to appeal the case, in addition to the Supreme Court’s ruling.
Three years ago, Trump deposited $5.55 million in the federal government’s Court Registry Investment System — which effectively held the money in escrow during his appeal.
Judge Kaplan on Wednesday ordered the clerk to move the money into an account belonging to Carroll’s lawyers. The transfer of funds may have already taken place, though the court docket does not indicate either way.
After the Supreme Court decision, attorneys for Carroll asked a federal judge to order Trump to pay the money, saying Trump’s lawyers told them the president may ask the Supreme Court to reconsider.
“[A]fter four years of litigation across every level of the federal court system, it is time for this case to end,” Carroll’s attorney Roberta Kaplan wrote in a court filing. “And under the Court’s Stipulation and Order, Carroll is now entitled to obtain payment of the money due under the judgment.”
In a post on his social media platform after the Supreme Court rejected his appeal, Trump vowed to continue to fight the case.
“I will continue the fight against this Weaponization and Lawfare Case against me, including the ridiculous claim of Defamation, with all of my power and strength,” Trump said in the post.
(NEW YORK) — The severe weather threat is expected to ramp down this weekend after one more day of possible severe storms.
There is a slight risk for severe storms in Ohio, West Virginia, western Pennsylvania and western New York. This includes Buffalo, New York; Cleveland; Pittsburgh; and Charleston, West Virginia.
Damaging winds and some large hail will be the main threat, but a tornado and some isolated flash flooding cannot be ruled out.
Remnant showers and storms moved along a cold front sweeping the Ohio Valley Saturday morning before rejuvenating later in the afternoon.
The level of severity of these storms will be determined by how the atmosphere recovers after preceding rain moving through Saturday morning, but enough energy could build up by late Saturday afternoon for some severe storms to develop over the area. Otherwise, it may just end up being added rain with possibly some rumbles of thunder.
This cold front will continue to push east into the Northeast on Sunday, bringing rain, and some high elevation snow, to the region before pushing off the coast.
Ahead of this cold front, the Southeast has had another day or record heat while the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic begin to cool down.
Saturday could see one more day of record highs across much of the South from Louisiana to Florida to Georgia.
The National Weather Service confirmed at least 35 tornadoes across 10 states this week, stretching from California to Vermont.
Wisconsin, Iowa and Illinois have been hit the hardest by multiple outbreaks of severe weather over the week.
Friday was no exception to this active week of severe weather, with more than 300 reports of severe weather from Oklahoma up to Minnesota and east to Indiana.
Wind gusts over 75 mph were also reported in Missouri, Iowa and Illinois. Hail larger than baseballs were reported in Illinois and Oklahoma. Oklahoma, Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin reported hail greater than golf balls.
In addition, flooding continues to linger for parts of Wisconsin and Michigan from days of rain and, in some areas, on top of a deep snowpack that’s accelerated snowmelt. Fortunately, they have drier weather in the forecast for this weekend into next week.
(NEWARK, N.J.) — New Jersey officials are pursuing legal avenues to get to the bottom of allegations of poor conditions at Delaney Hall in Newark, including threatening to sue to shut down the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention facility if state health inspectors are not allowed to examine it.
The city of Newark already filed a lawsuit in April 2025 against the GEO Group, the private company contracted by ICE to run the facility, alleging that the company made modifications to Delaney Hall to prepare it for use as a detention facility without required state oversight. However, Mayor Ras Baraka and city leaders said Tuesday that they will expand that litigation to call for the facility’s closure if state health inspectors aren’t given full access.
New Jersey Attorney General Jennifer Davenport and Gov. Mikie Sherrill also announced Tuesday that the state has filed suit against the GEO Group, asking the state superior court to order the company to allow state health inspectors access.
Protests and an alleged hunger strike have been ongoing since May 22 after reports alleged the 300 inmates inside the ICE detention center have been poorly fed, are not receiving proper medical care and are being held in poor conditions.
“If the GEO Group – with a $1 billion government contract – has nothing to hide and the conditions inside Delaney Hall are as safe and as sanitary as this private corporation and the Trump Administration claim, then there is no legitimate reason why my health inspectors are being kept from full access throughout the building,” Sherrill said in a statement Tuesday announcing the state’s suit.
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) responded to the attorney general’s suit with a statement on X Tuesday, calling it “frivolous.”
“ICE is committed to transparency, and Delaney Hall complies with all required state and local laws,” DHS said, in part. “ICE is regularly audited and inspected by external agencies. All detainees are provided with proper meals, quality water, blankets, medical treatment, and have opportunities to communicate with their family members and lawyers.”
The GEO Group did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment about Baraka’s announcement and the state’s lawsuit.
DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin has previously said that the reports of the poor conditions are untrue.
Baraka said Tuesday during a news conference outside of Delaney Hall that the alleged conditions inside the detention center were “inhumane” and that action needed to be taken. There was a report that alleged one of the inmates suffered a miscarriage and was not given proper care, according to the mayor.
“It’s troubling, which forces us to expand our lawsuit against Delaney Hall,” Baraka said.
Eric Pennington, Newark’s business administrator, told reporters Tuesday that the city asked the GEO Group to allow health inspectors to check the facility.
Sherrill said last week that inspectors from the state Department of Health visited Delaney Hall on May 28 but were “denied full access” and “allowed to inspect only a limited part of the facility.”
The New Jersey Attorney General’s office further said in Tuesday’s lawsuit announcement that the health inspectors were “barred from inspecting crucial areas of the facility, including the medical unit, sleeping areas, and bathing and toileting areas.”
Pennington said Tuesday that the city will use their legal options to get the inspectors inside.
“If they don’t allow us in, we, along with partners who are out here to protect the individuals inside, they will join our lawsuit, along with the state Health Department, to join to have this facility shut down until it can be inspected and ensured it is safe for the individuals who are in there,” he said.
“We are awaiting GEO Group’s response now and we expect to go to the court in the next day or two to continue the existing lawsuit,” Pennington added.
Davenport’s suit seeks an expedited injunction that directs the GEO Group to allow inspectors inside, according to court documents.
“The reports of unsanitary and unsafe conditions inside Delaney Hall are extremely concerning, and GEO Group – like any other business and facility in New Jersey – must follow the law,” Davenport said in Tuesday’s announcement.
Several elected officials have visited the facility since the protests began and claimed they have seen the poor conditions firsthand.
Federal and state law enforcement agents have clashed with protesters on numerous days, with federal officers in some instances firing tear gas and using batons. Several people have been arrested, some of whom were accused of assaulting federal officers.
Sherrill and other New Jersey Democrats have criticized the federal government for their response and actions against the protesters and have called on everyone to lower the temperature.
A curfew was enforced outside the facility starting Sunday night.
Baraka, who said Tuesday that he had spoken with protesters, said that there were no arrests made Monday night but that the curfew would continue for at least one more day.
Limited visitation privileges were restored Sunday following a request by the governor.
(RUIDOSO, N.M.) — All four people on board a small medical plane were killed when the flight crashed near Ruidoso, New Mexico, early Thursday, according to a local official.
The Beechcraft King Air 90 had departed from Roswell Air Center and was headed to Sierra Blanca Regional Airport when it crashed around 4 a.m. local time, the Federal Aviation Administration said.
“All four individuals have been confirmed deceased at the scene,” Jason Burns, the manager of Lincoln County, where the Sierra Blanca Regional Airport is located, said at a news conference.
The crash was in a remote, wooded area, according to FlightRadar24. Fire officials, law enforcement and other agencies responded to a fire associated with the crash in the Capitan Mountain area, Burns said.
“Our hearts and prayers go out to the families, loved ones, friends and colleagues of those who lost their lives,” Burns said.
The National Transportation Safety Board and FAA will investigate, the FAA said.