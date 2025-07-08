Judge presses administration on El Salvador’s claim that CECOT detainees are under US authority

Judge presses administration on El Salvador’s claim that CECOT detainees are under US authority

Alex Pena/Getty Images

(Maryland) — A federal judge in Maryland is asking the Trump administration to explain its position that diplomatic discussions with the government of El Salvador are required to facilitate the return of a Venezuelan man whose removal to El Salvador’s CECOT mega-prison violated a previous court settlement.

The request from U.S. District Judge Stephanie Gallagher comes after the government of El Salvador, in a report by the United Nations submitted in a separate lawsuit, said that the migrants sent by the U.S. to CECOT are under the authority of the United States.

The man, a 20-year-old Venezuelan identified in court records by the pseudonym “Cristian,” challenged his removal after he was sent to CECOT in mid-March following President Donald Trump’s invocation of the Alien Enemies Act. In April, Judge Gallagher ordered the Trump administration to facilitate Cristian’s return, and the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the order in May.

In a filing on Tuesday, Judge Gallagher said the administration has failed to heed her order.

“Defendants have repeatedly skirted this Court’s directive to provide information regarding the steps they have taken and will take to facilitate the return of Cristian to the United States,” the judge wrote. “Instead, Defendants have repeatedly made oblique references to their request of ‘assistance’ from the U.S. Department of State (DOS), which has ‘entered into negotiations to facilitate Cristian’s return’ and ‘assumed responsibility on behalf of the U.S. Government for … diplomatic discussions with El Salvador.'”

In a report submitted as part of a court filing on Monday, El Salvador officials said that migrants who were sent to CECOT under an arrangement between the U.S. and El Salvador were the responsibility of the United States — appearing to contradict the Trump administration’s assertion that it is unable to bring back any of the migrants because they’re under El Salvador’s authority.

“Assuming the Government of El Salvador provided truthful information to the UN, no ‘diplomatic discussions’ should be required here because El Salvador has no sovereign interest in Cristian’s continued confinement in that country,” Judge Gallagher said in her filing Tuesday.

Judge Gallagher, in her original order in April, referenced the case of wrongly deported Kilmar Abrego Garcia, and said that “like Judge [Paula] Xinis in the Abrego Garcia matter, this court will order Defendants to facilitate Cristian’s return to the United States so that he can receive the process he was entitled to under the parties’ binding Settlement Agreement.”

The Trump administration subsequently brought Abrego Garcia back to the U.S. to face federal human smuggling charges, to which he has pleaded not guilty.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Dangerous heat wave invades East Coast: Latest forecast
Dangerous heat wave invades East Coast: Latest forecast
ABC News

(NEW YORK) — A life-threatening heat wave has enveloped the East Coast, hitting cities with the worst of the high temperatures on Tuesday before relief moves in later in the week.

This is the first major heat wave of the season, with extreme heat warnings and heat advisories in effect for over 150 million Americans from Texas to Maine, including the entire Interstate 95 corridor.

Extreme heat warnings are in effect across the Northeast, including Boston, New York City, Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington, D.C. Actual temperatures are approaching 100 degrees, while the heat index — what the temperature feels like with humidity — is soaring above 100 degrees.

Philadelphia, Baltimore and Raleigh, North Carolina, all broke daily heat records on Monday with temperatures of 99 degrees, 104 degrees and 100 degrees, respectively. In New York City, the heat index on Monday reached 106 degrees — the highest in the area in four years.

Tuesday is the hottest day of the heat wave for the Northeast. Boston, New York City, Philadelphia and D.C. could break daily record highs.

Amtrak said some trains in the Northeast may be delayed due to heat-related speed restrictions. Amtrak issues these restrictions when temperatures are higher than 95 degrees and the tracks reach 128 degrees.

On Tuesday, it’ll feel like 106 degrees in Boston and Philadelphia; 102 degrees in New York City; 109 in D.C.; 107 in Charlotte, North Carolina; and 105 in Charleston, South Carolina.

The extreme heat will even reach upstate New York and New England, where the heat index is forecast to hit 102 degrees.

This kind of rare, long-duration heat with little overnight recovery can be life-threatening, especially for people without adequate cooling or hydration available.

Con Edison is urging everyone in New York City to conserve energy.

“Customers’ need to run their air conditioners to stay comfortable place stress on electric delivery equipment,” Con Edison explained. “The company asks customers to refrain from using intensive appliances such as washers, dryers, and microwaves during peak hours.”

Relief from the oppressive heat will arrive on Thursday. Temperatures will drop to 69 degrees in Boston, 78 in New York City, 91 in Philadelphia and 93 in D.C.

Click here for what you need to know to stay safe in the heat.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Break-in reported at home of slain Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman: Police
Break-in reported at home of slain Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman: Police
Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

(BROOKLYN PARK, Minn.) — A break-in has been reported at the home of slain Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman, authorities said.

After the Saturday morning killings, the house was processed by crime scene investigators and then was boarded up early Sunday, Brooklyn Park police said. On Tuesday, Hortman family members took their valuables from the house, police said.

At 8 a.m. Wednesday police said they were alerted to an overnight break-in. They discovered the plywood covering the back window was pried off and the window was broken, police said.

“The home was once again processed by crime scene investigators for evidence of the burglary,” police said. “The home appeared to have been searched by an unknown individual; however, the family has indicated that they don’t believe anything is missing.”

The police department is asking local residents to check their surveillance cameras and call the police with any information.

Vance Boelter is accused of killing Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, at their home in Brooklyn Park and wounding Democratic state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, at their house in nearby Champlin early Saturday morning, authorities said.

Boelter allegedly showed up to their doors impersonating a police officer and wearing a realistic-looking latex mask, officials said, noting that two other lawmakers were spared the night of the shootings.

He allegedly “stalked his victims like prey,” acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Minnesota Joseph Thompson said.

In a search of a home in north Minneapolis tied to Boelter, authorities seized a list of public officials that had a notation under Melissa Hortman’s name reading, “married Mark 2 children 11th term,” according to the affidavit. Another notebook included an added notation next to Melissa Hortman’s name reading, “Big house off golf course 2 ways in to watch from one spot,” the affidavit said.

Boelter allegedly had a list of 45 elected officials in notebooks in his car, prosecutors said.

Boelter faces federal charges including stalking and firearms charges and state charges including first-degree murder, officials said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Summer travel forecast: Busiest days to fly and how to save on airfare
Summer travel forecast: Busiest days to fly and how to save on airfare
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Millions of Americans are gearing up to head to the airport or hit the highway for summer vacations.

Here’s what you need to know before you travel:

Air travel

The Federal Aviation Administration said it predicts over 50,000 flights (including cargo flights) per day this summer, citing a 4% increase of summer flight schedules compared to last year.

United Airlines is projecting a record-breaking summer with about 50 million passengers from June to August — about 3 million more than last year.

American Airlines said it expects to operate 5% more flights this summer than it did last year. The airline said nearly five flights will depart every minute over the course of the summer.

American Airlines forecasts its busiest day to be Sunday, July 6, with nearly 6,800 flights.

Expedia said some of the busiest travel days are expected to be Thursday, June 19 (Juneteenth); Friday, June 27; Tuesday, Aug. 5, and Tuesday, Aug. 26.

Hopper recommends flying midweek, like Tuesday or Wednesday, to save up to 20% on airfare.

According to Expedia, the cheapest days to fly domestically this summer will be Tuesday, Aug. 19, and Monday, Aug. 25, due to the drop in demand as summer travel wraps up.

Expedia said the most popular domestic travel spots are Las Vegas; New York City; Orlando, Florida; Miami; Chicago; San Juan, Puerto Rico; Honolulu, Hawaii; Seattle; Los Angeles; and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Internationally, Expedia said popular destinations include Cancun, Mexico; Punta Cana, Dominican Republic; Paris; London; Tokyo; Rome; the Bahamas; and Barcelona, Spain.

Road travel

Good news for those taking road trips: Hopper said car rental prices are remaining steady from last year, averaging $47 per day.

The cities seeing the highest car rental demand are Orlando, Las Vegas and Denver, followed by Miami and Chicago, according to Hopper.

Cities in Florida are seeing the most affordable car rental rates this year, with daily average costs at $26 or less in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and Tampa.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.