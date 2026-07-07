Judge quashes DOJ subpoena seeking Fulton County election worker info
(WASHINGTON) — A federal judge on Tuesday quashed a DOJ subpoena seeking the names and personal information of Fulton County’s 2020 election workers as part of the Trump administration’s ongoing election probe.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
(NEW YORK) — An appellate court in New York has upheld a $4.3 million judgment imposed on former National Rifle Association CEO Wayne LaPierre after he was found liable of misappropriating money.
The Appellate Division’s First Department also upheld the prohibition on LaPierre from holding a position as an officer or director of the NRA for 10 years.
“The 10-year ban does not burden LaPierre’s rights to freedom of speech and association, as he remains a member of the NRA and is not precluded from making any public statements or involving himself in fundraising or other outreach,” the opinion said. “Neither does the monetary restitution amount constitute a fine. Instead, it serves the remedial purpose of reimbursing the NRA for the losses LaPierre caused, making it compensatory in nature.”
The decision is a victory for New York Attorney General Letitia James, who sued the NRA, LaPierre and other current and former officers for self-dealing, alleging they violated New York charities laws by mismanaging the NRA’s funds.
The lawsuit was filed in 2020, claiming they misappropriated millions of dollars to fund personal benefits — including private jets, family vacations and luxury goods. The accusations came at the end of a three-year investigation into the NRA, which is registered in New York as a nonprofit charitable corporation.
“Wayne LaPierre and other senior NRA leaders broke the law by funneling millions of dollars in lavish perks to themselves and their families,” James said in a statement celebrating the appeals court decision.
“This decision upholds the jury’s verdict and is another victory in our efforts to ensure that LaPierre is held accountable for his illegal self-dealing,” James said.
LaPierre argued James brought the case against him in retaliation for his speech advocating for gun rights, but the court rejected that, writing the “Attorney General ‘showed as a matter of law that it had probable cause to investigate and sue,’ since ‘public reports of malfeasance at the NRA predated the investigation’ and the investigation uncovered ample evidence of malfeasance.”
LaPierre announced his resignation from the organization in January 2024, days before the start of the trial, citing health reasons, according to the NRA.
After five days of deliberations, a jury in New York in February 2024 held the NRA liable for financial mismanagement and found that LaPierre corruptly ran the nation’s most prominent gun rights group.
(JUPITER ISLAND, Fla.) — Tiger Woods told authorities that he was looking down at his phone and changing the radio station and didn’t realize the truck in front of him had slowed down before his rollover crash in Jupiter Island, Florida, according to the probable cause affidavit.
No one was injured in the Friday afternoon crash, authorities said. The golfer was arrested and charged with driving under the influence with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.
Two hydrocodone pills were found in Woods’ pants pocket, the probable cause affidavit said.
Hydrocodone is a prescription medication intended to treat severe, chronic pain and common side effects include dizziness and drowsiness.
A deputy noticed that Woods was “sweating profusely” and his movement was “lethargic and slow,” the document said.
Woods was also “extremely alert and talkative” and had “hiccups during the entire investigation,” the document said.
When a deputy asked Woods to remove his sunglasses, it revealed the golfer’s “bloodshot and glassy” eyes and “extremely dilated” pupils, the probable cause affidavit said.
Woods told authorities he’d had no alcohol that day, the document said. Asked if he’d had any prescription medication, the golfer replied, “I take a few,” and he noted he took that medicine earlier in the morning, the document said.
Woods said he hadn’t consumed any illegal substances, the document said.
A deputy walked Woods through a series of field sobriety tests, and the deputy said, “I believed that Woods normal faculties were impaired, and he was unable to safely operate the motor vehicle,” according to the document.
Woods did tell the deputy he has “a limp and his ankle seizes while walking,” and the golfer noted that “he’s had seven back surgeries and over twenty operations on his leg,” the document said.
The accident unfolded when a truck pulling a small pressure-cleaning trailer was slowing to turn into a driveway, and Woods approached from behind at a high rate of speed, authorities said.
Woods tried to pass the truck but he clipped the back of the trailer, and the impact caused the golfer’s SUV to tip onto the driver’s side and slide along the road before coming to a stop, authorities said. Woods was able to get out of the car through the passenger side, authorities said.
The narrow, two-lane road has a 30 mph speed limit and little room for drivers to move aside, authorities said, noting that the accident could have been far more serious if there was oncoming traffic.
The breathalyzer showed no alcohol in his system, but Woods refused to take a urine test, which is used to detect drugs or medication, authorities said.
In 2021, Woods suffered serious injuries to his leg in a rollover crash in Los Angeles County, California. Authorities said the golfer was speeding when his car hit the center median, crossed into the opposite lane, hit a curb and a tree, and then rolled over several times. He showed no signs of impairment, authorities said.
ABC News’ Jason Volack contributed to this report.
(NEW YORK) — A 56-year-old Louisiana man is facing federal charges for allegedly supplying an assault-style pistol that Shamar Elkins is suspected of using to allegedly kill eight children, including seven of his own, in a shooting in Shreveport over the weekend, officials said.
Charles Ford, of Shreveport, was arrested and charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and making false statements about the firearm to federal agents assisting in the investigation of Sunday’s massacre, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Louisiana. He faces a total of up to 20 years in prison if convicted of both charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
“Words fall short in the face of the acts Shamar Elkins perpetrated in Shreveport on April 19 – they are beyond comprehension or description,” U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Keller said in the statement announcing the charges.
Elkins, 31, died after leading police on a chase following the mass shooting in Shreveport that also left two women hospitalized with gunshot wounds.
Keller said investigators probing how Elkins obtained the weapon were led to Ford through information they obtained from the original purchaser of the weapon.
“Elkins’ death means that our community will never see him face justice,” Keller said. “Our hope, as we continue to investigate and prosecute this case alongside our law enforcement partners, is that holding the person whose gun Elkins used to perpetrate the crime accountable will give some small bit of solace to our Shreveport community.”
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.