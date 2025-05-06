Judge rejects DOJ’s argument against return of deported Venezuelan man to US

Alex Peña/Getty Images

(BALTIMORE) — A federal judge on Tuesday rejected the Trump administration’s argument that a 20-year-old Venezuelan man deported to El Salvador, whose removal violated a previous court settlement, should not be returned to the U.S. because his asylum application would be denied.

During the hearing in Maryland, U.S. District Judge Stephanie Gallagher — who last month ordered the government to facilitate the return of the man, identified as Cristian in court filings — said that a 2024 settlement agreement requires Cristian to be present in the U.S. to be able to argue his case for asylum.

In her opinion last month, Judge Gallagher referenced the case of wrongly deported Kilmar Abrego Garcia, and said that “like Judge [Paula] Xinis in the Abrego Garcia matter, this court will order Defendants to facilitate Cristian’s return to the United States so that he can receive the process he was entitled to under the parties’ binding Settlement Agreement.”

The class action case from 2019 was filed on behalf of individuals who entered the U.S. as unaccompanied minors and later sought asylum.

The group sued the government to be able to have their asylum applications adjudicated while they remained in the United States. The parties settled in 2024.

Attorneys for the Department of Justice say Cristian is a member of the Venezuelan criminal gang Tren de Aragua and argued that because U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services issued an “Indicative Asylum Decision” last week declaring that Cristian’s asylum application would be denied, the order to return him should be dismissed.

“The Indicative asylum decision makes clear that if Christian asylum application is more or less moot, his claim to asylum is moot,” said DOJ attorney Richard Ingebretsen.

Judge Gallagher, however, pushed back on that argument and said the indicative ruling submitted by the Trump administration “prejudges the outcome of the asylum proceeding with no ability for Christian or his legal representatives to provide any input into the process.”

“We don’t skip to the end and say we all know how this is going to end up, so there’s no point in going through this process,” Judge Gallagher said. “We go through the process. People are entitled to that. And there was a process that was specifically bargained for in this agreement.”

“Due process is important,” she said.

Judge Gallagher declined the government’s request to vacate her order requiring Cristian’s return and said that she will issue a 48-hour stay to allow the government to file an appeal with the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. If no appeal is filed, the judge said she will amend her order to set a timetable for the government to facilitate Cristian’s return and order status updates.

“There is some urgency here,” Judge Gallagher said. “We have a 20-year-old young man who’s been in prison in El Salvador for almost two months.”

When asked, Ingebretsen declined to say what steps, if any, have been taken to comply with the judge’s order to facilitate Cristian’s return, but added that the defendants and the State Department are aware of the order.

Kevin DeJong, an attorney representing Cristian, said that he is concerned the government is making an effort to “significantly delay compliance with the court’s order.”

DeJong added that he received notice last week from the government that another class member “was improperly removed” under Title 8 authorities.

“I will flag your honor that in fact, they notified us 15 days after that class member had been removed,” DeJong told the judge.

DeJong said that he is considering what legal strategy to employ for that particular class member.

7 shot at Oklahoma City bar as fans gathered to watch NBA playoff game
Oklahoma City Police Department

(OKLAHOMA CITY) — Seven people were shot at an Oklahoma City bar where fans were gathered to watch the Thunder-Nuggets NBA playoff game on Monday night, police said.

The shooting erupted around 10:39 p.m. during an altercation at The Collective, a popular restaurant and bar near downtown, Oklahoma City police said.

Seven people were hit by gunfire and two others were hurt from flying glass, police said.

Of the seven victims struck by bullets, four were seriously wounded, but everyone is expected to survive, police said.

No arrests have been made, police said.

The top-seeded Thunder lost Monday night’s opening game of the Western Conference semifinals to the Denver Nuggets. Their next game is on Wednesday.

More than 25 protesters arrested after taking over University of Washington building
Police officers are seen on the University of Washington campus during an occupation of a building by protesters, in this screengrab from a video supplied by Students United for Palestinian Equality and Return UW on March 5, 2025. (Students United for Palestinian Equality and Return UW)

(SEATTLE) — More than 25 people were arrested after a group occupied an academic building at the University of Washington, demanding the school sever ties with Boeing as the war in Gaza continues, according to the university and a spokesperson for the group.

A group called Students United for Palestinian Equality and Return claimed it was behind the takeover, with a spokesperson telling ABC News that all of the people who entered the building were arrested.

”They were all arrested and legal and political support is ongoing for them,” the spokesperson, Oliver Marchant, said in a text, adding, “All arrested except one were inside the building — some of those arrested were also injured during arrest and need medical attention.”

About 30 people were arrested on charges that included trespassing, property destruction and disorderly conduct, Victor Balta, a university spokesperson and assistant vice president for communications, said in a statement. Some of those arrested were charged with conspiracy to commit all three of those charges, Balta said, adding that they would be referred to the King County Prosecutor’s Office.

“Any students identified as being involved will also be referred to the Student Conduct Office,” Balta said.

The school said in an earlier press statement that “a few dozen individuals” had entered the Interdisciplinary Engineering Building just prior to its 5 p.m. closing. Campus police were called to the scene, the university said in a statement to ABC News.

Campus police, which were working with several other agencies, began clearing the area outside the building at about 10:30 p.m., Balta said. Protesters had worked to block the doors and also lit two dumpsters on fire in the street, he said. By 11 p.m., police had entered and began clearing the building.

Prior to the arrests, the school said the “trespassers are mostly covering their faces and stacking building furniture near entryways.”

“To the best of our knowledge, everyone connected to the UW who does not want to be inside the building has left,” the university said in a statement. “Individuals remaining in the building are trespassing and will face legal and student conduct actions.”

The group, which goes by SUPER UW and which identified itself as Pro-Palestinian, issued a series of demands for school administrators, including taking “Boeing out of the IEB,” as the building they’ve occupied is known.

The group asked for the building to be renamed.

Boeing, an airplane manufacturer and one of the largest defense companies in the United States, has a long history with the University of Washington.

The company, which previously was headquartered in Seattle, supplied about $10 million as a donation to aid in the construction of that $90 million engineering building, the school said in 2022, prior to construction. A press release from that time noted that “Boeing’s relationship with the UW dates back more than a century.”

The group that’s occupying the building sought, more broadly, to stop all donations from Boeing to the school.

“Return any existing donations, financial investments, and eliminate all other material ties to Boeing,” the group said. “Prohibit Boeing executives and employees from teaching classes or having any influence over curriculum.”

Balta in a statement said the school was “committed to maintaining a secure learning and research environment, and strongly condemns this illegal building occupation.” The school also condemned the strong language in the protesters’ press release, with Balta saying it “will not be intimidated by this sort of offensive and destructive behavior.”

ABC News’ Tristan Maglunog and Erica Morris contributed to this report.

Harvard sues Trump administration over threats to cut funding if demands go unmet
Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Harvard University is suing President Donald Trump’s administration for threatening to withhold federal funding if the school did not comply with its list of demands.

The lawsuit, filed in Massachusetts federal court, asks a judge to block the funding freeze from going into effect, arguing the move is “unlawful and beyond the government’s authority.”

In it, lawyers for the university argue that the administration is unlawfully using billions of dollars in federal funding as “leverage to gain control of academic decision-making at Harvard.”

They also allege that the funding freeze violates the First Amendment, flouts federal law and threatens life-saving medical research.

“All told, the tradeoff put to Harvard and other universities is clear: Allow the Government to micromanage your academic institution or jeopardize the institution’s ability to pursue medical breakthroughs, scientific discoveries, and innovative solutions,” Harvard’s lawyers wrote.

Earlier this month, following the school’s refusal to budge on the government’s demands, the administration’s Joint Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism – alleging the school has failed to confront antisemitism on campus – froze $2.2 billion in grants and $60 million in contracts, and it reportedly plans to pull an additional $1 billion in funding for medical research.

The decision followed Harvard University President Alan Garber’s letter on April 14, which said that the school “will not surrender its independence or relinquish its constitutional rights” by agreeing to a series of terms proposed by the Trump administration.

The lawsuit is the school’s latest effort to push back against the administration’s threats.

“The Government has not—and cannot—identify any rational connection between antisemitism concerns and the medical, scientific, technological, and other research it has frozen that aims to save American lives, foster American success, preserve American security, and maintain America’s position as a global leader in innovation,” the lawsuit said. “Nor has the Government acknowledged the significant consequences that the indefinite freeze of billions of dollars in federal research funding will have on Harvard’s research programs, the beneficiaries of that research, and the national interest in furthering American innovation and progress.”

In addition to arguing the funding freeze violates the First Amendment, Harvard’s lawyers alleged the Trump administration failed to comply with the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which sets out a series of procedures needed before funding can be frozen.

“The Government made no effort to follow those procedures—nor the procedures provided for in Defendants’ own agency regulations—before freezing Harvard’s federal funding,” the lawsuit said.

The school asked a federal judge to declare the funding freeze unlawful, block it from taking effect and enjoin the government unilaterally freezing furniture funding without following the steps laid out by the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Garber announced the lawsuit in a letter published to the school’s website on Monday, saying the administration’s demands sought to impose “unprecedented and improper control” over the university.

“Doubling down on the letter’s sweeping and intrusive demands—which would impose unprecedented and improper control over the University—the government has, in addition to the initial freeze of $2.2 billion in funding, considered taking steps to freeze an additional $1 billion in grants, initiated numerous investigations of Harvard’s operations, threatened the education of international students, and announced that it is considering a revocation of Harvard’s 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status,” Garber’s statement said.

“These actions have stark real-life consequences for patients, students, faculty, staff, researchers, and the standing of American higher education in the world,” it continued.

The Trump administration has also cut funding at Brown, Columbia, Cornell, Princeton, the University of Pennsylvania and Northwestern — with Harvard being the most high-profile and first university to explicitly refuse the government’s demands.

“Today, we stand for the values that have made American higher education a beacon for the world. We stand for the truth that colleges and universities across the country can embrace and honor their legal obligations and best fulfill their essential role in society without improper government intrusion,” Garber said in his statement announcing the lawsuit on Monday.

The White House did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

