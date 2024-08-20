Judge rejects latest attempt by Hunter Biden to dismiss tax-related charges
(WILMINGTON, Del.) — A federal judge on Monday rejected the latest attempt by President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden to dismiss several tax-related charges he faces in Los Angeles, all but ensuring that the case will go to trial as scheduled early next month.
In July, attorneys for Hunter Biden filed a pair of motions seeking to dismiss his cases in both California and Delaware, citing a decision by a federal judge in Florida to dismiss the classified documents case against former President Donald Trump.
But on Monday, U.S. District Judge Mark Scarsi, the Los Angeles-based federal judge overseeing the tax case, denied that bid, concluding in a seven-page ruling that his attorneys’ arguments failed on both procedural and factual grounds.
Scarsi, in denying the motion, cited Hunter Biden’s previous ill-fated efforts to dismiss the case.
“As he concedes in his notice of the motion, Mr. Biden plainly seeks reconsideration of issues already decided upon his February motion,” Scarsi wrote, concluding that “there is no valid basis for reconsideration of the court’s [prior] order denying Mr. Biden’s motion to dismiss the indictment.”
The judge, however, determined that Hunter Biden will not face sanctions after Scarsi earlier threatened to sanction him after Hunter Biden’s attorneys suggested in court filings that special counsel David Weiss only brought the charges after he was elevated to special counsel. Biden’s legal team acknowledged in a subsequent filing that their claim had been “inartfully” articulated.
On Monday, Scarsi wrote that he would not sanction Hunter Biden, in part because of a recent shakeup of his legal team, but issued a warning, saying, “Counsel’s conduct warrants an admonition: candor is paramount.”
Hunter Biden faces nine felony and misdemeanor charges stemming from his failure to pay $1.4 million in taxes for three years during a time when he was in the throes of addiction. The back taxes and penalties were ultimately paid in full by a third party, identified by ABC News as Hunter Biden’s attorney and confidant, Kevin Morris.
The trial is scheduled to begin on Sept. 5. Hunter Biden has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
The president’s son was found guilty on three firearm-related charges in a separate case in Delaware earlier this summer.
(NEW YORK) — Four people were killed and nine others injured after a vehicle crashed into a storefront in New York on Friday, authorities said.
The “mass casualty” incident occurred in Deer Park on Long Island Friday afternoon, Deer Park Fire Department Chief Dominic Albanese said during a press conference.
A minivan traveled nearly all the way through to the back of a nail salon, he said.
Four people were found dead upon arrival, all located inside a nail salon, Albanese said. It is unclear whether the victims were employees or customers, he said.
Nine people, were transported to area hospitals, including one by aviation, Albanese said. The driver was “partially conscious” following the crash and was apart of the nine transported to a hospital, he said.
The cause of the crash remains unknown. Authorities are investigating while the incident was intentional, Albanese said.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
(EUGENE, Ore.) — Police in Oregon have recovered more than 4,000 stolen Lego sets valued at over $200,000 in a massive bust following a three-month investigation, authorities said.
The seizure happened on July 3 at approximately 12:30 p.m. when authorities from the Springfield Police Department in Eugene, Oregon, served a warrant to 47-year-old Ammon Henrikson, the owner of “Brick Builders,” accusing him of knowingly purchasing new and unopened Lego sets that had been stolen from other local retail stores, according to a statement from the Springfield Police Department released on Tuesday.
“In several instances, suspects stole hundreds of dollars’ worth of Lego sets and then immediately went to the Brick Builders store to exchange the stolen items for cash: most often at a fraction of their actual retail value,” authorities said in their statement announcing the bust. “When interviewed, some suspects advised that Brick Builders’ staff knew the sets had recently been stolen. Officers learned that many of the suspects were utilizing the money they received to buy and use illegal drugs.”
Partnering with loss prevention investigators from Target, Fred Meyer, Barnes & Noble and Walmart to confirm that Henrikson was purchasing sets that were stolen from them, the Springfield Police Department ended up recovering 4,153 Lego sets with a total value of more than $200,000, police said.
The three-month investigation by the Springfield Police Department uncovered evidence that Henrikson was “knowingly purchasing new, unopened sets of Legos that had been stolen from local retail stores,” according to authorities.
“We all feel the impact of organized retail theft through the increasing cost of items we buy for our families,” said Police Chief Andrew Shearer. “Recognizing this, SPD’s Crime Reduction Unit, with the support of our retail partners, works diligently to hold accountable those who make the choice to engage in or support retail theft. SPD is proud of the work of our officers, and we are committed to the pursuit of those behind these crimes in our community.”
Henrikson has since been charged with organized retail theft and theft by receiving. Police are asking for anybody with further information related to contact SPD at 541.726.3714 or police@springfield-or.gov and the investigation is currently ongoing.
(NEW YORK) — Animals are perhaps more readily equipped than humans to deal with extreme heat. But when the heat index climbs into the triple digits, accredited zoos in the hottest parts of the country are still tasked with ensuring that animals – and their human counterparts who come to visit – are staying safe in the scorching temperatures.
The Association of Zoo and Aquariums sets species-related heat guidelines for facilities to follow once temperatures begin to rise.
“We definitely need to monitor all of them to make sure that they are thermal regulating appropriately and that they’re comfortable, especially in the hot summer months,” Kelly Trotto, associate curator of behavioral husbandry at Florida’s ZooTampa, told ABC News.
One of the main components of zoo heat safety is housing primarily those animals that have adapted to regularly occurring extreme heat in their natural environments, zookeepers told ABC News.
In Palm Desert, California, for example, visitors will find only hot-adapted species at the local zoo, Tim Van Loan, an animal behavior specialist at The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens, told ABC News.
“It can get scorching here, and so the best thing for us is to have animals that are already adapted to this kind of environment,” Van Loan said. “… It gets hotter than, you know, anyone would be comfortable with.”
Likewise, there are no polar bears to be found at the Phoenix Zoo, a facility that’s no stranger to long stretches of triple-digit temperatures, Bert Castro, president and CEO of the Arizona Zoological Society and Phoenix Zoo, told ABC News.
The Phoenix Zoo features animals that are native to the Southwest U.S., as well as species from Africa, the Middle East, tropical Asia, and tropical South America.
Most of the animals at ZooTampa are native to climates that are warm and humid, as are the animals at the Houston Zoo in Texas, including species ranging from large cats to small primates, zoo officials told ABC News.
Even so, animals are often given multiple options to stay cool within their enclosures.
Zookeepers at The Living Desert offer the animals natural choices that they would find in the wild, Van Loan said. These include trees and bushes that the animals can use for shade, water features in which they can cool off, and wallows – a depression in the ground filled with mud – in which they can do the same.
On hot days, the rhinos can be seen swimming with pelicans within their pond, while the desert animals tend to burrow into the ground, Van Loan said.
“Within each of our habitats, which are all naturalistic, we offer different kinds of choices that allow the animals to kind of choose on their own where the best place to cool off is,” he added.
Enclosures at ZooTampa are also designed with features that allow animals to seek relief in ways similar to how they would in the wild, Trotto said, noting that the zoo’s black bear especially loves to spend time in the water.
Zookeepers at the Phoenix Zoo will give many of the animals daily baths to help keep them cool, Castro said. Mud baths are also popular at The Living Desert, Van Loan said.
At the Houston Zoo, the preference is often water misters, Denny Charlton, the zoo’s supervisor of carnivores, told ABC News. The carnivores tend to sleep for much of the day during the summer, he said, noting that “The tiger likes to lay in the shade behind the bamboo.”
Ice treats, consisting of the animals’ daily diet items frozen into ice, are offered on very hot days. “Blood-cicles” are especially popular among the carnivores, while “fish-cicles” are given to animals with aquatic diets, the experts said.
Sometimes the treats will be hidden in trees or elsewhere. Recently, the ZooTampa black bear was given pieces of watermelon frozen in a five-gallon bucket.
“What that did was offer her a way to cool down but also offer her an opportunity to forage, which is something that black bears do all the time,” Trotto said.
Some of the animals at The Living Desert will even hug the large pieces of ice treats given to them to cool down, according to Van Loan.
“It’s pretty adorable,” he said.
For older animals or species that may be more susceptible to heat, however, many zoos have enclosures equipped with air conditioning. For Phoenix Zoo animals that don’t have access to an actual building, water coolers nears their exhibits have been installed to blow cool air, Castro said.
Recently, the Phoenix Zoo introduced an Amur leopard, a cold-weather, critically endangered leopard species native to southeastern Russia and northern China. The air conditioning for Jasper, a 4-year-old Amur leopard born in 2020 at South Carolina’s Greenville Zoo, blows “super strong,” Castro said.
“We do everything we possibly can to ensure that our animals are healthy, comfortable, especially during these really hot times during the summer,” he added.
Keepers are trained to monitor zoo animals for signs of heat stress, but the species that seems to fall victim to heat-related illness the most is humans, Castro said: “What we really see are the people that come out to the zoo who come out unprepared.”
The facilities will often open in the early morning and close after lunch time, prior to the hottest part of the day, to lessen the chances of heat-related illness among guests.
During the summer months, the Phoenix Zoo opens as early as 6 a.m. for members and closes at 1:30 p.m., while The Living Desert also closes at 1:30 p.m. Security officers at the Phoenix Zoo also monitor visitors for signs of heat stress and carry water and electrolyte packets to hand out as needed.
However, it’s not only typically hot regions that are having to deal with increased temperatures. As global temperatures continue to increase due to human-caused climate change, regions in historically frigid climates are increasingly experiencing record-high temperatures as well.
The Alaska Zoo in Anchorage is among the cities seeing changes in weather patterns, Katie Larson, communications manager for the Alaska Zoo, told ABC News. That includes more erratic winter weather as well as less variable summer temperature.
Once temperatures started to approach 80 degrees, Alaska Zoo personnel make sure to check on the animals more frequently and ensure they have plenty of water, Larson said. The animals also will seek shade and a comfortable place to lie down.
“The animals that are at the zoo are cold climate species,” she said. “We really don’t do heat super, super well.”
What’s more, should temperatures climb even higher, the zoo is not equipped with air conditioning to ease the heat stress, Larson said.