Judge says Giuliani faces contempt if he doesn’t turn over property to poll workers

Judge says Giuliani faces contempt if he doesn’t turn over property to poll workers
Adam Gray/AFP via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A federal judge in New York on Thursday raised the possibility of holding Rudy Giuliani in contempt if he fails to turn over property by next week to the two Georgia poll workers he defamed after the 2020 election.

A 90-minute hearing devolved into what the judge called “griping” after a lawyer for former election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss accused Giuliani of “game playing” and an attorney for Giuliani accused the two women of being “vindictive.”

A federal jury last year ordered Giuliani to pay Freeman and Moss nearly $150 million for defaming them with false accusations that the mother and daughter committed election fraud while the two were counting ballots in Georgia’s Fulton County on Election Day in 2020.

Earlier this week, Freeman and Moss’ attorney claimed that Giuliani had “secreted away” his property after the receivership controlled by the two election workers accessed Giuliani’s apartment, only to find it virtually empty.

The former New York City mayor was given a Nov. 14 deadline to turn over the shares in his Upper East Side co-op apartment, valuable sports memorabilia, a Mercedes-Benz convertible, and luxury watches — including one that belonged to Giuliani’s grandfather.

When defense lawyer Ken Caruso complained that forcing Giuliani to relinquish his grandfather’s watch was “vindictive,” an exasperated Judge Lewis Liman said, “Oh come on!”

“The law is the law and I don’t apply it differently to your client,” Liman said. “Don’t come to me and say something is vindictive.”

The judge was equally unmoved by the defense argument that Giuliani’s car, a blue Mercedes-Benz convertible once owned by the actress Lauren Bacall, was exempt from the judgment because it’s worth less than $4,000.

“Monday the title and keys will be delivered as well as the physical location of the car,” Judge Liman said.

Giuliani also balked at relinquishing about $2 million dollars he is owed for legal worked performed for Donald Trump.

“They wanted that money to make a political statement,” Caruso said.

Liman did not budge and reminded Giuliani of the consequences.

“He is under an unqualified order to deliver all the receivership property to the receiver,” Liman said. “If he doesn’t comply then I’m sure I’ll get a motion for contempt. If he hasn’t delivered, and there is a way in which he could have delivered, he’ll be subject to contempt sanctions.”

Outside court, Giuliani accused Freeman and Moss of bringing a “political vendetta” that was “financed by the Bidens.”

When ABC News asked whether he regretted defaming Freeman and Moss, Giuliani answered “No” before his lawyer stepped in to say the case was on appeal.

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Woman accused of trying to illegally auction off Graceland will remain in custody
Woman accused of trying to illegally auction off Graceland will remain in custody
Jared Kofsky/ABC News

(MEMPHIS, Tenn.) — Lisa Findley, the Missouri woman facing federal charges in connection with an alleged attempt to illegally auction off Elvis Presley’s Graceland estate, will remain locked up while her case is pending.

Findley, 53, appeared in U.S. District Court in Memphis Friday afternoon for the second week in a row for what was expected to be a detention hearing, but public defender Tyrone Paylor told Magistrate Judge Annie Christoff that Findley would be waiving her right to the hearing.

Christoff asked Findley if she understood that this meant that she would remain in custody.

“Yes,” replied Findley, who sat at the edge of the jury box, handcuffed and wearing jail-issued clothing.

Findley was arrested in Missouri on Aug. 16 on charges of mail fraud and aggravated identity theft. She was transported to Tennessee several weeks ago.

Paylor formally entered a not guilty plea on Findley’s behalf Friday. He declined to comment to reporters as he left the courtroom.

Federal prosecutors allege that Findley formed a “brazen scheme” to try to “extort a settlement from the Presley family.”

She allegedly forged the signatures of Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis Presley’s late daughter, and Florida notary Kimberly Philbrick on documents that claimed Lisa Marie took out a $3.8 million loan from a purported company called Naussany Investments prior to her death and listed Graceland as collateral.

Naussany Investments, an unregistered entity that Findley is accused of creating, filed public notices in May stating that it would auction off Graceland at the front of the Shelby County Courthouse.

A Shelby County chancellor issued a temporary injunction at the time that prevented such an auction from taking place, citing an affidavit from Philbrick that stated that her signature was forged and that she never met Lisa Marie.

Philbrick testified before a federal grand jury in August and also spoke exclusively to ABC News, telling GMA3 anchor Eva Pilgrim that she had no idea how her name became associated with the attempt to sell Graceland.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Prosecutors argue there’s no reason to delay sentencing in Trump’s hush money case
Prosecutors argue there’s no reason to delay sentencing in Trump’s hush money case
Jason Marz/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — There is no reason to delay the sentencing in Donald Trump’s criminal hush money case as the former president tries to move the case from state court into federal court, the Manhattan district attorney’s office said Tuesday in a letter to the judge overseeing the case.

Trump last week made his second request to push the case into federal court, after he was found guilty in May on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to a hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels in order to boost his electoral prospects in the 2016 presidential election.

Sentencing in the case is currently scheduled for Sept. 18. The former president has also asked the judge overseeing the case, Juan Merchan, to postpone the sentencing until after the November election.

The district attorney’s office declined to take a position on when Trump’s sentencing should occur, leaving it to the discretion of the judge.

However, in their letter Tuesday to Judge Merchan, prosecutors Matthew Colangelo and Christopher Conroy argued that both of Trump’s requests can be handled simultaneously.

“We note that the concerns defendant expresses about timing are a function of his own strategic and dilatory litigation tactics: This second notice of removal comes nearly ten months after defendant voluntarily abandoned his appeal from his first, unsuccessful effort to remove this case; three months after he was found guilty by a jury on thirty-four felony counts; and nearly two months after defendant asked this Court to consider his CPL § 330.30 motion for a new trial,” Tuesday’s letter said.

Trump has said he will appeal his conviction.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Hospitals, health care facilities begin reopening after Hurricane Milton
Hospitals, health care facilities begin reopening after Hurricane Milton
pablohart/Getty Images

(TAMPA, Fla.) — Hospitals, emergency departments and health care facilities across Florida are reopening after they evacuated patients and canceled elective surgeries due to Hurricane Milton.

BayCare health care system said some of its ambulatory surgery centers, imaging centers, laboratories, urgent care facilities and medical group offices are opening on Friday, according to an update on its website.

Of its 13 hospitals, 12 are open with just one, Morton Plant North Bay Hospital, remaining closed. The hospital evacuated before the storm and is currently not accepting new patients, BayCare said.

Four emergency rooms under the HCA Florida Healthcare network in Julington Creek, Lake Tarpon, New Tampa and Riverview reopened Friday to care for patients, according to an alert posted on the network’s website.

Six of HCA Florida’s 18 hospitals reopened Thursday but at least five remain closed, having suspended services and, in some cases, having transferred patients to other hospitals.

Additionally, in the University of Florida Health’s (UF Health) latest tropical weather alert Thursday afternoon, a number of facilities — including hospitals, outpatient clinical facilities and physician practices — reopened or removed their modified hours on Thursday and Friday including in Archer, Gainesville, Jacksonville, St. Augustine and The Villages.

Tampa General Hospital (TGH) said in a press release that two of its emergency centers reopened Thursday evening and the main hospital resumed normal operations on Friday.

The hospital said its physicians and emergency management team members remained onsite throughout the storm and the emergency room in its main campus was able to remain open thanks to a hurricane preparedness plan that was activated.

“Preparing for Hurricane Milton was an incredible effort by the entire team and a true test of our resources, but it ensured we could continue to provide exceptional care for our patients in a high-quality, safe and uninterrupted environment before, during and after the storm,” John Couris, president and CEO of TGH, said in a statement.

“Tampa General is open to support communities impacted and particularly our first responders. Working together, we will come back from Milton stronger than ever,” the statement continued.

TGH said it faced no major power outages during Hurricane Milton and its AquaFence, a water-impermeable barrier, protected the hospital from winds and flooding. The hospital has previously said the AquaFence can withstand storm surges of up to 15 feet above sea level.

There are still hospitals that remain temporarily closed. In a post on the social platform X, the James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital, in Tampa, said the hospital and all outpatient clinics will be closed for in-person appointments between Friday, Oct. 11, and Monday, Oct. 14 “except for time-sensitive clinical services due to anticipated impacts from Hurricane Milton.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.