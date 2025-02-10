Judge says he will continue to pause Trump’s federal buyout offer

Judge says he will continue to pause Trump’s federal buyout offer
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

(BOSTON) — A federal judge in Boston said Monday he will continue to pause the Trump administration’s plan to offer a deferred resignation buyout to tens of thousands of federal employees until he issues a ruling on a preliminary injunction.

Three federal employee unions — with the support of 20 Democratic attorneys general — have argued that the Office of Personnel Management’s deferred resignation offer is an “unlawful ultimatum” to force the resignation of government workers under the “threat of mass termination.”

The pause, ordered by U.S. District Judge George A. O’Toole Jr., came just hours ahead of the program’s midnight deadline, which itself was extended by four days following a temporary restraining order that continues to remain in effect.

During an hour-long hearing Monday, a lawyer for the Department of Justice framed the deferred resignation offer as a “humane off-ramp” for federal employees before President Donald Trump enacts sweeping changes to “rebalance and reorganize the federal workforce.”

“President Trump campaigned on a promise to reform the federal workforce,” DOJ attorney Eric Hamilton said, outlining Trump’s plan to reduce the size of the federal government and his return-to-office executive order. “We understand these announcements may have come as a disappointment for some in the federal workforce.”

Hamilton argued that any further delay of the buyout would cause irreparable harm because the Trump administration plans to enact the next steps of reshaping the federal government as soon as the buyout window closes.

Elena Goldstein, a lawyer representing the unions that brought the challenge, hammered the Trump administration for attempting to enforce an “unprecedented program” with a “slapdash exploding deadline”

“For the last two weeks, confusion has rained for millions of career civil servants,” Goldstein said. “This is a program of unprecedented magnitude that raises questions about the rationality of OPM’s decision-making.”

The buyout offer, part of Trump’s effort to trim the size of government through billionaire Elon Musk’s newly formed Department of Government Efficiency, was sent out two weeks ago in an email with the subject line “Fork in the Road” — the same language Musk used when he slashed jobs at Twitter after taking over that company in 2022.

The offer, from the Office of Personnel Management, offered full pay and benefits until September for any federal employee who accepted a deferred resignation by Feb. 6, with no obligation to work after they accepted the agreement.

While Goldstein acknowledged that Trump has the right to downsize the federal government, she emphasized that OPM has not gone through any of the steps necessary to carry out such a sweeping move — including analyzing the cost and benefits of their approach, evaluating its impact on the government’s function, and accessing potential conflicts of interest for Musk. She added that the exact terms of the buyout are “shifting” for thousands of employees who have gotten inconsistent guidance from their agency.

“OPM appears to be making this up as they are going along,” she said. “When the government wants to decide, there are ways to do this correctly … none of that happened here in the two weeks since they enacted this program.”

Arguing for the government, Hamilton criticized the plaintiffs’ argument as “legally incoherent and at odds with their theory of the case,” because a further delay of the buyout would “insert more uncertainty” into the lives of federal employees.

While the plaintiffs raised concerns that the buyout program violates federal law by using money that Congress never appropriated, Hamilton attempted to push back on the claim that the buyout changes the government’s financial obligations.

“Nothing about the voluntary resignation changes anything about the federal government’s financial obligations. It just changes what employees are expected to do and not do during their period of employment,” Hamilton said.

Goldstein argued that a preliminary injunction is necessary to prevent what she said was an unlawful offer to reshape the federal government while the Trump administration continues to “put additional pressure on employees.”

“This is an unprecedented action taken on an unprecedented timeline,” she said.

Just hours ahead of Thursday’s original deadline for employees to accept the offer, Judge O’Toole — who was nominated to the bench by President Bill Clinton — temporarily blocked the offer until Monday so he could consider issuing a temporary restraining offer pausing the order.

“I enjoined the defendants from taking any action to implement the so-called ‘Fork Directive’ pending the completion of briefing and oral argument on the issues,” Judge O’Toole said in his ruling. “I believe that’s as far as I want to go today.”

The Trump administration, in response, “extended” the deadline for the offer, which more than 65,000 federal employees have already taken.

“We are grateful to the judge for extending the deadline so more federal workers who refuse to show up to the office can take the Administration up on this very generous, once-in-a-lifetime offer,” press secretary Karoline Leavitt said last week.

The unions who brought the lawsuit argued that Trump exceeded his authority as president with the offer, which they described as a “slapdash resignation program.”

According to the plaintiffs, Trump’s offer violates federal law, lacks congressionally appropriated funding, and does not offer employees reassurance that the president would follow through with the offer. Their claim in part relies on a federal law from the 1940s called the Administrative Procedure Act that governs how federal agencies create and enforce rules.

“In the tech universe, ‘move fast and break things’ is a fine motto in part because they’re not playing with the public’s money, and it’s expected that most initiatives are going to fail,” Loyola Marymount law professor Justin Leavitt told ABC News. “Congress knows that, so in 1946 they basically said, ‘When agencies do stuff … they have to be careful about it. They’ve got to consider all aspects of the problem.”

The plaintiffs also argued that the buyout is unlawful because it relies on funding that Congress has yet to appropriate, violating the Antideficiency Act.

“Defendants’ ultimatum divides federal workers into two groups: (1) those who submit their resignations to OPM for a promised period of pay without the requirement to work, and (2) those who have not and are therefore subject to threat of mass termination,” the lawsuit said.

Lawyers for the federal government have pushed back on those claims, arguing that Trump has the legal authority to provide the buyout for employees within the federal branch, and that any further delay would do more harm than good.

“Extending the deadline for the acceptance of deferred resignation on its very last day will markedly disrupt the expectations of the federal workforce, inject tremendous uncertainty into a program that scores of federal employees have already availed themselves of, and hinder the Administration’s efforts to reform the federal workforce,” DOJ attorney Joshua E. Gardner wrote in a filing last week.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Massive winter storm continues to dump snow across the South
Massive winter storm continues to dump snow across the South
Megan Varner/Getty Images

(ATLANTA) — A massive winter storm is blanketing the South with ice and record-breaking snow, with some cities seeing the most snowfall from a single storm in decades.

Twenty states, from Texas to Delaware, were on alert Friday for snow and ice as the storm continued to move across the South.

The storm has prompted governors to declare states of emergency, including in Texas and Georgia, to prepare for and respond to the severe weather.

Some states have seen a foot or more of snow during the storm.

Parts of Arkansas have seen 14 inches of snow in the storm. Seven inches have fallen in Little Rock, the most in four years.

Portions of Oklahoma and Texas have gotten 12 inches of snow. Oklahoma City had 3.5 inches of snow, a daily record, while Amarillo, Texas, saw 9.5 inches, the most in 10 years.

Mississippi has seen 7 inches of snowfall, while Alabama has gotten 6 inches, as it continues to snow in the states. Birmingham saw 2 inches of snow — the most in 11 years.

Memphis, Tennessee, has gotten 7 inches of snow, the most snow in a single day in 40 years.

Atlanta has so far seen 2 inches of snow, the most in seven years, in the storm. Several communities north of Atlanta measured up to 5 inches from the storm.

Warming stations have been activated throughout Georgia as the state experiences sub-freezing temperatures. Those located in the North Georgia Mountains were near capacity as of Friday morning, according to Gov. Brian Kemp.

“If you’re looking for a place, you may want to go south versus north, if you can,” Kemp said during a press briefing.

Amid the storm, tens of thousands of customers were without power across the Southeast, with Texas and Arkansas experiencing the bulk of the outages.

The storm is also affecting travel. More than 2,700 flights across the country were canceled as of early afternoon Friday, with Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas and Nashville seeing the biggest impacts.

Officials across the South have warned of treacherous travel conditions due to snow and ice on the streets.

Public schools in Atlanta and Memphis were closed Friday due to the inclement weather.

Snow and ice are expected to reach the Carolinas and the East Coast on Friday evening, with heavy snow and ice forecast for Charlotte, Asheville and Raleigh. North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein declared a state of emergency on Thursday, ahead of the storm.

“At this time, our greatest concern is road safety,” he said during a briefing Friday. “Precipitation and freezing temperatures tomorrow afternoon and night will make a mess of our roads Saturday morning.”

Overnight, snow will move into the mid-Atlantic, including Richmond, Virginia, with some snow possible in Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia.

Richmond remains under a water boil advisory after a power outage impacted operations at a water treatment plant during a storm earlier this week.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Raw oysters linked to norovirus outbreak leaves at least 80 sickened in Los Angeles
Raw oysters linked to norovirus outbreak leaves at least 80 sickened in Los Angeles
Alexander Spatari/Getty Images/STOCK

(LOS ANGELES) — An event celebrating the top restaurants in Los Angeles left at least 80 people sickened with norovirus due to an outbreak linked to raw oysters, LA County’s Department of Public Health confirmed to ABC News.

The outbreak stemmed from an event at the Hollywood Palladium celebrating the Los Angeles Times’ list of the 101 best restaurants on Dec. 3, according to the agency.

Norovirus is a very contagious virus that causes vomiting and diarrhea and is commonly referred to as the “stomach flu” or the “stomach bug,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It is the leading cause of foodborne illness in the United States. Other symptoms may include stomach pain, fever, headache, body aches, or dehydration. Proper handwashing, disinfecting contaminated surfaces, washing laundry in hot water, and staying home when sick are ways to prevent further spread, according to the CDC.

“At this time, over 80 attendees that consumed the oysters have reported illness,” a spokesperson with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said in a statement.

The oysters that were served and have since been recalled were Fanny Bay Select oysters and Fanny Bay XS oysters from Pacific Northwest Shellfish Co., according to the statement.

The pack date of the oysters was listed as Nov. 25 or later and the date of the recall notice was Dec. 13, the agency added.

Following the recall, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a warning on Dec. 18 to restaurants, retailers and consumers not to sell or eat the oysters in question due to potential norovirus contamination.

The warning was directed at 15 states across the country from Hawaii, California and Arizona to Illinois, Pennsylvania and New York. The FDA said the outbreak is believed to have originated in British Columbia, Canada.

Santa Monica Seafood, which supplied the oysters for the event, said in a statement to ABC News the company is “aware of the ongoing investigation into the recent food illness outbreak linked to oysters served” and is cooperating with the Public Health Department.

The retailer added that while the investigation is ongoing, “There is no evidence to suggest mishandling at any point in the supply chain, including by Santa Monica Seafood or any of the restaurants participating in the LA Times event.”

Tickets to the Los Angeles Times’ restaurant event associated with the outbreak cost eventgoers anywhere from $264 for general admission to upwards of $600 for VIP.

ABC News has reached out to the L.A. Times for a comment.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

From fire alerts to flood watches: Rain brings relief to Southern California firefighters, but with a caveat
From fire alerts to flood watches: Rain brings relief to Southern California firefighters, but with a caveat
ABC News

(LOS ANGELES) — Rain was falling across Southern California on Sunday, bringing some relief to thousands of firefighters battling multiple major blazes for nearly a month in the Los Angeles area, but also prompting new threats of floods and mudslides across burn-scarred lands.

A flood watch issued by the National Weather Service is to go into effect at 10 a.m. local time on Sunday for fire-ravaged areas of Los Angeles County, which has been ground zero for the historic firestorms that have leveled thousands of homes and killed at least 28 people since first igniting on Jan. 7.

The flood watch will remain in effect until Monday afternoon in burn-scarred areas left by the Eaton, Palisades, Franklin, Bridge and Hughes fires.

The rain is forecast to be widespread but is expected to be light enough to avoid major flooding. But if a downpour spends enough time over one of the recent burn scars, a debris flow could become an issue.

Rain totals from the storm will mostly range from a half-inch to an inch, allowing for a decent soaking for the first time in months.

Since June 1, Los Angeles has only picked up 0.03 inches of rainfall, which has allowed an extreme drought to develop across the area for the first time in two years.

In addition to rain, higher elevations of Southern California, including the San Gabriel Mountains straddling northern Los Angeles and western San Bernardino counties, are expecting snow, with areas above 4,000 feet getting up to 14 inches of powder.

The rain and snow forecast comes as firefighters continued to battle five active fires on Sunday from Ventura County north of Los Angeles to the Mexican border south of San Diego.

The Palisades Fire, which ignited on Jan. 7 in Los Angeles County’s Pacific Palisades, was 84% contained as of Sunday after burning more than 23,000 acres, destroying nearly 7,000 structures and killing 11 people, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire).

The Eaton Fire, which also broke out on Jan. 7 in Pasadena and Altadena, was 95% contained on Sunday after burning more than 14,000 acres, destroying more than 9,400 structures and killing 17 people.

Other fires still active on Sunday, according to Cal Fire, include the Hughes Fire near Castaic Lake, about 45 miles north of downtown Los Angeles, which was 90% contained after starting on Wednesday and burning more than 10,000 acres of brush land; the Border 2 Fire that broke out Thursday near the San Diego-Mexico border and is 10% contained after burning more than 6,600 acres of wilderness land; and the Laguna Fire, which also started Thursday in Camarillo in Ventura County, which was 98% contained on Sunday after charring 83 acres and prompting a brief evacuation of the California State University Channel Islands.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.