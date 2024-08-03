Judge sets Aug. 16 hearing in Trump’s federal election interference case

Judge sets Aug. 16 hearing in Trump’s federal election interference case
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The judge overseeing former President Donald Trump’s federal election interference case has set a hearing for Aug. 16 at 10 a.m. Trump is not required to attend.

This will be the first time in seven months the parties will appear in Judge Tanya Chutkan’s courtroom. Chutkan also denied Trump’s motion to dismiss the case on statutory grounds. She says they may refile the motion once issues of presidential immunity are resolved.

The case has been stayed as Trump’s legal team appealed presidential immunity all the way to the Supreme Court.

In a 6-3 ruling last month authored by Chief Justice John Roberts, the court found that a president has absolute immunity for acts within their core constitutional powers and a presumption of immunity for “acts within the outer perimeter of his official responsibility.”

Judge Chutkan will be responsible for applying the Supreme Court’s decision to the allegations in Trump’s criminal case, including whether Trump’s actions were “official acts” or private conduct that can be prosecuted.

Trump last year pleaded not guilty to charges of undertaking a “criminal scheme” to overturn the results of the 2020 election by enlisting a slate of so-called “fake electors,” using the Justice Department to conduct “sham election crime investigations,” trying to enlist the vice president to “alter the election results,” and promoting false claims of a stolen election as the Jan. 6 riot raged — all in an effort to subvert democracy and remain in power.

The former president has denied all wrongdoing.

Trump originally faced a March 4 trial date before his appeal effectively paused the proceedings.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Pair of 19-year-old men arrested for illegally hunting on Oprah Winfrey’s Hawaii ranch
Pair of 19-year-old men arrested for illegally hunting on Oprah Winfrey’s Hawaii ranch
Department of Land and Natural Resources

(NEW YORK) — Two 19-year-old men have been arrested after being accused of illegally hunting on Oprah Winfrey’s ranch in Hawaii, officials say.

The incident occurred just before midnight on June 21 in the Kula area of Upcounty Maui, according to the Department of Land and Natural resources in Hawaii, when two men were stopped by officers from the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) after they were observed allegedly using a spotlight for hunting purposes.

“This happened near the intersection of Thompson Road and Kamaʻole Road, in the Kula area of Upcountry Maui. Thompson Road is a public road that runs through private property owned by the Oprah Winfrey Ranch,” officials said. “Luke Allen and Ty Munoz, both 19, of Upcountry Maui were arrested after being stopped.”

Allen and Munoz were subsequently taken to the Maui Police station in Wailuku for booking but further charges are expected following a police investigation.

“DOCARE officers found a loaded shotgun and a loaded rifle in the pair’s truck,” authorities said. “Further investigation revealed Allen and Munoz were hunting without valid licenses, had ammunition in the vehicle and were allegedly hunting on private land, at night, without permission. Officers say the rifle Allen had in his possession was unregistered.”

The two men were arrested and charged with several crimes, including hunting on private land at night without permission, for using unregistered guns and for not having a hunting license.

A trial date has not yet been set and the investigation into the case is currently ongoing.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Murder trial for suspect accused of killing Laken Riley expected to begin Nov. 18
Murder trial for suspect accused of killing Laken Riley expected to begin Nov. 18
Courtesy of Augusta University

(ATHENS, Ga.) — The murder trial for the suspect accused of killing 22-year-old nursing student Laken Riley on the University of Georgia’s campus is expected to start in mid-November, a judge said Friday, as the defense is seeking to move the high-profile case to another county.

Athens-Clarke County Superior Court Judge H. Patrick Haggard said jury selection would likely begin on Nov. 13, with the trial starting on Nov. 18.

The suspect, Jose Ibarra, appeared in the Athens-Clarke County courtroom for the hearing Friday morning.

His defense is seeking to move the trial out of Athens-Clarke County, arguing in a motion filed on Thursday that it “will not be possible to find an impartial jury to hear the matter.” They also cited the “extensive media coverage” of the case in the county.

Haggard preliminarily gave prosecutors within 10 days of the motion’s filing to respond to the request and said he would like to have a motions hearing sometime in late September or early October.

The defense said the schedule sounded reasonable. Prosecutors said they would like to wrap up the trial proceedings before Thanksgiving for the jurors, which Haggard said was “not lost on me.”

Ibarra, 26, was indicted by an Athens Clarke County grand jury on malice murder and felony murder and other offenses in May. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Riley, a student at Augusta University, was found dead in a wooded area on the Athens campus on Feb. 22 after she didn’t return from a run. The indictment alleges Ibarra killed her by “inflicting blunt force trauma to her head and by asphyxiating her” and seriously disfigured her head by striking her “multiple times” with a rock.

Additional charges in the 10-count indictment include aggravated battery, kidnapping with bodily injury, aggravated assault with intent to rape, obstructing or hindering a person making an emergency telephone call and tampering with evidence. The latter charge alleged that he “knowingly concealed” evidence — a jacket and gloves — involving the offense of malice murder.

He was also charged with a peeping tom offense. The indictment alleges that on the same day as Riley’s murder, he spied through the window of a different person who lived in an apartment on campus.

In a separate motion filed on Thursday, the defense sought to sever that charge from the indictment, arguing that the offense is against a different alleged victim and would “create significant prejudice.”

Ibarra was denied bond following his arrest on Feb. 23 and is being held at the Clarke County Jail.

Police have said they do not believe Ibarra — a migrant from Venezuela who officials said illegally entered the U.S. in 2022 — knew Riley and that this was a “crime of opportunity.” Her death has become a rallying cry for immigration reform from many conservatives.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Suspect identified after abandoned newborn found crying near Houston dumpster: Police
Suspect identified after abandoned newborn found crying near Houston dumpster: Police
Obtained by ABC News

(HOUSTON) — A suspect has been identified after an abandoned newborn was found crying by a dumpster in Houston, police said Wednesday.

A person called 911 early Sunday afternoon reporting that they had heard a baby crying near a dumpster at an apartment complex, according to Houston Police Department spokesperson Jodi Silva.

First responders found the infant in the dumpster area, Silva said. Video captured by a bystander showed first responders rescuing the baby from the dumpster and appearing to swaddle him in a blanket.

The newborn was transported to a local hospital and is believed to be in good health, Silva said.

Child Protective Services has since taken custody of him, she said. It is unclear how long the infant was by the dumpster.

Police have been investigating the incident, including checking surveillance footage, to identify who placed the newborn there and any potential witnesses, Silva said.

Police have since identified a suspect and “are continuing to work through the investigation,” Silva said.

No additional details on the suspect have been released at this time, including their alleged connection to the incident. The name of the suspect will not be released until charges have been filed, Silva said.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.