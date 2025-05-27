Judge temporarily blocks Trump administration action over congestion pricing

Judge temporarily blocks Trump administration action over congestion pricing
Kena Betancur/VIEWpress/Corbis via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A federal judge has temporarily blocked the Trump administration’s efforts to force New York City to end its congestion pricing program.

Judge Lewis Liman granted a temporary restraining order on Tuesday barring the Trump administration from withholding “federal funds, approvals, or authorizations from New York State or local agencies to enforce compliance” with its demands to terminate the tolling program. The order is in effect until June 9.

The development comes after the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which operates the toll program, sought a preliminary injunction to prevent the federal government from withholding approvals or funds for continuing to collect tolls after the U.S. Department of Transportation reversed course and pulled federal approval of the congestion pricing program earlier year.

In his order, Liman said the Department of Transportation and Federal Highway Administration are “temporarily restrained from taking any action” to implement or enforce compliance after rescinding federal approval of the toll program.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul lauded the judge’s order as a “win” for New York in the battle over congestion pricing, saying it blocks the Trump administration from “retaliating against New York” for continuing the program, which is the first of its kind in the nation.

“Judge Liman’s temporary restraining order is a massive victory for New York commuters, vindicating our right as a State to make decisions regarding what’s best for our streets,” Hochul said in a statement Tuesday. “New Yorkers deserve to control our own traffic patterns, keep gridlock off our streets and protect our clean air. We need to make the massive investments necessary to support our transit system and prevent it from falling into disarray and disrepair. Congestion pricing is the right solution to get us there.”

“Congestion pricing is legal, it’s working and we’re keeping the cameras on,” she added.

The Department of Transportation pulled federal approval of the congestion pricing program on Feb. 19, weeks after it went into effect, following a review requested by President Donald Trump. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said at the time that the “scope of this pilot project as approved exceeds the authority authorized by Congress” under the Federal Highway Administration’s Value Pricing Pilot Program while calling it “backwards and unfair.”

The MTA immediately challenged the Trump administration’s reversal in federal court, seeking a declaratory judgment that the DOT’s move is not proper. Hochul and MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber have said they will not turn off the tolls without a court order.

Duffy extended a deadline for New York to end the collection of the toll multiple times, most recently warning last month that the Federal Highway Administration would take actions to “remedy New York’s noncompliance,” such as withholding approvals or funds for other transportation projects,” starting on May 28 if it didn’t cease congestion pricing.

Duffy has not publicly commented on the judge’s order Tuesday.

In a response to the MTA’s motion seeking a preliminary injunction, Duffy’s counsel argued the request should be denied because New York cannot show irreparable harm “because of the premature nature of this entire dispute” over the proposed compliance measures. “Critically, FHWA has not decided to impose any of these ‘proposed’ or ‘potential’ compliance measures yet,” they wrote.

The congestion pricing plan, which launched on Jan. 5, charges passenger vehicles $9 to access Manhattan below 60th Street during peak hours as part of an effort to ease congestion and raise funds for the city’s public transit system. During peak hours, small trucks and charter buses are charged $14.40 and large trucks and tour buses pay $21.60.

The toll generated nearly $50 million in revenue in its first month and is on track to generate $500 million in net revenue by the end of this year, as initially projected, the MTA said.

Witthaya Prasongsin/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Longtime gangster Ralph DeLeo, once the purported “street boss” of the Colombo crime family, plotted to “murder no fewer than three people who played roles in his most recent criminal conviction,” federal prosecutors alleged in a new court filing.

DeLeo, 82, was released from prison a year ago under supervised release after he served time for racketeering.

He was arrested earlier this month. It was not clear why until the U.S. Attorney’s office in Boston said in a court filing that DeLeo was “actively planning to kill two current and one former federal official, all of whom were involved in the federal criminal case resulting in DeLeo’s 2012 conviction.”

According to the court filing, DeLeo was asking around for “personal identifying information, including home addresses and names of immediate family members, relating to the federal officials” which he referred to as his “retribution.”

Federal agents said they recovered “hard copy packets” of personal information for the individuals along with “a burglary kit, marijuana, vials of steroids, and a handwritten note regarding silicone masks.”

The burglary kit contained a pry-bar, mini crowbar, bolt cutters, and lock-picking tools, prosecutors said.

The FBI said DeLeo was allegedly “actively communicating with known felons,” including codefendants from the racketeering case that put him in prison.

DeLeo has a “long and violent criminal history” that federal prosecutors said began in the 1970s as an associate of the Patriarca family in Providence.

Prosecutors asked for his detention, arguing he is a danger.

“DeLeo’s criminal history, which includes a conviction for murder, proves that he is more than capable of acting on his threats,” prosecutors said. “DeLeo has been fixated on seeking revenge for years.”

KGO, FILE

(SAN JOSE, Calif.) — A California engineer pleaded guilty Tuesday to bombing two Pacific Gas and Electric transformers in 2022 and early 2023, federal prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said Peter Karasev, 38, used homemade explosive devices to bomb two PG&E transformers in San Jose, causing significant damage and widespread power outages.

The incidents occurred in December 2022 and January 2023 at two separate locations, police said. Nearly 1,500 electrical customers were without power for almost 16 hours in the first bombing, prosecutors said. The second attack damaged a transformer and an adjacent building and left dozens more residents and businesses without power, prosecutors said.

During a search of Karasev’s San Jose home following his arrest in March 2023, investigators found a “staggering trove” of explosive material and hazardous substances, prosecutors said. Ultimately more than 300 pounds of explosive precursor materials, hazardous chemicals, firearms and remote detonation devices were found in his home, vehicle and office, prosecutors said.

Karasev pleaded guilty on Tuesday to two counts of willful destruction of an energy facility, admitting that the attacks were “premeditated and deliberate,” the Department of Justice said.

Under the terms of his plea deal, he faces approximately 8 1/2 to 10 1/2 years in federal prison, prosecutors said. He also agreed to pay restitution of at least $104,076.26 for the damages caused. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Aug. 19.

ABC News reached out to his attorney for comment and did not immediately receive a response.

Acting U.S. Attorney Patrick Robbins for the Northern District of California applauded the swift work of law enforcement officers to “prevent further harm” to San Jose residents.

“There can be no mistake as to the extent of destruction that could have resulted,” Robbins said in a statement Tuesday.

Karasev initially pleaded not guilty to multiple federal charges following his indictment in October 2023 before pleading guilty to the two counts during a change of plea hearing on Tuesday, court records show.

He also faces state charges in connection with the bombings. He is next scheduled to appear in court in Santa Clara County in June, court records show.

At the time of his arrest, Karasev was a software engineer at a company that develops self-driving cars.

 

 

 

 

Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post via Getty Images

(CHARLESTON, S.C.) — The sister of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett was recently targeted with a bomb threat, the Charleston, South Carolina, Police Department said on Wednesday.

Over the weekend, an executive assistant at the Charleston County Sheriff’s Department received an email just before midnight on March 8 with “a threat of a potential explosive device in a mailbox” at the home of Amanda Coney Williams, the sheriff’s department said in a statement to ABC News.

The employee only works during the week, so she did not see the email until Monday morning, the sheriff’s department said. After discovering the email, she notified Sheriff Carl Ritchie “within five minutes of arriving to work,” to which Ritchie forwarded the email to the Charleston Police Department.

“Using a 1×8-inch threaded galvanized pipe, end caps, a kitchen timer, some wires, metal clips and homemade black powder, I’ve constructed a pipe bomb which I recently placed in Amy Coney Barrett’s sister’s mailbox at her home,” according to the email obtained by the Charleston Police Department.

The email also said the “device’s detonation will be triggered as soon as the mailbox is next opened,” with the suspect signing off the email with “Free Palestine,” police said.

Officers arrived at the residence at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Monday and inspected the mailbox, police said.

CPD’s Explosive Device Team along with local fire and emergency medical services crews were also on the scene, according to police.

The incident was determined to be a false alarm, police said.

Investigators spoke to David Williams, the husband of Amanda Coney Williams, who said he was not sure who would target their residence, but stated “an unknown person possibly related to the sender of the email had attempted pizza deliveries to some households related to Amy Coney Barrett, sometime over the weekend,” police said on Wednesday.

The investigation is still active, police said.

Justice Barrett was appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court in 2020 during President Donald Trump’s first term. She is a devout Catholic, mother of seven children and was the youngest Supreme Court nominee since Clarence Thomas in 1991.

