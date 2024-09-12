Judge tosses 2 more counts against Trump in Georgia election interference case

Judge tosses 2 more counts against Trump in Georgia election interference case
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

(ATLANTA) — The Fulton County judge overseeing Donald Trump’s Georgia election interference case on Thursday tossed out three more counts in the indictment, two of which the former president was facing.

The judge, Scott McAfee, previously threw out six counts in the indictment, three of which were against Trump.

“President Trump and his legal team in Georgia have prevailed once again,” Trump attorney Steve Sadow said in a statement following Thursday’s order. The trial court has decided that counts 15 and 27 in the indictment must be quashed/dismissed.”

Trump still faces eight counts in the case. He originally was charged with 13.

In his ruling Thursday, Judge McAfee dismissed three counts that related to the filing of false documents in federal court — essentially finding that the state did not have the authority to bring charges for alleged crimes committed against the federal government.

McAfee wrote that those three counts “lie beyond this State’s jurisdiction and must be quashed.”

The three counts include attempt to commit filing false documents, conspiracy to commit filing false documents, and filing false documents.

The motion to dismiss was brought by two of Trump’s codefendants, John Eastman and Shawn Still, on grounds related to the supremacy clause.

In a separate order Thursday, McAfee declined a motion to throw out the top racketeering — or RICO — charge in the indictment, writing that it is “facially sound and constitutionally sufficient as alleged.”

ABC News contributor Chris Timmons, a former Georgia prosecutor, said that Thursday’s ruling dismissing the charges “is definitely a win for the defense” but that “it’s not a significant victory” because the overall RICO charge remains in place.

“The actions in federal court can and likely will be brought in at trial as ‘acts in furtherance of the RICO conspiracy’ which don’t need to be crimes,” Timmons said.

A spokesperson for the Fulton County district attorney’s office told ABC News they were reviewing the order and had no further comment.

Trump and 18 others pleaded not guilty last year to all charges in a sweeping racketeering indictment for alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state of Georgia.

Four defendants subsequently took plea deals in exchange for agreeing to testify against other defendants.

A Georgia court of appeals paused the case in June pending the resolution of an appeal of the disqualification ruling that allowed District Attorney Fani Willis to stay on the case.

Oral arguments in that appeal are currently scheduled for Dec. 5, a month after the presidential election.

The former president has blasted the district attorney’s investigation as being politically motivated.

Harris rallying in Wisconsin same night as DNC because she's still the 'underdog': Campaign official
Harris rallying in Wisconsin same night as DNC because she’s still the ‘underdog’: Campaign official
Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu via Getty Images

(MILWAUKEE) — Vice President Kamala Harris is holding a rally Tuesday night in Milwaukee — in the middle of the Democratic National Convention — at the same arena where former President Donald Trump accepted the Republican nomination just a month ago.

A Harris campaign official said they aren’t just doing a “victory lap” because of the momentum around the vice president — instead they’re choosing to hold a rally during the DNC because they still believe they are the “underdogs” and need to work hard to win over voters in battleground states such as Wisconsin, according to the official.

These critical voters won’t be in Chicago, and Harris needs to “meet them where they are,” the official said.

Milwaukee is “a place where we need to increase turnout and it’s a good high-momentum, high-energy moment to dig in and talk to folks,” the official added. “We want to make this bigger than Chicago.”

Harris’ Tuesday rally will take place in the Fiserv Forum — the location of the Republican National Convention’s prime-time events and where Trump recently accepted his party’s nomination to a packed house.

“If she can fill up that arena that can hold some 18,000 people — that could get under Trump’s skin,” the campaign official said — a reference to Trump’s focus on crowd size.

In recent weeks, Trump has continued to make baseless claims that the Harris campaign pays for her crowd as his Democratic rival gains momentum with large-scale rallies.

Earlier this month, Trump falsely accused Harris’ campaign of using artificial intelligence to fabricate crowds at a campaign rally in Michigan. A Harris campaign official told ABC News that the photo Trump called into question was taken by a Harris campaign staffer and that it was “not modified by AI in any way.”

Harris’ visit to Wisconsin comes after she spoke at the DNC briefly on Monday night. She is set to speak again at the convention on Thursday night where she will accept the party’s nomination. Her husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff is set to speak at the convention Tuesday night ahead of keynote speakers former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama.

Democratic voters in the area said Harris needs to frequently visit Wisconsin to win the crucial battleground state. In 2020, President Joe Biden beat Trump by a narrow margin; in 2016, Trump won the state by an extremely narrow margin of about 22,700 votes over Hillary Clinton — less than 1%.

Democratic voters noted that Harris is already doing more than Clinton in 2016, when the former secretary of state did not visit Wisconsin during the general election.

“The last time I felt this much excitement was when Obama ran,” said Wisconsin resident Shannon Mattner, who is planning to attend Harris’ rally. “We just feel like there’s more hope now.”

Daniel Barfouth, a union member from Wisconsin set to attend the rally, says he supports Harris because of her position on unions.

“I like what she has to say about unions. I like how the unions endorsed her,” Barfouth said.

Barfourth drew a sharp contrast between Harris and Trump: “He talks about chaos. He doesn’t talk about hope, connection or anything about love. He talks about tearing everything down.”

Asked what Harris needs to do to win Wisconsin, Barfourth said that Harris needs to continue “putting herself out there as a normal person like everyone else: ‘I’m one of you’. Trump isn’t one of us. He was born with a silver spoon with his mouth. He hasn’t had to suffer for anything.”

DNC convention to focus on 'lowering health care costs' with Bernie Sanders speech
DNC convention to focus on ‘lowering health care costs’ with Bernie Sanders speech
Security walk through hallways at the United Center during preparations ahead of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) on August 18, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. — Brandon Bell/Getty Images

(CHICAGO) — Lowering health care costs will be a central theme at the Democratic National Convention this week, campaign and convention officials said on Monday, with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), confirmed as one notable program speaker set to focus upon the issue — specifically on “lowering Rx drug prices” and “taking on Big Pharma.”

The DNC convention runs for four nights starting on Monday, with nightly programming airing from the United Center in Chicago. Each night “will bring the story of the Democratic party and our nominees to the American people,” convention officials have said, and will help to further introduce Vice President Kamala Harris, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and their agenda to the nation.

Speakers throughout the week like Sanders, California Rep. Robert Garcia, Illinois Rep. Lauren Underwood and New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will highlight the Harris-Walz campaign’s support for strengthening the Affordable Care Act, convention officials shared first with ABC News.

The remarks are also expected to contrast those health care proposals with “Donald Trump’s toxic Project 2025 agenda, which would repeal the Affordable Care Act and drive up the cost of care,” officials said, and highlight Trump’s “disastrous mismanagement of the COVID-19 pandemic” during the end of his term in 2020. Trump has said he no longer plans to repeal the ACA, saying he would make it “much better than it is right now.”

The speakers were each selected for their unique backgrounds on the topic of health care. Garcia, who lost two parents to COVID-19, will talk about Trump’s mismanagement of the pandemic. Underwood, who has a background as a nurse, will talk about preserving and strengthening the ACA. Lujan Grisham, who was formerly the New Mexico Secretary of Health and whose mother was a breast cancer researcher who was later diagnosed with breast cancer, “will talk about preserving access to care through the ACA as well as cancer research,” officials said.

On Sunday, the Democratic National Convention Committee announced the daily themes for the convention.

Monday’s theme is “For the People.” As it’s the day when President Joe Biden is scheduled to speak, the programming will highlight “the accomplishments and results President Biden delivered for people,” — “with [Harris] by his side.”

Tuesday’s theme is “A Bold Vision for America’s Future,” which will contrast the Harris-Walz agenda with that of Trump and Vance. The day’s speakers will emphasize the notion that the former ticket “presents a brighter vision where everyone will have a chance not just to get by, but to get ahead,” according to convention officials.

Wednesday’s theme is “A Fight for Our Freedoms.” On the day Walz is set to speak, the programming is expected to expand upon the reasons Harris chose him as her running mate — because he is a “staunch defender” of freedoms and is a “champion for America’s working families.”

And Thursday’s theme is “For Our Future,” which sets up the marquee nomination acceptance speech slated to be delivered by Harris. The programming will center around the fact that the nation “can’t afford” to put Trump back in the White House, raising the stakes for the November election.

Health care will be a convention focal point days after as Harris unveiled on Friday a string of new economic proposals during the first major policy rollout of her campaign in Raleigh, North Carolina.

In that speech, she pledged to “lower the cost of insulin and prescription drugs for everyone.” She also said she’d “demand transparency from the middlemen who operate between Big Pharma and the insurance companies, who use opaque practices to raise your drug prices and profit off your need for medicine.”

“Building on her years of work as vice president, U.S. senator, and California attorney general, taking on corporations that rip off consumers and fighting to keep prices low for Americans, VP Harris made two major announcements last week — one with President Biden on Thursday regarding drug prices and one on Friday regarding her plan to bring down costs for the middle class,” the officials said in a statement to ABC News.

“Now, with those accomplishments secured and a forward-looking plan, lowering health care costs will be a central theme at this week’s convention,” they added.

Biden drops out of 2024 presidential race
Biden drops out of 2024 presidential race
President Joe Biden speaks alongside Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala before a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office of the White House, April 15, 2024. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — President Joe Biden is leaving the 2024 race after a halting debate performance against Donald Trump led to questions from Democrats about his age, ability to carry out his campaign and whether he could serve a second term.

Biden said in a statement posted Sunday that he will “stand down.”

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President,” he wrote, in part, in a letter posted on X. “And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.”

“I will speak to the Nation later this week in more detail about my decision,” he added.

In another post on X, Biden gave his “full support and endorsement” for Vice President Kamala Harris to be the Democratic Party’s nominee.

First lady Jill Biden reposted her husband’s post announcing he’s dropping out with a hearts emoji.

The stunning move upends what has been a long general election rematch between Biden and Trump, both of whom handily won their party’s primaries, with less than four months until the November contest.

While concerns about Biden’s age plagued him since he launched his reelection campaign in April 2023, they reached a fever pitch following his showdown with Trump at the CNN debate in Atlanta in late June.

Biden, who at 81 is the oldest sitting president in history, spoke with a hoarse voice that his team attributed to a cold. But coupled with his meandering answers and inability to hit Trump hard on key Democratic issues, his performance left some pundits and politicians speechless.

The White House and campaign chalked up the performance as a “bad night.” Biden defiantly insisted he would remain in the race, repeatedly telling Democrats he was the best option to defeat Trump.

“I convinced myself of two things. I’m the most qualified person to beat him, and I know how to get things done,” Biden told ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos in his first post-debate television interview.

“Look. I mean, if the Lord Almighty came down and said, ‘Joe, get outta the race,’ I’d get outta the race. The Lord Almighty’s not comin’ down,” Biden said at the time.

But early polling showed the debate’s negative impact. In 538’s national polling average, Trump now leads by 2 percentage points over Biden, while the two candidates were just about tied on the day of the June 27 debate.

And despite Biden and his campaign’s furious attempts at damage control, including a press conference after concluding a NATO summit in Washington where he took reporter questions for nearly an hour and tried to make the case he must “finish the job,” a steady drumbeat of Democratic lawmakers and public figures called on him to step aside as the nominee.

“The one thing I know for sure is that we can do better than Joe Biden as a person who can deliver our message in this election cycle,” Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash., told ABC News. “And we have time to do that. And we should.”

To emphasize how closely held Biden’s decision was, a source familiar with the matter told ABC Senior White House Correspondent Selina Wang that Biden has informed his senior team that he changed his mind about staying in the race at 1:45 p.m. Sunday.

Biden’s letter came out at 1:46 p.m. — so his staff was told just one minute before the public announcement that he was dropping out.

Before Biden’s revelation Sunday, House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer had publicly said they supported Biden making a decision during the party’s turmoil. But privately, they were said to have been sympathetic to the view held by a growing number of congressional Democrats that Biden was on a path to lose to Trump.

Schumer went to Delaware to speak to Biden and made the case it would be best if Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race, ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl reported.

As scrutiny of Biden intensified, focus increased on Vice President Kamala Harris as a possible choice to replace him as the Democratic nominee.

“I wouldn’t have picked her unless I thought she was qualified to be president,” Biden said of Harris at his press conference on July 11.

The Democratic Party’s dysfunction stood in sharp contrast to the steadfast party unity shown to Trump during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

As he accepted his party’s nomination, Trump spoke of the “love in the room” and enthusiasm for what’s to come.

“I am running to be president for all of America, not half of America, because there is no victory in winning for half of America,” Trump said.

