Judy Greer, Pete Holmes on their feel-good holiday film ‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever’

Allen Fraser/Lionsgate

As the year winds down, celebrate the upcoming holiday season with The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, a new feel-good family film coming to theaters on Nov. 8.

Judy Greer and Pete Holmes star alongside a whole bunch of young actors in the movie, and they told ABC Audio their talent left them intimidated.

“It was pretty humbling,” Greer said. “I was like, ‘Wow, these kids are really good.’ And they all know their stuff, and they’re emotional and they’re funny, and they can ad-lib and improv. And I definitely had to step up my game.”

Holmes recalled all of the kids sobbing when the film wrapped.

“It was so sweet. It broke my heart. It was like the last day of camp,” Holmes said. “I do think that camaraderie comes through on the screen. These kids really liked each other, and we really liked them.”

As for the Christmas movies that inspired them, both Greer and Holmes looked toward Elf for inspiration. Somebody told Holmes his holiday-loving dad in the film reminded them of Clark Griswold in National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, and then, suddenly, it all clicked for him.

“I realized in that moment, I was like, ‘My God, that’s clearly what I was going for.’ I’m not saying I did it, but that was what I was reaching for. That’s my goal,” Holmes said.

Ultimately, Holmes said the movie captures what you’d want from a classic Christmas film.

“It’s exactly what you want, and it captures that Christmas spirit,” Holmes said. 

Tickets for The Best Christmas Pageant Ever are available now. For a limited time, a child’s ticket to see the movie is free when you buy an adult ticket through ATOM tickets with code CHRISTMASGIFT on Nov. 2.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

New ‘Gladiator II’ trailer reveals huge link to the Oscar-winning original
Paramount Pictures

Paul MescalDenzel Washington and Pedro Pascal star in a brand-new trailer for Gladiator II that was released by Paramount Pictures on Monday, and it reveals a key link to Ridley Scott‘s original film.

“Whose head could I give you to satisfy your fury?” Washington’s character, Macrinus, a wealthy arms dealer, asks Mescal’s Lucius in the new trailer.

“The general will do,” Lucius responds, setting up the context for a duel between Lucius and Pascal’s character, Marcus Acacius, the general who demolished Lucius’ adopted homeland, leading to his enslavement.

“I will have my vengeance,” Lucius says.

Connie Nielsen, who plays Lucius’ mother, Lucilla, also appears in the trailer — and drops the bombshell that Russell Crowe‘s character from the 2000 epic was his father.

“Lucius, take your father’s strength. His name was Maximus, and I see him in you,” she says.

While Lucius appeared as a boy in the first film, and it was apparent Lucilla and Maximus had a relationship in the past, she never mentioned that Lucius was his son.

The action-packed trailer for Scott’s sequel also features charging rhinos, decadent Roman-era costumes, and a dramatic conversation between Macrinus and Lucius.

The film also stars Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, Derek Jacobi, Tim McInnerny, Alexander Karim, Rory McCann and more.

Gladiator II arrives in theaters Nov. 22.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Harvey Guillén on the sixth and final season of ‘What We Do in the Shadows’
Russ Martin/FX

What We Do in the Shadows, the comedy series about four vampires who live together on Staten Island, New York, premiered the first episodes of its sixth and final season on Monday.

Harvey Guillén has starred as the human familiar Guillermo de la Cruz, who became a vampire in the show’s fifth season. He told ABC Audio at the Disney Upfront event in May he’s sad to see the series come to an end.

“We wrapped on May 2, which is (co-star) Matt Berry‘s birthday. And at 11:30 we wrapped and 30 minutes later, May 3, is my birthday. So, it was like an ending of a chapter and then a starting of a new year of life, in a weird way,” Guillén said. “It was the perfect way to end the show.”

While he didn’t give much away about the last episode, he did tease what fans can expect from it.

“The scene that we end the show with is – it was perfect. I don’t want to go into too much detail on it because it gives too much away. But I was definitely a mess,” Guillén said. “In the scene and in my personal experience with the show coming to a conclusion. The six years went by so fast, you know. For seven years it was a part of our lives.”

As for what to expect throughout all of season 6, Guillén says the lessons from the end of season 5 – like the grass not always being greener on the other side – carry over.

“We pick up and we see that they all take a new adventure,” Guillén said. “They all take a new adventure, and you see them in and through a different lens.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Tyra Banks, Adriana Lima and more make epic return to Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2024
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The world-famous Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show has returned.

The show returned after a multiyear hiatus following several controversies, with some of the modeling industry’s brightest stars, including supermodel Tyra Banks, ready to hit the runway.

The iconic model made an epic comeback on the runway Tuesday night after 20 years, closing the show following a performance by Cher.

Other familiar faces walked the runway, including Victoria’s Secret mainstays Adriana Lima, Candice Swanepoel and model Gigi HadidKate Moss, Behati Prinsloo, Bella Hadid and Ashley Graham also walked.

Ahead of the show, Banks shared a post, saying, “You are…Never too young to SMiZE. Never too old to DREAM. And I hope you’ll be doing both with me tomorrow when I rock that @victoriassecret runway again after almost 20 years!”

She continued, “As I walk, think about YOUR dreams, what YOU want to accomplish. That thing you’ve been doubting about yourself. That thing you’re not sure you are confident enough to accomplish.”

“Don’t ever stop DREAMING. But now, it’s time to get to DOING!” she added. “YOU GOT THIS!”

It’s been several years since the last Victoria’s Secret Runway Show. In 2019, the annual event was canceled following a turbulent period for the brand internally and externally.

One year prior, Jan Singer had stepped down as CEO of Victoria’s Secret’s lingerie division. That move came one week after Ed Razek, the chief marketing officer of Victoria’s Secret’s then-parent company, L Brands, came under fire for making controversial comments to Vogue about transgender models. Razek later apologized.

The show also previously faced criticism for a lack of inclusivity on the runway.

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.