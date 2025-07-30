Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde return in ‘Zootopia 2’ trailer: Watch here

Disney

The trailer for Zootopia 2 is here.

The trailer for the Disney sequel arrived on Wednesday and features the return of Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voiced by Jason Bateman).

The film follows Judy and Nick, who discover that “their partnership isn’t as solid as they thought when Chief Bogo (voice of Idris Elba) orders them to join the Partners in Crime counseling program,” according to a press release.

“But it doesn’t take long for their partnership to be put to the ultimate test when they find themselves on the twisting trail of a mystery tied to the arrival of a venomous snake in the animal metropolis,” the press release adds.

The herd of cast members returning for the sequel includes Bonnie Hunt, who voices Bonnie Hopps; Don Lake, who voices Stu Hopps; Nate Torrence, who voices Clawhauser; and Jenny Slate, who voices Bellwether.

In addition to returning cast members, new characters introduced are Gary De’Snake (Ke Huy Quan), Nibbles (Fortune Feimster) and Dr. Fuzzby (Quinta Brunson).

The first Zootopia film was released in March 2016. It introduced Goodwin’s Judy Hopps and Bateman’s Nick Wilde, an optimistic rookie bunny cop and sly fox con artist, respectively, who uncover a conspiracy in the city of Zootopia.

The film, which was directed by Byron Howard, Rich Moore and Jared Bush, won the Oscar for best animated feature film of the year in 2017.

Howard and Bush are returning as directors for the sequel.

Zootopia 2 opens in theaters on Nov. 26.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Elmo’s social platform X account is now secure after it was hacked and several racist and antisemitic messages were shared, according to the producers of Sesame Street.

“Elmo’s X account was briefly compromised yesterday by an unknown hacker who posted disgusting messages, including antisemitic and racist posts. The account has since been secured,” a spokesperson for Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit educational organization behind Sesame Street, said in a statement to ABC News on Monday.

The compromised posts appear to have been deleted from the X account of the beloved Muppet character, who has more than 650,000 followers on the platform.

The since-deleted posts included racial slurs and antisemitic language, as well as comments about President Donald Trump and deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, according to The New York Times.

As of Monday, the most recent post on Elmo’s X account is from July 12 and features a photo of Elmo with Tango, another Sesame Street character.

X did not immediately reply to ABC News’ request for comment.

The social media platform has faced questions about safety and hate speech on its platform since Elon Musk acquired X, formerly Twitter, in 2022.

Early into Musk’s tenure as owner, X faced an advertiser boycott over concerns about hate speech and other content on the platform.

Earlier this month, another Musk-owned company, xAI, faced scrutiny when Grok, its artificial-intelligence chatbot, began posting antisemitic messages in response to X user queries.

The messages — which Musk has said are being addressed — drew condemnation from Jewish advocacy groups and raised concerns about the AI tool.

Patrick McElhenney/FX

The gang is back in the official trailer for It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17.

Rob McElhenney stars alongside Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson and Danny DeVito in the trailer for the 17th season of the series.

This time around, the gang will cross over with the cast of Abbott Elementary for brand-new hijinks in an episode told from the It’s Always Sunny cast’s point of view. The gang previously appeared on an episode of Abbott Elementary‘s fourth season.

Additionally, the trailer finds DeVito’s character, Frank, starring in a season of The Golden Bachelor.

“Philadelphia: the birthplace of our nation. Could it be the birthplace of a new love?” real-life The Bachelor host Jesse Palmer says in the trailer.

We then see DeVito standing next to Palmer outside the Bachelor mansion as limos pull up carrying hopeful contestants vowing for Frank’s heart.

“Seventeen seasons on, Ronald ‘Mac’ MacDonald, Charlie Kelly, Dennis Reynolds, Dee Reynolds and Frank Reynolds return to shamelessly shed their ‘niche’ label for grander aspirations,” the season’s official description reads. “They’ll exploit cross-network promotion to increase market share; they’ll scapegoat one of their own to avoid a PR backlash; they’ll risk everything for a handshake with the Saudis; they’ll bend the laws with side hustles to pad their pockets and they’ll change everything about themselves to appeal to a broader audience.”

Season 17 of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia premieres with its first two episodes July 9 on FXX. It will stream the next day on Hulu.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News, FXX and Hulu.

Disney/David Russell

Jessica Jones is back.

Krysten Ritter will be reprising her role as the Marvel superhero for the second season of Daredevil: Born Again, Disney announced at its Upfront presentation Tuesday.

Ritter first played the role in the Netflix series Jessica Jones, which ran for three seasons from 2015-2019.

“It’s so great to be back, returning to Jessica after three seasons and The Defenders and now joining the MCU,” Ritter said. “I’m so excited to bring back this iconic character, and without giving too much away, there is much more in store for Jessica Jones. This is going to be an incredible season!”

Jessica Jones was one of five Marvel series that aired on Netflix, including Daredevil and The Defenders, before Disney launched its own streaming service, Disney+.

Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio reprised their Daredevil roles for Daredevil: Born Again, which aired its first season on Disney+ earlier this year.

Disney is the parent company of Marvel and ABC News.

