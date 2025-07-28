Julia Garner says Madonna biopic is ‘supposed to still happen’

Julia Garner says Madonna biopic is ‘supposed to still happen’

L: Julia Garner R: Madonna; Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Live Nation

Back in 2022, it was announced that Julia Garner would portray Madonna in a biopic of the Queen of Pop. The movie was then put on hold in 2023 so that Madonna could go on tour, but in 2024 Madonna indicated that she’d gone back to working on the project. So where does the film stand now? According to Garner, it’s still a going concern.

Appearing on the SmartLess podcast, Garner was asked by co-host Sean Hayes, “Were you supposed to play Madonna at some point? Is that going to still happen?” She replied, “Yeah, I mean, that’s supposed to still happen.”

Garner described what it was like to audition for the project, noting, “I kind of just wanted to see if I could do it, because I wasn’t a trained dancer, and I had to learn how to dance and then dance in front of her and convince her that I can dance, basically, and sing. And sing with her.”

To get herself psyched up for that process, Garner says she “just thought, ‘OK, what would Madonna do?’ Which is convince you that she deserves to be in this room, and I owned it. I was kind of like, ‘You can take it or leave it, but if you leave it, if I leave, then that’s on you.’ That kind of mentality.”

Asked if the project was “still brewing,” Garner said yes, but added, “But I also feel like anything that’s great … I feel like it takes a long time.”

Meanwhile, Garner can currently be seen in The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

‘A Different World’ ﻿actor Glynn Turman to be honored with Hollywood Walk of Fame star
‘A Different World’ ﻿actor Glynn Turman to be honored with Hollywood Walk of Fame star
Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Glynn Turman is next in line to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. 

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced it will honor the award-winning actor with the 2,816th star, in the category of Motion Pictures, and it’ll be placed at 7065 Hollywood Blvd. in Los Angeles. 

The dedication ceremony will take place on July 10, featuring guest speakers Ava DuVernay and Don Cheadle

Ana Martinez, Walk of Fame producer, said of the actor, “His exceptional talents and dedication to the craft of acting have left an indelible mark on the industry, and we are proud to immortalize his legacy on this iconic boulevard. Glynn’s star will be next to his friend Sidney Poitier‘s star, whom he performed with on Broadway in 1959.”

Turman found entertainment success at the age of 12 thanks to his first prominent acting role in A Raisin in the Sun on Broadway. The New York native also had roles in the soap opera Peyton’s Place, and in Black classics A Different World and Cooley High. Turman earned his first Emmy in 2008 for his role in HBO’s In Treatment and earned a second nomination in 2019 for How to Get Away with Murder. In 2021 he was nominated for a Critics Choice Award for his role in Fargo

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Food Network chef Anne Burrell died by suicide, acute intoxication, medical examiner confirms
Food Network chef Anne Burrell died by suicide, acute intoxication, medical examiner confirms
Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images for NYCWFF

Chef Anne Burrell died by suicide, ABC News confirmed.

It’s been just over five weeks since Burrell was found unresponsive in her Brooklyn home on June 17. The City of New York Office of Chief Medical Examiner concluded its investigation on Thursday, determining suicide as her cause of death.

The chef died by “acute intoxication due to the combined effects of diphenhydramine, ethanol, cetirizine, and amphetamine,” the medical examiner said.

Burrell is survived by her husband, Stuart Claxton, whom she married in October 2021, and his son, Javier; her mother, Marlene Burrell; her sister, Jane Burrell-Uzcategui, and Jane’s children; and her brother, Ben Burrell.

Burrell was a longtime co-host of Food Network’s Worst Cooks in America, and she left a lasting impact on her culinary TV family.

Tributes poured in from all corners of the food world in the days following her sudden death, with sentiments from fellow titans of the industry like Tyler Florence, Alex Guarnaschelli and Elizabeth Falkner, who shared fond memories and deep remorse for the loss on social media.

Burrell was born on Sept. 21, 1969, in Cazenovia, New York, and developed a passion for cooking early on, inspired by her mother’s home-cooked meals and TV icon Julia Child.

As a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America in 1996, Burrell went on to study at the Italian Culinary Institute for Foreigners, where she honed her love for Italian cuisine through apprenticeships across the country.

Upon returning to the U.S. in 1998, Burrell worked at kitchens in New York City under Lidia Bastianich and later led the kitchen at Savoy in SoHo, where she crafted Mediterranean-inspired dishes over an open wood fire.

After several years in the restaurant world, Burrell transitioned to teaching at the Institute of Culinary Education.

She began her television career as a sous chef on Iron Chef America, eventually landing her own Emmy-nominated show, Secrets of a Restaurant Chef, which ran for nine seasons.

Burrell was an early star and staple figure on Food Network, appearing in shows including Chopped, Chef Wanted and Food Network Star, most recently competing in House of Knives in 2025.

The new season of Worst Cooks in America, featuring Burrell’s final appearance as a mentor, premieres on Food Network on Monday at 9 p.m. ET and streams the next day on HBO Max.

She also authored two cookbooks, including The New York Times bestseller Cook Like a Rock Star.

If you are in crisis or know someone in crisis, contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or by visiting 988lifeline.org. You can also contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Prime Video issues community guidelines for ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ fans ahead of season 3
Prime Video issues community guidelines for ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ fans ahead of season 3
Erika Doss/Prime

Prime Video is asking Team Conrad and Team Jeremiah to keep it civil.

The streaming service has issued a statement asking fans of The Summer I Turned Pretty to keep online discourse respectful throughout the third and final season of the show.

“PSA for the Summer community,” the show’s official social accounts shared. “Cousins is our safe place. Everything good, everything magical. Let’s keep the conversation kind this summer.”

A set of community guidelines were also put in place along with the public service announcement.

“We have a ZERO tolerance policy for bullying and hate speech. If you engage in any of the following you will be banned.”

Listed as part of the non-tolerated actions are: hate speech or bullying, targeting cast or crew and harassing or doxxing members of the community.

It is currently unclear how these guidelines will be enforced.

The Summer I Turned Pretty follows a love triangle between Belly and brothers Conrad and Jeremiah. Season 3 begins with a time jump. It finds Belly finishing up her junior year of college and looking forward to summer in Cousins Beach with her boyfriend, Jeremiah.

“Her future seems set, until some core-shaking events bring her first love Conrad back into her life,” according to an official synopsis from Prime Video. “Now on the brink of adulthood, Belly finds herself at a crossroads and must decide which brother has her heart. Summer will never be the same.”

The Summer I Turned Pretty‘s third and final season premieres with its first two episodes on Wednesday. The rest of the episodes will debut weekly through Sept. 17.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.