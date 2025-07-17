Julia Roberts stars with Andrew Garfield, Ayo Edebiri in ‘After The Hunt’ trailer

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Julia Roberts is a college professor at a crossroads in the official trailer for After The Hunt.

Amazon MGM Studios released the trailer for the upcoming psychological thriller on Wednesday.

Challengers directer Luca Guadagnino helmed the film, which also stars Andrew Garfield and Ayo Edebiri.

The movie follows Alma Olsson, played by Roberts, an Ivy League college professor whose philosophy student Maggie Price (Edebiri) levels an assault accusation against Alma’s colleague and close friend, Hank Gibson (Garfield). This all threatens to reveal a dark secret from Alma’s past.

“It’s the right thing to do, isn’t it? To tell someone and, you know, given your history,” Maggie says to Alma in the trailer.

“What does that mean? My history?” she responds, before throwing something into a fireplace.

Michael Stuhlbarg and Chloë Sevigny also star in the film, which was written by Nora Garrett.

After The Hunt arrives in theaters for a limited release on Oct. 10 and expands wider on Oct. 17.

Rian Johnson on his scrapped ‘Star Wars’ trilogy: ‘Nothing really happened with it’
Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Rian Johnson is sharing an update about his scrapped Star Wars trilogy.

The director, who helmed the 2017 film Star Wars: The Last Jedi, had been set to direct a trilogy of films set in the Star Wars universe. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Johnson said he had been developing a three-film saga with Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy, but that plans were eventually scrapped.

“Nothing really happened with it,” Johnson said. “We had a great time working together, and they said, ‘Let’s keep doing it.’ I said, ‘Great!’ I would kick ideas around with Kathy.”

Johnson said the main reason his new Star Wars trilogy never got off the ground was the success of his 2019 film Knives Out.

“The short version is Knives Out happened. I went off and made Knives Out, and was off to the races, busy making murder mysteries,” Johnson said.

The director also said the scrapped trilogy was “all very conceptual” and that there was never even an “outline or a treatment or anything” for the series of films. Even so, Johnson said he would be happy to reenter the galaxy far, far away at some point.

“It’s the sort of thing if, down the line, there’s an opportunity to do it, or do something else in Star Wars, I would be thrilled,” Johnson said. “But right now I’m just doing my own stuff, and pretty happy.”

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s #1: ‘Superman’ debuts on top the box office chart
Alon Amir/Warner Bros. Pictures

The latest reboot of Superman, starring David Corenswet as the Man of Steel, soared into the top spot at the box office this weekend, bringing in $122 million in its debut week.

According to Variety, the haul earns Superman the third biggest box office opening of 2025, behind A Minecraft Movie, which earned $162 million in its debut weekend, and Lilo & Stitch, which brought in $146 million.

Last weekend’s #1, Jurassic World: Rebirth, slipped to second this weekend, bringing in $40 million, followed by F1: The Movie at three with $13 million.

Rounding out the top five are How to Train Your Dragon, with $7.8 million, and Elio, with $3.9 million.

Here are the top-10 films at the box office:

1. Superman — $122 million
2. Jurassic World: Rebirth — $40 million
3. F1: The Movie — $13 million
4. How to Train Your Dragon — $7.8 million
5. Elio — $3.9 million
6. 28 Years Later — $2.72 million
7. Lilo & Stitch — $2.7 million
8. Mission Impossible — The Final Reckoning — $1.42 million
9. M3GAN 2.0 — $1.35 million
10. Materialists — $720,000 

Michael Cera turned down ‘Harry Potter’ spinoff role over fears he would get too famous
Jamie McCarthy/WireImage via Getty Images

Michael Cera turned down the chance to join the wizarding world of Harry Potter over fears he would become too famous.

The actor explained why he passed on the role of Jacob Kowalski in the 2016 spinoff film Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them in a recent appearance on The Louis Theroux Podcast.

Cera says he did not entertain the idea of accepting the role when he was being considered for the part.

“I did, sort of, make a conscientious choice to limit my exposure a little bit, or just try and be a little more in control of it,” Cera said. “Doing like, especially little kids movies, I had a big fear of doing things that would get me too famous. I think that’s changed a little. I think I’ve outgrown that particular feeling, but I think that’s what that was at that time.”

Cera also said he had a difficult time adjusting to fame in his youth. He would “react poorly sometimes to being recognized” and struggle with feeling a loss of control when fans gave him attention.

In Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Jacob Kowalski is a muggle factory worker who learns about the wizarding world through his friendship with Newt Scamander, played by Eddie Redmayne.

Dan Fogler went on to play the part of Jacob in all three Fantastic Beasts films.

