Julia Stiles on her romantic directorial debut, ‘Wish You Were Here’
Julia Stiles makes her feature directorial debut with Wish You Were Here, now playing in movie theaters.

The journey to making her first film was long, but the actress-turned-director told ABC Audio it was something she always dreamed of.

“It’s been a career-long dream of mine to direct a movie,” Stiles said. “I spent so long looking for the right story. And then I was sent this book, Wish You Were Here, five years ago, and it just totally hit me as something that needed to be a movie.”

After she found the story she wanted to develop for the big screen, it took Stiles half a decade to get the project made.

“In the five years since we set out to make it, I feel like the story has only gotten deeper and more meaningful for me,” Stiles said. “I feel like we need a movie like this right now that’s full of hope and is about love and taking care of another person.”

Stiles, known for her roles in iconic romance films like 10 Things I Hate About You and Save the Last Dance, said the genre has always spoken to her.

“I’m a romantic at heart. I love the idea that people can find their soulmate,” Stiles said. “One of the things that I love about the way that … we approached the love story, and it comes from the book, is that it’s much more mature than the age of the characters.”

As for the differences between acting and directing, Stiles said she definitely got to flex different muscles.

“Being an actor or a performer, a lot of times you’re just being told what to do or be,” Stiles said. “But being a director, you really have to be a good manager. You have to be good with multitasking, thinking 10 steps ahead, but also being present. And there’s a logical part of my brain that got put to work that was really enjoyable for me.”

‘Gladiator II’ star Paul Mescal, director Ridley Scott and more talk revisiting Rome 2 decades later
Nearly two and a half decades after the monumental film Gladiator hit theaters, acclaimed filmmaker Ridley Scott is returning the iconic Roman-era epic to the big screen with Gladiator II.

The film, starring Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington, Connie Nielsen and more, is a Roman warrior story of redemption, family and nation, told on a scale big enough to match its preceding legacy.

In an interview with Good Morning America, the cast opened up about making the second installment of a classic, carrying on the Gladiator legacy and how Scott “built” Rome for the new film.

“We thought about it for 24 years — not every day, it was always there in the back of my mind,” Scott said of making the sequel. “But in that time, I did 17 other movies. Big ones. So, it really wasn’t an incredible challenge other than saying ‘It would be nice to get to it,’ And we finally got to it by sitting down at a table and saying, ‘Whatever happened to Lucius?'”

Enter: Mescal as Lucius, the son of Maximus — the main character from Gladiator, played by Russell Crowe.

Mescal undoubtedly had big boots to fill, succeeding Crowe as the leading man in the sequel. According to two-time Oscar winner Washington, who plays Macrinus in the new film, Mescal was more than able to carry the staggering legacy of Crowe’s character.

“First of all, he pulls it off,” said Washington. “I can only imagine the pressure he must have felt coming behind Russell 25 years later.”

Despite that pressure, Mescal made clear his dominant feeling was one of excitement. “Obviously there was a nervousness attached to it and concern because you care about the work that you do,” he said. “But the predominant thing was one of getting ready to go — and excited about it, to be honest.”

Scott’s Rome, which he built with production designer Arthur Max, featured more than 500 extras filling rows in a replica Colosseum that reached a third of the original structure’s actual size.

“I’d never been on sets like that,” said Washington, explaining the scope of the production. “They built Rome, basically.”

Mescal said actors on Scott’s set are immersed in the world of Gladiator — barring the cameras of course, though he was sure to note that Scott even dresses up the camera operators in costume.

“It is a total, total gift,” said Mescal of the elaborate set design. “You walk onto set, and if you can’t act in that environment, I don’t think this job is for you.”

Gladiator II premieres in the U.S. on Nov. 22.

Director James Mangold on connecting with Bob Dylan for ‘A Complete Unknown’
Director James Mangold’s long-in-the-works Bob Dylan flick A Complete Unknown, starring Timothée Chalamet, is finally hitting theaters on Dec. 25, and the director reveals in a new interview how the pandemic may have helped in the film’s development.

Mangold tells MOJO that while the pandemic delayed the film, it also allowed him a chance to get more time with Dylan himself. 

“Bob had a tour that he’d just cancelled, and he asked to read the script, and that was the start of our connection,” Mangold shares. “He liked what I was doing and saw that I didn’t have some kind of agenda.”

“Then we sat down and had a series of one-on-one meetings, four or five times for at least a half day, just the two of us drinking coffee,” he adds. “And it became a huge opportunity for me to fill in the cracks in the story that the many books about him don’t cover.”

Chalamet had been cast to play Dylan since 2020, and Mangold says, “I thought he was perfect for it from the start and remained so.”

“Timmy’s incredibly sharp, witty, ambitious, kind of wonderfully odd and cool,” he says. “I felt he kind of could really embody a lot of things that Bob was, especially in that early time in his life.”

The film, which Mangold describes as “a fable,” covers a five-year period of Dylan’s early career — and that was enough for the director.

“I don’t feel pressure to define Bob for the ages and all his work over decades,” Mangold says. “I’m just talking about the moment that this guy blossomed, he became empowered, and then moved on. And where he moved to is either another movie or another writer’s business.”

‘Severance’ returns, but the cast won’t spill the tea: ‘People want to be on the journey of mystery’
Sarah Bock, Adam Scott, John Turturro, Zach Cherry and Britt Lower in "Severance," premiering January 17, 2025 on Apple TV+

Innies and outies, rejoice! AppleTV+’s Severance is finally back for a second season. The show follows co-workers at a mysterious, cult-like company who volunteer for a procedure that separates their work life and their home life: While at work, they have no memory of their home life and vice versa. The first season ended with a massive cliff-hanger, and fans have been pondering theories ever since.

Britt Lower, who plays Helly, and John Turturro, who plays Irving, say in the three years the show’s been gone, they’ve been asked for spoilers many times.

“I think there’s that moment that we’ve all experienced of someone wanting to know and then saying immediately, ‘But don’t tell me anything!'” Lower tells ABC Audio. “And I think people want to be on the journey of mystery.”

“Right? That’s part of the fun for the audience,” Turturro adds. “They really are participating that way — the longer it goes on, the better it is.” 

Patricia Arquette, who plays seemingly evil manager Harmony Cobel, says she simply channels her character when people press her for details.

“It’s funny, I don’t really carry around characters very much, but when people ask me, a little inner Cobel comes out,” she says. “I really want to lie to them. I want to throw them off of the scent.”

Christopher Walken, who plays Turturro’s romantic interest, Burt, likes that Severance‘s multiple mysteries mean the “audience is always catching up.” He tells ABC Audio, “It’s the element of surprise, which in show business is very valuable.”

In addition to being mysterious, Walken says Severance is “a little bit funny” and “a little bit scary, which is always a good combination.” He also likes the fact that as “somebody who plays all these unsavory characters,” he gets to play “a good guy and a love interest,” noting, “I don’t get a lot of that.” 

