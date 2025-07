Martinsville and Henry County celebrated the July 4th weekend with a parade in Fieldale on Friday night, the “Patriots in the Square” event at the Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center and Museum in uptown Martinsville on Friday evening, fireworks at Hooker Fields after the Mustangs game on Saturday, and another fireworks display on Sunday in Fieldale.

(Photo: Fireworks after the game Saturday night at Hooker Field. (WHEE).