Jury awards $750,000 in racial discrimination case

A jury has awarded two Franklin County families $750,000 after a landlord evicting them from lakefront rental property at Smith Mountain Lake after learning one of the family members was Black. Regina Turner refused to renew the lease of the families after she told one of them that if she knew one of the family members was Black she would not have extended a lease to them. The jury awarded each family $100,000 and an additional $550,000 to share as punitive damages.