‘Justice continues to stand’: Family reacts after Selena’s killer is denied parole

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Yolanda Saldivar, the woman who murdered singer Selena Quintanilla in 1995, has been denied parole by the Texas Board of Pardons and Parole.

Saldivar was convinced and sentenced to life in prison in 1995. She was required to serve 30 years before becoming eligible for parole. Her official eligibility date was March 30, but the Board’s decision was announced Thursday. The next review is set for 2030.

In its decision, the Board stated that the nature of Saldivar’s offense indicated “a conscious disregard for the lives, safety, or property of others.” The Board therefore ruled that Saldivar “poses a continuing threat to public safety.”

Days before the murder, Saldivar, the former president of Selena’s fan club, had been fired by the singer and her husband over allegations that she was stealing money from them. Known as the Queen of Tejano Music, Selena was 23 years old when she was killed. Her posthumous crossover album, Dreaming of You, was the first album by a Latin artist to debut at #1 on the Billboard 200.

Selena’s life inspired the 1997 movie Selena, starring Jennifer Lopez, as well as a 2020 Netflix series. Selena Gomez was named after her.

In a statement on the singer’s official Instagram, Selena’s family said they were grateful for the Board’s decision, saying that it “reaffirms that justice continues to stand for the beautiful life that was taken from us and from millions of fans around the world far too soon.”

“Selena’s legacy is one of love, music, and inspiration,” the statement continued. “She lived with joy, gave selflessly, and continues to uplift generations with her voice and her spirit. … [W]e remain committed to preserving her memory and ensuring that her story is honored with the dignity and respect it deserves.”

The message also thanked Selena’s fans “their unwavering support throughout the years.”

Daisy Edgar-Jones has worked with all the internet boyfriends: ‘Just Timothée Chalamet and Austin Butler left’
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Gucci

Daisy Edgar-Jones is collecting internet boyfriends like infinity stones.

The actress told Elle in a recent cover story that she just happens to have worked with many actors that the internet loves — including Paul Mescal, Jacob Elordi, Harris Dickinson, Andrew Garfield, Sebastian Stan and Glen Powell.

“Just Timothée Chalamet and Austin Butler left!” Edgar-Jones said. “I have worked with basically all of the internet’s boyfriends.”

Edgar-Jones said she feels lucky to have worked with actors who are secure enough in themselves to let her be the first-billed actor.

“I’m lucky that every actor I’ve worked with has been incredibly supportive of me being the lead. Glen, Sebastian, Paul, all of them. I think that’s why they’re so successful and so loved and so good: that they are so generous, and they really serve the story and are not serving themselves,” Edgar-Jones said.

In particular, she described acting alongside Mescal in Normal People as being “like playing tennis with your best friend.”

This good luck seems to have Edgar-Jones pinching herself in anticipation it one day runs out.

“I’m nervous for the point that it comes to working with someone who might not be so chill with it,” Edgar-Jones said. “Because there’s so much ego that can exist in this industry.”
 

‘The Bachelor”s Grant Ellis teases the ‘love story’ fans will see on his season
ABC

Grant Ellis is sharing what fans can expect from his upcoming season of The Bachelor.

The new bachelor, who is a day trader and former pro basketball player from New Jersey, sat down with Good Morning America to give a small preview of his season, which premieres Jan. 27.

“It’s a little hard and everybody’s kind of in your business but it’s for love so I think that’s the right approach to take,” he said in the interview, which took place following the finale of The Golden Bachelorette in November.

Ellis said that fans will see the women on his season “giving their everything.” He also expressed that he pushed the women to “open up emotionally” and said that opening up was “key.”

“A lot of people bury their feelings and they don’t know how to express them,” he added. “That’s something I really wanted to focus on for my season.”

Additionally, Ellis said fans will “see a love story.”

“That’s something that I really, really want to show,” he said. “I feel like it’s important because that’s what the world is run off of, is love.”

Ellis was announced as the next “Bachelor” in August. Fans were first introduced to Ellis on Jenn Tran‘s season of The Bachelorette; Tran said goodbye to him during week six of season 21.

Leading up to his season, Ellis said he sought advice from previous “Bachelor” Joey Graziadei, who found love on season 28 with Kelsey Anderson.

“He’s a great guy,” Ellis said of Graziadei. “Everybody previous, they have a lot of advice, which is good because you can’t attest to being in this role unless you’ve been in it. So I think that it’s big for me to hear from Joey.”

Leading up to the premiere of his new season, Ellis shared the best relationship advice he’s received.

“For me, it’s don’t go to sleep angry,” he said. “I know that’s super cliché, but you fight and then you go to sleep, it rolls over to the next day. So try to solve your issues before you go to sleep.”

He also added that a willingness to compromise is a huge nonnegotiable for him in a relationship.

“We have to be able to compromise,” he said. “Compromising is something that’s big because I’m not always gonna be right. She’s not always gonna be right. So it’s something that we have to be able to compromise on.”

Ellis’ journey to finding love on The Bachelor will begin on Jan. 27 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Scarlett Johansson, Halle Berry and more to present at 2025 Oscars
Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Another round of Oscars presenters has been announced.

Ahead of the 2025 Oscars, the Academy revealed on Tuesday that Halle Berry, Scarlett Johansson, Penélope Cruz and Whoopi Goldberg will take the stage to hand out trophies.

Elle Fanning, John Lithgow, Amy Poehler, June Squibb and Bowen Yang will also present.

Last year’s Academy Award winners — Robert Downey Jr., Cillian Murphy, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Emma Stone — were previously announced as presenters for the upcoming awards show.

More talent will be announced in the coming weeks, according to the Academy.

The 97th Oscars will take place on Sunday, March 2, at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. It will be televised on ABC, streamed on Hulu and will air live in more than 200 territories worldwide.

Emmy Award-winning television host Conan O’Brien is this year’s Oscars host.

