Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson defends blistering dissents: ‘We have very different opinions’

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

(NEW ORLEANS) — Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, in her first public appearance since the Supreme Court sharply limited the ability of federal judges to check presidential power, said Saturday she believes recent rulings by the court’s conservative majority pose an “existential threat to the rule of law.”

“Sometimes we have cases that have those kinds of implications, and, you know, are there cases in which there are issues that have that kind of significance? Absolutely,” Jackson told ABC News Live Prime anchor Linsey Davis during a wide-ranging conversation at the Global Black Economic Forum.

The court’s newest justice and member of the liberal minority first leveled the charge last month in a remarkable solo dissent in the case Trump v Casa, which partially lifted nationwide injunctions against President Donald Trump’s executive order to effectively end birthright citizenship.

Jackson also wrote in her dissent that she has “no doubt that executive lawlessness will flourish because of the decision” and that she predicts “executive power will become completely uncontainable.” The unusually blunt and sobering assessment drew sharp criticism, including from her colleagues.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett accused Jackson of a “startling line of attack that is tethered neither to [precedent and the Constitution] nor, frankly, to any doctrine whatsoever.”

While Jackson did not directly address the case or specific criticism, she defended her right to express her views on the law and suggested that public scrutiny of the debate is welcomed.

“I am actually heartened that people are focused on the court and the work that we’re doing on the state of the government,” she told Davis. “As a democracy, the people are supposed to be the rulers. The people are supposed to be leading in terms of the policies and the way in which our government operates. And so, the more that people are engaged with our institutions the better.”

Jackson’s appearance came at the ESSENCE Festival of Culture in New Orleans, Louisiana, and was part of a promotional tour for her new memoir, “Lovely One,” which chronicles her journey from south Florida to the Ivy League and on to the high court.

President Joe Biden appointed Jackson in 2022 to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer. She is the first former public defender, for Florida-raised judge, and first Black woman to serve as a justice.

“I’m aware that people are watching,” Jackson told Davis. “They want to know how I’m going to perform in this job and in this environment, and so I’m doing my best work as well as I can do, because I want people to see and know that I can do anything just like anyone else.”

In her recently-concluded third term on the court, Jackson wrote more than 24 opinions — second only to Justice Clarence Thomas — and was the justice most often in dissent.

“We have very different opinions,” Jackson said, “and it’s a tradition of the Court that justices get to voice their opinions in the context of their opinions and writings.”

During oral arguments, Jackson was also among the most vocal on the bench — by one count uttering 79,000 words, more than any other colleague.

“It’s funny to me how much people focus on how much I talk in oral argument,” Jackson said. “It’s been a bit of an adjustment because as a trial court judge, you have your own courtroom so you can go on as long as you want. So, trying to make sure that my colleagues get to ask some questions has been a challenge for me, but I’ve enjoyed it.”

Jackson said she believes the justices are “good at separating out the work” and maintaining cordial personal relationships with each other despite their disagreements.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The world is waiting for President Donald Trump’s decision on whether the U.S. will join Israel in military action to wipe out Tehran’s nuclear facilities.

As he weighs his options, Trump is being squeezed by different pressures from forces at home and abroad.

The president huddled with advisers in the Situation Room twice already this week, and was set to do so again on Thursday. He approved attack plans presented to him but was waiting to see if Iran would be willing to negotiate and hasn’t made a final decision, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

Moving ahead with military action would be a departure from Trump’s “America First” campaign pledge to keep the U.S. out of foreign entanglements. The possibility he may do so has prompted a sharp rift in his Republican base of supporters.

Hawkish members of the GOP are pushing for Trump to take aggressive action rather than pursue diplomacy. Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, during an interview on Fox News earlier this week, said the U.S. needs to “finish the job” with Iran.

Meanwhile, hugely popular MAGA media figures like Tucker Carlson and Steve Bannon who helped propel Trump’s movement in 2016 and in 2024 are calling for restraint.

A poll out on Wednesday from Fox News found voters split on the issues Trump is facing. A majority of registered voters surveyed believe Israel’s strikes on Iran’s nuclear program would result in more danger. But a majority also believes Iran poses a national security threat to the U.S.

Trump, in response to the disagreement among his base, says his supporters are “more in love” with him than ever.

Democrats in Congress are raising their own concerns over Trump’s war power authority. Sen Tim Kaine, a Virginia Democrat, moved to limit Trump’s powers by introducing a floor resolution that would require approval from Congress before the U.S. could get involved in a military conflict with Iran.

On the world stage, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is trying to press Trump to join the fray, arguing it’s in America’s interest.

“Today, it’s Tel Aviv. Tomorrow, it’s New York. Look, I understand ‘America First’. I don’t understand ‘America Dead.’ That’s what these people want,” Netanyahu told ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl last week.

Netanyahu pointedly added, “We’re not just fighting our enemy. We’re fighting your enemy. For God’s sake, they chant, “death to Israel, death to America.” We’re simply on their way. And this could reach America soon.”

Iran, however, and its allies (Russia and China) are pushing against U.S. involvement. Tehran has warned any action would be met with retaliation.

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday: “The Americans should know, the Iranian nation will not surrender, and any intervention by the U.S. will be met with a forceful response and irreparable damage.”

“War will be met with war, bombing with bombing, and strike with strike. Iran will not submit to any demands or dictates,” Khamenei said.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, testifying before a Senate subcommittee on Wednesday, said the U.S. military was “ready and prepared” to carry out any decision Trump will make.

Hegseth told lawmakers that Trump “has options and is informed of what those options might be, and what the ramifications of those options might be.” He also said that “maximum force protection at all times is being maintained” for American troops in the region.

Trump offered a clue into his decision-making process as he took reporter questions in the Oval Office on Wednesday afternoon.

“I like to make the final decision one second before it’s due, because things change, especially with war,” the president said.

ABC News

(LOS ANGELES, Calif. ) — A large immigration enforcement operation is underway in Los Angeles with U.S. troops on the ground.

According to a post on X by the Defense Department, U.S. military personnel were on the ground to ensure the safety of federal agents.

“We will protect federal law enforcement and assist by establishing a security perimeter,” DOD wrote.

Defense officials said that 90 armed troops were involved in the operation in support of immigration authorities.

 It was not immediately clear who or what was targeted, as the local Fox News Channel affiliate aired video of agents in a mostly empty park.

Defense officials had said the troops were deployed to set up a security perimeter to protect federal law enforcement officials against potentially hostile crowds.

All of the troops involved in the operation were activated members of the California National Guard.

The operation included some 17 Humvees, four military cargo trucks and two military ambulances, officials said.

The armed troops were told in advance of the raid that they could defend themselves and federal employees if needed. If  a person was a threat, the troops could detain the individual briefly before handing them off to law enforcement, officials said.

Earlier this summer, Trump deployed some 4,700 troops to California under a law known as Title 10, which allows the use of military forces to protect federal personnel and federal property.

David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — A federal appeals court has ordered the Trump administration to facilitate the return of another man who was wrongly deported to El Salvador in violation of a court order.

The order to facilitate the return of Jordin Alexander Melgar-Salmeron, a 31-year-old Salvadoran who was deported last month minutes after a federal appeals court barred his removal, is the fourth known case of a migrant ordered to be returned to the U.S. after being wrongly removed.

Two of the migrants, including Kilmar Abrego Garcia and a Guatemalan man identified in court papers as O.C.G. who was wrongly deported to Mexico, have been returned to the U.S.

On Tuesday, the three-judge panel of the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals found that Melgar-Salmeron’s deportation was “improper” because it “contradicted” the government’s assurances to the court that it would not remove him.

The court ordered the administration to facilitate the return of Melgar-Salmeron “as soon as possible” to “ensure that his case is handled as it would have been had he not been improperly sent to El Salvador.”

The Trump administration was also ordered to file a declaration from an individual with personal knowledge about the 31-year-old’s current physical location and what steps the government will take to facilitate Melgar-Salmeron’s return to the U.S.

According to court records, Melgar-Salmeron had been in immigration detention in the U.S. for two years following a prison sentence for possessing an “unregistered sawed-off shotgun.” In April, Immigration and Customs Enforcement scheduled his removal for May 9.

But on May 7, minutes after a federal appeals court barred Melgar-Salmeron’s deportation, he was removed to El Salvador.

