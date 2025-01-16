Justin Baldoni sues Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and others in new lawsuit

Justin Baldoni sues Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and others in new lawsuit
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Justin Baldoni has filed a new civil lawsuit against Blake Lively, her husband, Ryan Reynolds, the couple’s publicist Leslie Sloane and Sloane’s public relations company, Vision PR, for, among other things, extortion and defamation.

Baldoni, who directed and starred in the film It Ends With Us with Lively, is accusing Lively of having “robbed” Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios LLC of control of the film, as well as destroying Baldoni’s “personal and professional reputations and livelihood.”

The suit lists Baldoni, Wayfarer and Baldoni’s publicist Jennifer Abel as plaintiffs, as well as Melissa Nathan, a crisis PR specialist hired by Wayfarer Studios, and Jamey Heath, Baldoni’s friend and podcast co-host. They are currently seeking $400 million in damages.

“Lively stole Wayfarer’s movie, hijacked Wayfarer’s premiere, destroyed Plaintiffs’ personal and professional reputations and livelihood, and aimed to drive Plaintiffs out of business entirely,” the suit reads.

The suit claims Lively pushed a “false and damaging narrative” against Baldoni that was “rife with lies and doctored ‘evidence'” in accusing him of sexual harassment on the set of It Ends with Us.

Lively first raised allegations of sexual harassment against Baldoni and accused him and his publicity team of trying to destroy her reputation in a complaint she filed in December with the California Civil Rights Department, which included numerous text messages and communications she claimed were part of a campaign to attack her public image. The New York Times was the first to report Lively’s legal complaint.

Lively then formally filed a lawsuit in New York against Baldoni and other defendants, again alleging sexual harassment.

Bryan Freedman, the attorney for Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios, denied all allegations.

Baldoni’s suit accuses Sloane of having gone “so far as to propagate malicious stories portraying Baldoni as a sexual predator” and Reynolds of using the term to describe Baldoni in a call with Baldoni’s agent. The suit claims Reynolds told Baldoni’s rep to “drop” him as a client.

Baldoni also accused Reynolds of launching into an “aggressive tirade, berating Baldoni in what Baldoni later described as a ‘traumatic’ encounter” at the couple’s home during the film’s production.

The suit claims Baldoni and the other plaintiffs were “the targets of a calculated and vitriolic smear campaign” lodged by the defendants and that Lively, leveraging her and her husband’s star power, took control of the film — including Lively having her own cut of it.

Freedman said in a statement, “This lawsuit is a legal action based on an overwhelming amount of untampered evidence detailing Blake Lively and her team’s duplicitous attempt to destroy Justin Baldoni, his team and their respective companies by disseminating grossly edited, unsubstantiated, new and doctored information to the media.”

“It is clear based on our own all out willingness to provide all complete text messages, emails, video footage and other documentary evidence that was shared between the parties in real time, that this is a battle she will not win and will certainly regret,” Freedman continued.

Freedman ended his statement by saying, “We know the truth, and now the public does too. Justin and his team have nothing to hide, documents do not lie.”

ABC News has reached out to Lively, Reynolds, Sloane and Vision PR for a comment in response to Baldoni’s suit against them, but has not yet received a response.

Baldoni’s latest action in his legal battle against Lively comes after he had filed a lawsuit against The New York Times on Dec. 31 for libel and false light invasion of privacy, after it published the story “We Can Bury Anyone” on Dec. 22, which included reporting on Lively’s complaint. That same day, Lively formally filed her lawsuit in New York against Baldoni and other defendants.

Baldoni was reportedly dropped from his talent agency after the story was published.

In his complaint against The New York Times, Baldoni accused the newspaper of relying on “cherry-picked” and altered communications, with details “stripped of necessary context and deliberately spliced” to “mislead.”

In a statement to ABC News, The New York Times denied Baldoni’s accusations and said their original story was “meticulously and responsibly reported,” and that their report was “based on a review of thousands of pages of original documents, including the text messages and emails that we quote accurately and at length in the article.”

Lively’s attorney issued a statement amid the ongoing feud.

“Ms. Lively’s federal litigation before the Southern District of New York involves serious claims of sexual harassment and retaliation, backed by concrete facts. This is not a ‘feud’ arising from ‘creative differences’ or a ‘he said/she said’ situation. As alleged in Ms. Lively’s complaint, and as we will prove in litigation, Wayfarer and its associates engaged in unlawful, retaliatory astroturfing against Ms. Lively for simply trying to protect herself and others on a film set,” the statement read in part.

In recent days, both Baldoni and Lively’s attorney have issued statements on the ongoing legal feud.

Both Baldoni and Lively are seeking a jury trial.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Demi Moore’s daughters celebrate her 1st Golden Globes win
Demi Moore’s daughters celebrate her 1st Golden Globes win
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Demi Moore‘s daughters couldn’t have been more proud when the veteran actress won her first award for acting during the 2025 Golden Globes Sunday night.

In a video shared on Scout Willis and her sisters’ Instagram pages, she, Tallulah Willis and Rumer Willis erupted in cheers and jumped up and down in excitement when they heard Moore’s name announced.

“SHE DID IT,” Scout Willis wrote in the accompanying caption, along with a bunch of crying emojis. When she reshared the video clip on her Instagram Story, she added, “I was weeping.”

“GO MAMA GO. So so proud of you. Omg I love you so much. So well deserved,” Rumer Willis replied to the post in a comment.

“I love her so f****** much, I have no words,” Tallulah Willis added.

Moore shares her three daughters with her ex-husband Bruce Willis.

Moore won for best performance by a female actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy) for her starring role as Elisabeth Sparkle in the horror and science fiction film The Substance.

After accepting her Golden Globe trophy, Moore delivered a powerful speech in which she said she was “so humbled and so grateful” by the honor, especially after she was labeled a “popcorn actress” in the past and subsequently took to heart the message that she didn’t deserve to be an award-winning actor and artist.

Moore has been acting for over 40 years, since the 1980s. Her film debut was as Corri in the 1981 dramatic movie Choices.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Christopher Nolan’s next film: ‘The Odyssey’, with a star-studded cast
Christopher Nolan’s next film: ‘The Odyssey’, with a star-studded cast
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Christopher Nolan will be drawing on a Greek epic for his next project.

The Oppenheimer director will use IMAX to tell the more than 2,000-year-old story of Homer’s Odyssey, Universal Pictures has announced.

“Christopher Nolan’s next film The Odyssey is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology,” wrote Universal Pictures in a post on social media on Monday. “The film brings Homer’s foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026.”

The film is set to feature a star-studded cast, including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Anne Hathaway and Charlize Theron.

Nolan’s most recent movie, Oppeneheimer, won him best picture and best director at the Academy Awards earlier in 2024.

The Odyssey, originally written around the 8th century B.C., is one of the most well-known literary works of all time. It covers Odysseus’ long journey home after the Trojan War.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Captain America: Brave New World’ gets official trailer: Watch here
‘Captain America: Brave New World’ gets official trailer: Watch here
Eli Adé/Marvel Studios

The official trailer for Captain America: Brave New World is here.

The trailer — the latest look at Anthony Mackie‘s first film outing as the new Captain America — was first shown at D23 Brazil in São Paulo on Saturday, where Mackie and Danny Ramirez, who plays Falcon, greeted fans.

The brand-new trailer gives a preview of Mackie as Sam Wilson/Captain America and his dealings with Harrison Ford‘s President Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross.

When America comes under terrorist attack, Ford looks to use Mackie as Captain America to his advantage before the pair butts heads in their approach.

The trailer hits a climax when Mackie discovers the plot against the country is not what it seems and he is placed under arrest. “Someone’s been pulling the strings on everything,” Mackie says.

At the conclusion of the trailer, Ford, now fully transformed into the Red Hulk, battles Captain America in a flaming fight commenced by Mackie screaming, “You want me? Come and get me!”

The teaser trailer for Captain America: Brave New World was released in July, showing a tense dynamic between Mackie’s star-spangled hero and Ford’s President Ross, the former Hulk-hunting general played by the late William Hurt.

In addition to featuring returning MCU figures like Carl Lumbly‘s Isaiah Bradley and Tim Blake‘s Samuel Sterns, it also introduced a baddie played by Giancarlo Esposito and the newest Falcon, Ramirez’s Joaquin Torres.

The teaser also gave a blink-and-you-miss-it first look at Ross’ alter ego, Red Hulk, tossing Captain America’s adamantium shield with ease.

Captain America: Brave New World is directed by Julius Onah and opens in theaters on Feb. 14.

Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News and Good Morning America.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.