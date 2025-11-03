Justin Baldoni’s $400M countersuit against Blake Lively ended by judge

Blake Lively in New York City, April 29, 2025, and Justin Baldoni in New York City, Aug. 8, 2024. (Getty Images)

A federal judge in New York has formally ended Justin Baldoni‘s $400 million counterclaim against his It Ends With Us co-star Blake Lively.

Judge Lewis Liman entered a final judgment on Oct. 31, after dismissing the suit in June.

Baldoni is able to appeal the judge’s ruling.

Baldoni and Lively have been locked in a bitter legal dispute since December 2024, when Lively filed a complaint against Baldoni with the California Civil Rights Department, accusing him of sexual harassment on the set of the film, which he also directed.

Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni on Dec. 31, 2024, reiterating the claims made in her earlier complaint and alleging Baldoni and his production company Wayfarer Studios had waged a retaliatory smear campaign against her. That same day, Baldoni filed a lawsuit against The New York Times, which had published a report outlining the claims detailed in Lively’s earlier complaint, alleging libel and false light invasion of privacy.

Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios filed a countersuit against Lively, her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist, Leslie Sloane, weeks later, alleging civil extortion, defamation and invasion of privacy.

In June of this year, Liman granted Lively’s motion to dismiss Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios’ countersuit against her. The judge also dismissed Baldoni’s defamation suit against the Times.

At the time, Liman wrote in his opinion that Baldoni’s lawsuit hinged on claims that Lively “stole the film from Baldoni and Wayfarer, threatening to refuse to promote the film and attack Baldoni and Wayfarer in the press if the Wayfarer Parties did not agree to grant her, rather than Wayfarer, control over and credit for the film” and that “Lively, Sloane, Reynolds, and the Times spread a false narrative that Baldoni committed sexual misconduct towards Lively and the Wayfarer Parties then engaged in a smear campaign to ruin her reputation.”

“Regardless of the propriety of these actions, they do not constitute civil extortion under California law,” Liman wrote, adding that “the Wayfarer Parties have not adequately alleged that Lively’s threats were wrongful extortion rather than legally permissible hard bargaining or renegotiation of working conditions” and had “not shown that some of Lively’s allegedly extortionate acts damaged them.”

Two weeks later, on June 24, Baldoni decided not to amend his claims against Lively, Reynolds, Sloane and the Times.

In a statement at the time, Baldoni’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, said, “Instead of revising the existing claims, our clients will be pursuing additional legal options that are available to us.”

“The Court’s decision on the motion to dismiss has no effect whatsoever on the truth that there was no harassment nor any smear campaign, and it does not in any way affect our vigorous defense against Ms. Lively’s claims,” Freedman continued, calling Lively’s allegations “baseless.”

Lively’s spokesperson responded to Baldoni’s decision at the time, saying in a statement, “The Court dismissed the frivolous $400 million Baldoni-Wayfarer lawsuit in its entirety.”

They added, “In the days that followed, Baldoni’s lawyer said the judge’s decision to dismiss their case was not a big deal as they promised to amend and refile it. As per usual, that was not true. The Court’s dismissal of Baldoni’s sham lawsuit was a total victory after all.”

Reached for comment on Monday, a Times spokesperson directed ABC News to its earlier statement in June, following Liman’s dismissal of Baldoni’s defamation case against the outlet. “We are grateful to the court for seeing the lawsuit for what it was: a meritless attempt to stifle honest reporting,” the spokesperson said.

“Our journalists went out and covered carefully and fairly a story of public importance, and the court recognized that the law is designed to protect just that sort of journalism,” they continued. “We will continue to stand up in court for our journalism and for our journalists when their work comes under attack.”

Lively’s case against Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios is still expected to go to trial in March next year.

ABC News reached out to Baldoni’s team, who did not issue any further comment.

ABC News has also reached out to Lively’s team for comment.

 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

'KPop Demon Hunters' stars Arden Cho, May Hong on the film's success
Mira (voiced by May Hong), Rumi (voiced by Arden Cho) and Zoey (voiced by Ji-Young Yoo) in ‘KPop Demon Hunters.’ (Netflix)

KPop Demon Hunters continues to stay on top. The animated movie is Netflix’s most popular of all time, and while it has connected with those of all ages, younger people are really into the film.

Arden Cho, who voices Rumi in the film, told ABC Audio why she thinks the movie has resonated with younger people in the way it has.

“It’s nice to have your main characters that are essentially like modern-day superheroes or like princesses, but they’re not just perfect. They have flaws and they have insecurities. They’re empathetic and real and vulnerable,” Cho said. “That’s what makes them really relatable.”

May Hong, who voices Mira in the movie, said she did not predict the level of success the film has had.

“I felt it was a special project when I read the script and when we were working on it, and I knew that it was going to be so fun for me, but there was no way that I could have known,” Hong said. “I knew it would do well with a certain demographic, but I did not think that it would be the global phenomenon that it is.”

Although it is her voice that appears in the movie, Cho says she has been getting recognized out in public for the role.

“It’s really amazing how much children know now. I’ve had 7-year-olds running up to me and hugging me at the airport, and I’m like, ‘How do you even know?’ And they’re like, ‘I Googled you,'” Cho said.

KPop Demon Hunters is available to stream on Netflix.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

'A House of Dynamite': Rebecca Ferguson stars in teaser trailer for Kathryn Bigelow film
Rebecca Ferguson in ‘A House of Dynamite.’ (Netflix)

The official teaser trailer for A House of Dynamite has arrived.

Netflix released the trailer for Kathryn Bigelow‘s latest film on Wednesday, just after it made its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

The film follows what happens when a single, unattributed missile is launched at the United States. The incident starts a race to figure out who or what is responsible for it and how to respond.

A star-studded ensemble cast led by Idris Elba and Rebecca Ferguson tells the story of “a minute-by-minute account of what the highest levels of government would do in the face of a nuclear attack on America,” according to a description from Netflix.

Gabriel BassoJared HarrisTracy LettsAnthony RamosMoses IngramJonah Hauer-KingGreta Lee and Jason Clarke also star in the film.

The teaser trailer show tense scenes of the film’s characters coming to terms with the fact that the country is in grave danger, all set to a voice-over from the late astronomer Carl Sagan.

“In our obscurity there is no hint that help will come from elsewhere to save us from ourselves,” Sagan says. “The Earth is where we make our stand. It underscores our responsibility to preserve and cherish the only home we’ve ever known.”

Bigelow became the first woman to win the Oscar for best director for her 2010 film The Hurt Locker. She is also known for directing Point Break and Zero Dark Thirty.

A House of Dynamite debuts in select theaters in the U.K. on Oct. 3. It arrives in select theaters globally on Oct. 10 before making its streaming debut on Oct. 24.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

77th Emmys: Ted Danson, Mary Steenburgen receive 2025 Bob Hope Humanitarian Award
Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen accept the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award onstage during the 77th Emmy Awards. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Man on the Inside star Ted Danson and his wife, actress Mary Steenburgen, were honored with the 2025 Bob Hope Humanitarian Award.

The couple began the speech by thanking their parents for setting an example for how to live.

“My father was an archeologist, and spent most of his life digging up and cataloging the remnants of past cultures,” said Danson. “He taught me, ‘This life is not just about us. A lot of people have come before us, and a lot of people will come after us. It’s about our stewardship of what we have been given.'”

Steenburgen continued the speech, saying, “Together we have a sacred assignment to remind the world of its dreams, its failures, its laughter, its courage and, most especially, its hope.”

They are the first couple to receive the award together. According to a press release, the award is “given to individuals in the media industry whose deeds and actions have a lasting impact on communities and whose philanthropic efforts exemplify Bob Hope’s decades-long altruism and positive impact on society.”

“Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen have long used their voices — and their hearts — to champion causes that uplift the planet and its people,” said Cris Abrego, chair of the Television Academy, in a press release. “From environmental advocacy to humanitarian relief, they lead with grace, integrity and purpose. The Television Academy is proud to honor their extraordinary legacy of service with the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.