Justin Baldoni’s lawsuit against Blake Lively dismissed by federal judge

Justin Baldoni‘s lawsuit against Blake Lively was dismissed by a federal judge in New York on Monday.

The It Ends With Us costars have been in a heated legal feud since 2024.

In his motion, Judge Lewis J. Liman dismissed Baldoni’s $400 million countersuit against Lively, her husband, Ryan Reynolds, the couple’s publicist, Leslie Sloane, as well as Baldoni’s defamation claim against The New York Times.

“The alleged facts indicate that the Times reviewed the available evidence and reported, perhaps in a dramatized manner, what it believed to have happened,” the opinion said. “The Times had no obvious motive to favor Lively’s version of events.”

Baldoni has until June 23 to refile some of his claims.

Lively’s lawyers, Esra Hudson and Mike Gottlieb, called the dismissal a “total victory and complete vindication for Blake Lively, along with those that Justin Baldoni and the Wayfarer Parties dragged into their retaliatory lawsuit, including Ryan Reynolds, Leslie Sloane and The New York Times.”

“As we have said from day one, this ‘$400 million’ lawsuit was a sham, and the Court saw right through it,” the statement continued. “We look forward to the next round, which is seeking attorneys’ fees, treble damages and punitive damages against Baldoni, [Steve] Sarowitz, [Melissa] Nathan, and the other Wayfarer Parties who perpetrated this abusive litigation.”

Good Morning America has reached out to Baldoni’s lawyers for comment.

Lively first filed a complaint on Dec. 20, 2024, against Baldoni with the California Civil Rights Department, accusing him of sexual harassment on the set of the film, which he also directed.

Baldoni responded on Dec. 31, 2024, with the now-dismissed lawsuit against the Times for libel and false light invasion of privacy after it published the article about Lively’s California complaint.

The lawsuit claimed the Times, which included in its article alleged text messages and email exchanges between Baldoni’s publicists Jennifer Abel and Melissa Nathan and the newspaper, had relied on “cherry-picked” and altered communications, with details “stripped of necessary context and deliberately spliced” to “mislead.”

Baldoni’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, said at the time that the Times “cowered to the wants and whims of two powerful ‘untouchable’ Hollywood elites, disregarding journalistic practices and ethics once befitting of the revered publication by using doctored and manipulated texts and intentionally omitting texts which dispute their chosen PR narrative.”

A New York Times spokesperson told GMA at the time that they “plan to vigorously defend against the lawsuit.”

That same day, Lively formalized details from her California complaint into a lawsuit against Baldoni and other defendants for sexual harassment.

Baldoni has denied the allegations.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

‘Sinners’ rereleases on Imax screens due to popular demand
Warner Bros. Pictures

Did you miss the chance to watch Sinners on an Imax screen? You’re in luck.

The Warner Bros. Pictures film has been brought back to Imax 70mm screens by popular demand. Imax has invited the picture to play a limited rerelease in nine cinemas across North America from May 15 to May 21, citing “overwhelming popular and critical response.”

“Welcome back to Club Juke. Starting May 15, #SinnersMovie returns to IMAX 70mm locations for one week only. Tickets on sale now!” IMAX shared on Instagram.

The cities showing the Imax rerelease are Dallas, Texas; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Indianapolis, Indiana; Los Angeles; New York; Tempe, Arizona; San Francisco; and Woodbridge, Ontario, Canada.

Sinners has had the best debut for an original film since 2019, having grossed $122.5 million domestically as of April 27.

Ryan Cooler directed the film, which stars Michael B. Jordan and Hailee Steinfeld.

In brief: ‘Conan O’Brien Must Go’ season 2 trailer and more
We now have the premiere date for season 8 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation. MTV has announced that the reality show will return for its next season on May 29. This time around, the gang is celebrating 15 years since they spent their first summer together in the original house in Seaside Heights …

Clean Slate has been canceled at Prime Video. Deadline confirmed the cancellation news in a guest column penned by stars Laverne Cox and George Wallace as well as creator Dan Ewen. The show was the final completed project that involved TV legend Norman Lear

Conan O’Brien Must Go has a season 2 premiere date. The second season of the travel show will debut May 8 on Max. The streaming service released an official trailer along with the premiere date announcement. The series follows O’Brien as he explores local cultures from across the world and connects with fans he first met on his podcast …

Elle Fanning cast as Effie Trinket in ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’
Dan Doperalski/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

The odds are ever in Elle Fanning‘s favor.

She has been cast as Effie Trinket in the upcoming film The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. Lionsgate made the announcement in a post shared to its social media on Tuesday.

Fanning will play the younger version of the character that was originated by Elizabeth Banks in the 2012 film The Hunger Games. Banks went on to reprise the role in its following three sequels.

This upcoming film is an adaptation of the prequel novel by Suzanne Collins. It will be directed by Francis Lawrence.

In Sunrise on the Reaping, Effie serves as Haymitch Abernathy’s stylist for the 50th annual Hunger Games, which he ends up winning.

Lionsgate also recently announced that Molly McCann and Iona Bell will portray the characters Louella and Lou Lou in the upcoming film. They join a cast that will be led by relative newcomer Joseph Zada as Haymitch.

The rest of the previously announced cast includes Whitney Peak, Mckenna Grace, Jesse Plemons, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Maya Hawke, Lili Taylor, Ben Wang and Ralph Fiennes, who will portray the villainous President Snow.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping arrives in theaters on Nov. 20, 2026.

