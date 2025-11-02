Juveniles among nine people hurt in shooting at Airbnb house party near Akron, Ohio: Police

Kali9/Getty Images

(BATH TOWNSHIP, Ohio) —  “We are heartbroken by this senseless act of gun violence, and our thoughts are with the injured victims and all those affected by it,” Airbnb said in a statement to ABC News on Sunday afternoon. “Unauthorized and disruptive gatherings are strictly prohibited on Airbnb and our Safety team acted immediately to remove the account of the individual who deliberately broke those rules by booking this stay.”

“Our law enforcement response team is in contact with the chief of Bath Township Police Department to assist their ongoing investigation to ensure those responsible for this terrible incident are brought to justice,” the statement concluded.

Sinopoli said that Sunday’s incident marked the second time since July 2017 that a shooting had occurred at an Airbnb rental property in Bath Township. He said that in the previous incident, a man was shot in the leg. That incident involved an apparent drive-by shooting at a party, according to the Akron Beacon Journal.

The Sunday shooting came just days after Airbnb announced that it was deploying what it called AI “anti-party” technology across the United States and Canada to help mitigate Halloween-night gatherings.

The company said it is using machine learning to block bookings that show a potential of party risks, “such as the length of the reservation, the distance of the listing from the guest’s location, property type, and timing of the booking, including last-minute requests.”

This is the fifth year that Airbnb has instituted anti-Halloween party protections, which prohibited 38,000 people from booking houses in the U.S. and 6,300 in Canada last year, according to the company.

Airbnb issued a permanent global party ban in 2022 following multiple shooting incidents.

“Strong policies must be complemented by strong enforcement,” the company said at the time. “We’ve introduced a number of anti-party measures in recent years to enforce our policy and try, to the best of our ability, to stop both unauthorized parties and chronic party houses.”

Tropical Storm Melissa to strengthen into major hurricane: Latest forecast
Tropical outlook for Tropical Storm Melissa. (ABC News)

(NEW YORK) — Tropical Storm Melissa is expected to intensify into a major hurricane this weekend and bring catastrophic flash flooding and landslides to parts of the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Jamaica.

Here’s the latest forecast:

Hurricane conditions are expected to first hit southern Haiti on Saturday and then reach Jamaica on Saturday night or Sunday morning.

Melissa is forecast to strengthen to a major hurricane — a Category 3 or higher — as it brings winds greater than 110 mph to Jamaica from Sunday through at least Tuesday. Extensive damage is forecast due to the length of time Melissa will be hitting the island.

The storm has already led to the death of an elderly man in Haiti who was killed by a downed tree, according to The Associated Press.

Eight to 14 inches of rain could fall from Friday to Sunday night across the southern Dominican Republic, southern Haiti and eastern Jamaica, bringing life-threatening flash flooding and landslides.

Depending on the storm’s track, western Jamaica could see an increase in impacts early next week.

After Melissa moves north of Jamaica, it’s expected to cross southern Cuba and the Bahamas as it moves northwest and out into the Atlantic, avoiding the mainland U.S. 

FDA warns public not to eat possibly radioactive shrimp sold at Walmart
A sign for the Food And Drug Administration is seen outside of the headquarters on July 20, 2020 in White Oak, Maryland. Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The Food and Drug Administration is warning the public not to eat, sell or serve certain Great Value raw frozen shrimp sold at Walmart due to possible contamination with Cesium-137, a radioactive isotope.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection alerted the FDA about possible Cesium-137, or Cs-137, detected in shipping containers at four U.S. ports, the FDA said Tuesday in a press release. Testing on frozen shrimp from the distributor, Indonesia’s BMS Foods, also tested positive, the FDA said.

However, no shrimp that has tested positive for Cesium-137 has entered the U.S. food supply, according to the FDA.

The FDA is still recommending a recall on all products from BMS Foods that were shipped after the company’s shipping containers tested positive for Cesium-137, even though the products themselves have not tested positive.

The following Great Value brand frozen shrimp products should not be eaten, sold or served:

  • Great Value brand frozen raw shrimp, lot code: 8005540-1, Best by Date: 3/15/2027
  • Great Value brand frozen raw shrimp, lot code: 8005538-1, Best by Date: 3/15/2027
  • Great Value brand frozen raw shrimp, lot code: 8005539-1, Best by Date: 3/15/2027

“If you have recently purchased raw frozen shrimp from Walmart that matches this description, throw it away,” the FDA said in its press release.

The FDA said it is working with distributors and retailers that received the shrimp from BMS Foods “to recommend that firms conduct a recall,” according to the press release.

The FDA said it determined the shrimp from BMS Foods violates the Federal Food, Drug, & Cosmetic Act “in that it appears to have been prepared, packed, or held under insanitary conditions whereby it may have become contaminated with Cs-137 and may pose a safety concern.”

All products from the company are now banned from coming into the U.S. “until the firm has resolved the conditions that gave rise to the appearance of the violation,” the FDA said.

Cesium is a soft, flexible, silvery-white metal that becomes liquid near room temperature, but easily bonds with chlorides to create a crystalline powder, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

External exposure to large amounts of Cesium-137, according to the EPA, can cause burns, acute radiation sickness and even death.

 Charlie Kirk killing: Suspect had ‘obsession’ with the conservative influencer, FBI says
Courtesy of Gov. Spencer Cox

(Orem, UTAH) — The suspect arrested in the fatal shooting Charlie Kirk had an “obsession” with the conservative influencer, based on the alleged shooter’s digital footprint, FBI Co-Deputy Director Dan Bongino said Monday on Fox News.

Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old Utah native, is accused of fatally shooting Kirk during an event at Utah Valley University on Aug. 10.

Bongino said the suspect appeared to have exhibited “multiple warning signs.”

“I believe co-workers stated he had detached himself when the topic of politics came up and walked away,” Bongino said on Fox News.

Bongino said they are looking into whether anyone knew the shooting could happen and didn’t alert authorities, referring to online chats Robinson allegedly had about Kirk.

“Did they … hear it and think it was a joke? That is what we’re trying to find out now,” he told Fox News. “If there is a larger network here, we will get that out to the public as soon as we can.”

FBI Director Kash Patel also announced on “Fox & Friends” that DNA found at the crime scene, specifically the towel wrapped around the firearm used in the shooting, and on a screwdriver, links Robinson to the killing of the conservative influencer.

Robinson was arrested last week for felony discharge of a firearm, aggravated murder and obstruction of justice, according to probable cause documents, and was booked into the Utah County Jail.

Charging documents against Robison are expected to be filed early this week, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said on Friday.

Robinson was apprehended after his father recognized him in photographs released by authorities, Cox said on Friday. His father told Robinson to turn himself in, with the 22-year-old initially saying no, but later changing his mind, officials said.

The father then called a youth pastor, who is also a U.S. Marshals task force officer. The officer advised the father to have Robinson stay in place. This information was then conveyed to the FBI.

Cox thanked Robinson’s family, who “did the right thing.”

Investigators also interviewed a family member of Robinson who said the suspect had “become more political in recent years,” Cox said.

In a recent incident the family member detailed to investigators, Robinson came to dinner and in a conversation with another family member he mentioned Kirk was coming to Utah Valley University. They talked about why they didn’t like him and his viewpoints.

President Donald Trump, who announced Friday on “Fox & Friends” that the suspected shooter was in custody, said Robinson should get the death penalty.

“In Utah, you have death penalty, and a good governor there, I have gotten to know him,” Trump said of Cox. “The governor is intent on the death penalty in this case and he should be.”

Before the arrest of the alleged shooter, officials said they had obtained “good” video footage of the individual and were able to track the movements of the suspect.

On the day of the shooting at approximately 11:52 a.m., the suspect arrived on the Orem campus and then proceeded to travel through the stairwells up to the roof of the building near where the outdoor event was taking place, before the suspect fired down at Kirk, Utah Department of Public Safety Commissioner Beau Mason said last week.

Kirk was hit by a single shot at approximately 12:20 p.m. and taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

After the shooting, the suspect traveled to the other side of the building, jumped off and fled off-campus into a neighborhood, Mason said.

On Friday, Erika Kirk, the conservative commentator’s wife, said “no one will ever forget my husband’s name.”

“You have no idea the fire that you have ignited within this wife, the cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry,” Erika Kirk said on Friday in her first public message since her husband’s death.

ABC News’ Luke Barr contributed to this report.

