Juveniles among seven injured in shooting at Jackson, Tennessee, park, say police
(JACKSON, Tenn.) — Gunfire erupted in a Jackson, Tennessee, park Saturday night leaving seven people, including juveniles, injured and police seeking the perpetrators of the shooting, authorities said.
The shooting occurred at the Kate Campbell Park northeast of downtown Jackson, according to the Jackson Police Department.
One of the gunshot victim was hospitalized in critical condition, two were in stable condition and four others were treated and released, police said in an updated statement Sunday morning.
No arrests have been announced.
Police officers responded to the park after receiving reports at around 8:41 p.m. of a shooting incident involving juveniles, authorities said in an earlier statement.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting and a motive for it remain under investigation, police said. Investigators were continuing to collect evidence at the crime scene Sunday morning and were interviewing witnesses.
The Jackson Police Department urged anyone with information about the shooting or who may have video footage of the incident to contact investigators immediately.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
(CAMDEN, N.J. ) — A New Jersey woman has been charged with attempted murder after she allegedly tried to hire someone on Tinder to kill her ex-boyfriend — a police officer — and his teenage daughter, according to prosecutors and a probable cause statement.
Jaclyn Diiorio, 26, was charged with two counts of first-degree attempted murder, one count of conspiracy to commit murder and one count of third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance, according to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office.
A confidential informant allegedly met Diiorio on the dating app, where they exchanged messages and later met at a Wawa in Runnemede in March, according to the probable cause statement.
The two allegedly exchanged “numerous text messages and phone calls” and Diiorio allegedly said she “wants her ex boyfriend killed,” according to the document.
The couple, whio had met when she was his barber, had split on March 6, the document said.
Diiorio is set to appear in court on Friday for a pretrial detention hearing, according to court records.
The prosecutor’s office was informed of the murder-for-hire plot on April 3.
Diiorio allegedly told the confidential informant that she wanted to have her 53-year-old ex-boyfriend — a Philadelphia Police Department officer — and his 19-year-old daughter killed, according to the prosecutor’s office. She allegedly offered to pay the informant $12,000 to kill both victims, the prosecutor’s office said.
Diiorio met with the informant and gave him $500 in cash on April 4. After the money was exchanged, she was taken into custody, prosecutors said.
She was also found to be in possession of a bottle of suspected alprazolam pills, the generic version of Xanax, according to officials.
An attorney for Diiorio did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.
(OKLAHOMA CITY, OK) — A once-in-a generation extreme weather event is beginning Wednesday with a tornado outbreak and will continue into the weekend with four days of dangerous flooding pounding the same region.
First, wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible all day Wednesday for more than 65 million Americans across 13 states from Texas to Ohio.
A tornado watch is in place for Oklahoma, eastern Kansas and northwest Missouri on Wednesday morning. At least two tornadoes have already been reported in Missouri on Wednesday morning.
There’s a rare high risk (level 5 of 5) warning for destructive storms, which could bring strong, long-track tornadoes of EF3+ strength, very large hail up to the size of tennis balls and destructive winds greater than 70 mph.
Wednesday’s high risk area spans Jonesboro, Arkansas, to Memphis, Tennessee, to Paducah, Kentucky. The high risk lasts from Wednesday afternoon until midnight.
A level 5 of 5 high risk is issued less than 1% of days; people within the area are three times more likely to be hit by a tornado than in a 1 of 5 risk area.
A level 4 of 5 warning is in effect from Little Rock, Arkansas, to Louisville, Kentucky.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency.
“We’re really concerned about people’s safety, especially in the overnight, because when storms or tornadoes hit while people are asleep, that’s sadly when we’ve lost the most people,” he said in a statement. “So, everybody out there, be really careful.”
But the biggest threat is from the rain.
Historically high rainfall will create a particularly dangerous situation, or PDS, for flooding Wednesday through Sunday.
Nearly 4 million Americans are under the PDS flood watch in Arkansas, northern Mississippi and western Tennessee through Sunday morning. Cities in the PDS flood watch include Memphis, Little Rock, Jonesboro and Union City.
On Wednesday, a moderate risk for excessive rainfall (level 3 of 4) is in place from Little Rock to Memphis to Nashville to Louisville.
Overall, more than 32 million Americans are under a general flood watch until Sunday morning. Major cities in this general flood watch include Louisville, Indianapolis, Cincinnati, Cleveland and Detroit.
On Thursday, the flood threat grows even more extreme over the same area. A rare high risk (level 4 of 4) from excessive rainfall will be in place from Jonesboro to the Memphis suburbs to Paducah.
On Friday, a moderate risk (level 3 of 4) for excessive rainfall is in place from just north of Dallas to Jonesboro to St. Louis.
On Saturday, the final day of this multiday life-threatening event will bring even more heavy rain from Jonesboro to Memphis to Louisville to Cincinnati.
The four-day event will leave 10 to 15 inches of rain or more over the bull’s-eye area from Jonesboro to Paducah. Seven to 10 inches of rain is possible from Little Rock to Memphis to Louisville to Cincinnati.
The system will finally be on the move Sunday afternoon, bringing rain to the Southeast on Sunday evening, Monday and Tuesday.
(WASHINGTON) — The federal judge overseeing the wrongful deportation case of Kilmar Abrego Garcia on Wednesday denied a motion from the Trump administration to further delay discovery in the case.
The order came a week after the judge paused expedited discovery for seven days after the Trump administration asked her for the stay.
The judge, U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis, earlier this month slammed the administration over its inaction over Abrego Garcia’s wrongful detention and ordered government officials to testify under oath through expedited discovery.
Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran native who has been living with his wife and children in Maryland, was deported in March to El Salvador’s CECOT mega-prison — despite a 2019 court order barring his deportation to that country due to fear of persecution — after the Trump administration claimed he was a member of the criminal gang MS-13.
Following her order Wednesday, Judge Xinis set new deadlines for the government to respond to requests.
By May 5, the government must answer and respond to all outstanding discovery requests and supplement their invocations of privilege consistent with the court’s previous orders, Xinis ruled.
The depositions of four government witnesses who plaintiffs say have knowledge of the circumstances in the case must be completed by May 9, she ordered.
Abrego Garcia’s lawyers may seek the court’s permission to conduct up to two additional depositions, Judge Ximis said.
The plaintiffs have a deadline of May 12 to renew their motions for relief, which previously asked the court to order the government to comply with the order to facilitate Abrego Garcia’s return to the U.S., and to order the government to show cause why it should not be held in contempt for failing to comply with the court’s prior orders.
The government will have until May 14 to respond to that motion, Xinis said.
The Trump administration, while acknowledging that Abrego Garcia was deported to El Salvador in error, has said that his alleged MS-13 affiliation makes him ineligible to return to the United States. His wife and attorney have denied that he is an MS-13 member.
In 2019, an immigration judge determined that Abrego Garcia was removable from the U.S. based on allegations of his gang affiliation made by local police in Maryland. But Abrego Garcia was subsequently granted withholding of removal to his home country.
Judge Xinis early this month ruled that the Trump administration must “facilitate” Abrego Garcia’s return, and the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously affirmed that ruling, “with due regard for the deference owed to the Executive Branch in the conduct of foreign affairs.”
Tuesday, in an exclusive interview with ABC News to mark his 100th day in office, President Trump said he “could” secure the return of Abrego Garcia, and “if he were the gentleman that you say he is, I would do that” — before adding, “I’m not the one making this decision.”