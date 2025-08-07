Juveniles assault deputies

On August 6, 2025, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a missing juvenile located at the McDonald’s at 2757 Virginia Avenue in Collinsville.

Iverson Hart Covington, 16 years of age, had been reported missing from his residence on Riverview Court on August 5, 2025. His mother, upon receiving information regarding his whereabouts, responded to the McDonald’s location and located her son in the company of two juvenile females. After multiple unsuccessful attempts to persuade her son to return home, she contacted the Henry County Sheriff’s Office for assistance.

Upon arrival, deputies attempted to de-escalate the situation and encouraged Covington to leave with his mother. Covington became increasingly agitated during the encounter and violently assaulted both deputies on the scene. As deputies attempted to place him under arrest, Covington resisted and continued to act aggressively.

During the arrest, one of the juvenile females, a 14-year-old, attempted to interfere with the deputies’ efforts and also assaulted one of the deputies. Both Covington and the 14-year-old female were taken into custody and transported to Juvenile Intake. While being transported, Covington caused damage to the interior of the patrol vehicle by chewing through a seatbelt.

The juveniles were formally charged with the following:

Iverson Hart Covington (16 years old): Two counts of assault on law enforcement, obstruction of justice, destruction of property.

14-Year-Old Female Juvenile: Assault on law enforcement, obstruction of justice.

Both juveniles are currently being held at W.W. Moore Juvenile Detention Center.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). Crimestoppers offers rewards of up to $2,500.00 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals involved in criminal activity. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.