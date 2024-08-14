Kaley Cuoco announces engagement to Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco announces engagement to Tom Pelphrey
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Paramount+

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are getting married.

On Wednesday, a rep for Cuoco confirmed the news to Good Morning America after she and Pelphrey shared the news on their respective Instagram Stories.

In their posts, the couple shared a black-and-white selfie in which Cuoco shows off her engagement ring.

“Amazing weekend,” Cuoco wrote in text overlaid in the image.

Cuoco and Pelphrey celebrated their one-year anniversary in 2023. To celebrate the milestone, they each took to Instagram to share sweet photos together.

“Cheers to a year with you @tommypelphrey,” Cuoco wrote in her post at the time. “Eternally grateful for you and what we have. I love you, bub!”

Pelphrey also shared a loving message to Cuoco at the time, writing, “Happy One Year bud… best year ever. Love you more each day.”

In March 2023 the couple welcomed their daughter, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey.

Cuoco and Pelphrey began dating after Cuoco filed for divorce from equestrian Karl Cook in 2021. She was previously married to tennis pro Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Who is playing Lady Deadpool?! Speculation reaching fever pitch with new ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ teaser
Who is playing Lady Deadpool?! Speculation reaching fever pitch with new ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ teaser
Marvel Studios

A new teaser for Deadpool & Wolverine teases a multiverse full of Deadpool variants, including, as reported, the canine variety in Dogpool, but the new snippet also showcases the character’s female counterpart.

Fan have been speculating since the eye-blink glimpse of Lady Deadpool in the movie’s first trailer about who star and producer Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy cast as the character, whose blond locks are shown swinging as she model-walks into the frame.

Guesses have ranged from Reynolds’ real-life wife, Blake Lively, to their bestie Taylor Swift. “It’s 100% Taylor’s walk,” one Swiftie insisted.

The ad is set to Toni Basil‘s hit “Hey, Mickey,” a tweak of the mouse nose at the fact that the film is Deadpool’s — or, more accurately, Deadpools’, plural — first entry in the Disney-owned Marvel Cinematic Universe. 

Elsewhere in the short snippet, Hugh Jackman‘s Wolverine tweaks Reynolds’ Wade Wilson over his wig — or, as Wade insists, “hair system” — and Reynolds makes a joke about the popularity, and age, of his 55-year-old costar. 

“Disney brought him back! They’re gonna make him do this until he’s 90!” he jokes. 

Deadpool & Wolverine opens July 26. 

Disney is the parent company of ABC News. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Bridgerton’ season 3 is now Netflix’s 10th biggest English-language series
‘Bridgerton’ season 3 is now Netflix’s 10th biggest English-language series
Liam Daniel/Netflix

Bridgerton‘s third season has racked up 91.9 million views since its May 16 premiere, making it Netflix’s 10th biggest English-language show.

It sits right behind Bridgerton season 2’s 93.8 in the rankings, which are current as of June 30 — just 45 days after the season 3 debut. Since the rankings are based on each title’s first 91 days of viewing, the show’s third season has a good chance of surpassing its predecessor, and possibly season 1, which is ranked fourth with 113.3 million.

The Regency era romance series, executive produced by Shonda Rhimes, follows the Bridgerton siblings as they search for happiness in London’s high society.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Kim Kardashian-produced Hulu legal drama snags Glenn Close and Halle Berry
Kim Kardashian-produced Hulu legal drama snags Glenn Close and Halle Berry
FX/Eric Leibowitz — Amy Sussman/Getty Images for CDGA

Some might have snarked when Kim Kardashian got into the TV producing game, but they won’t be laughing now that she’s reportedly snagged two of Hollywood’s best-known actresses as her co-stars.

ABC Audio has confirmed Oscar winner Halle Berry and eight-time Academy Award nominee Glenn Close have signed onto All’s Fair, the legal drama co-produced by and starring Kim K. The project is also co-produced by Kim’s American Horror Story: Delicate colleague Ryan Murphy.

As reported, All’s Fair has been described as a “high-end, glossy and sexy adult procedural” that will see Kim playing, “Los Angeles’ most successful divorce lawyer and the owner of an all-female law firm.”

The two actress’ roles are still under wraps in the project from Disney-owned 20th Television.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.