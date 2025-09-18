Kamala Harris says Pete Buttigieg was top running mate pick, but risky move: The Atlantic

Kamala Harris says Pete Buttigieg was top running mate pick, but risky move: The Atlantic

Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Former Vice President Kamala Harris has written in her forthcoming memoir that she considered former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg as the top choice to be her running mate in her 2024 presidential campaign, according to excerpts of the book obtained by The Atlantic.

But, she wrote, she decided that it would be too risky to have a gay man alongside her as a Black woman on the ballot, given how voters might react, according to the excerpts in The Atlantic.

“We were already asking a lot of America: to accept a woman, a Black woman, a Black woman married to a Jewish man. Part of me wanted to say, Screw it, let’s just do it. But knowing what was at stake, it was too big of a risk. And I think Pete also knew that — to our mutual sadness,” Harris wrote in her memoir, “107 Days,” according to The Atlantic.

ABC News has not independently reviewed the excerpts reported by The Atlantic.

Buttigieg’s team declined to comment when contacted by ABC News.

Buttigieg was among the contenders Harris considered as a vice presidential pick for her truncated presidential run, among other rising stars in the Democratic Party such as Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear. In the end, Harris selected Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

A source close to the selection process told ABC News at the time that Harris liked Walz’s executive experience and a his “strong record of accomplishment for middle class families that models what we want to do nationally.” Harris told supporters in early August 2024 that Walz fit the criteria she sought in a running mate, including that he was “a fighter for the middle class” and a unifying leader.

Harris and Buttigieg did not discuss Harris’ reasoning for the decision, according to a person familiar with their discussions.

In the excerpts reported on by The Atlantic, Harris said that she considered Buttigieg as her top pick because, she wrote, Buttigieg “is a sincere public servant with the rare talent of being able to frame liberal arguments in a way that makes it possible for conservatives to hear them.”

Harris has said that her book, which will be released Tuesday, is a “behind-the-scenes look at my experience leading the shortest presidential campaign in modern history,” which she launched after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race in July 2024.

In an excerpt published last week in The Atlantic, Harris wrote that Democrats made a mistake and it was “recklessness” to allow Biden to make the decision alone on running for reelection, saying the choice should not have been “left to an individual’s ego.”

ABC News’ Brittany Shepherd, Gabriella Abdul-Hakim, Will McDuffie, and Fritz Farrow contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Law enforcement groups sound alarm over potential DHS intel rollback
Law enforcement groups sound alarm over potential DHS intel rollback
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Four major law enforcement groups are sounding the alarm in a letter to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem about potential cuts to the intelligence-gathering arm of her agency.

The Association of State Criminal Investigative Agencies (ASCIA), Major Cities Chiefs Association (MCCA), Major County Sheriffs of America (MCSA) and National Fusion Center Association (NFCA) warn that any potential changes to the DHS Office of Intelligence and Analysis (I&A) current structure could have a negative ripple effect on state and local law enforcement.

“For state and local stakeholders, I&A is not just another federal component; it is an essential partner in the shared mission of protecting our communities. Its embedded personnel, analytic products, and communication platforms are vital tools for understanding and responding to threats in real time,” the letter sent by the associations date July 2, 2025, and obtained by ABC News.

“When changes occur without input from the field, that partnership risks being weakened — along with the systems that support timely and effective threat response,” the letter said.

Reports have suggested that DHS plans to cut the I&A workforce by close to 75%.

The top Democrats on the House and Senate Homeland Security committees, as well as on the Intelligence Committee, also warned against the cuts.

“Radically reducing I&A’s workforce at headquarters or in the field would create dangerous and unnecessary security gaps and could again leave us in the dark about the threats that lie ahead,” Rep. Jim Himes, Rep. Bennie Thompson and Sen. Gary Peters said in a letter to Noem.

The groups said that they “fully recognize” the need for the intelligence apparatus to adapt to meet its current needs — which they said they are support.

“At the same time, we believe that changes of this magnitude must be shaped through dialogue with those who rely on I&A every day — especially given its unique role in connecting the federal intelligence community with frontline public safety agencies.”

In response to the letter, a DHS spokesperson said the agency is focusing on returning to its core mission.

“DHS component leads have identified redundant positions and non-critical programs within the Office of Intelligence and Analysis. The Department is actively working to identify other wasteful positions and programs that do not align with DHS’s mission to prioritize American safety and enforce our laws,” the spokesperson said.

On Wednesday, Noem met with the newly formed Homeland Security Advisory Council a panel selected by her and President Donald Trump to offer advice on matters pertaining to the department, she stressed how critical DHS is to national security.

“This is a national security agency, and the decisions that we make and the things that we’ll talk about are highly classified at times, and all of you are entrusted to be my advisers,” she said. “To be the ones who give me advice not just on the border and immigration, citizenship, visa waiver programs, work programs, but also on FEMA, how we respond to disasters, how we contract, how we get good people that work for us and how to fire people who don’t like us.”

Noem said she receives an intelligence briefing every day and said the country has “vulnerabilities,” something the law enforcement groups warn about in their letter.

“At a time when the threat environment is escalating — ranging from terrorism and transnational crime to cyberattacks on critical infrastructure — the need for strong, two-way coordination has never been more urgent,” the letter said. “Decisions that affect I&A’s operational capacity must be approached with transparency and collaboration, or we risk creating avoidable gaps in information sharing and coordination necessary for effective threat prevention.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Capitol Police and Secret Service lead one of the nation’s largest police training
Capitol Police and Secret Service lead one of the nation’s largest police training
ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — U.S. Capitol Police and the U.S. Secret Service hosted what officials say was one of the nation’s largest civil disturbance unit trainings, with more than 600 officers taking part.

The exercise, held Friday at the James J. Rowley Training Center in Laurel, Maryland, drew officers from more than a dozen state, county and city agencies, with other federal partners including National Guard and Homeland Security observing the drills — an effort formed by the security concerns of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Capitol Police Officer Aaron Davis, who responded on Jan. 6, helped lead the exercises.

“We want it to be as real as possible, we wanted this to be the environment where we make our mistakes,” he said. “We want to be able to say, ‘Hey, this is what we did wrong, this is what we need to correct.’”

Capitol Police Assistant Chief Sean Gallagher said the agency is preparing for unprecedented dangers.

“We’ve taken lessons of the past, incorporated them into these scenarios, the goal with this is to be proactive, not reactive, to be ready for anything that should occur on Capitol grounds,” Gallagher said.

The training marked the third joint exercise between Capitol Police and the Secret Service, according to law enforcement leaders.

Capitol Police Chief Michael Sullivan said the event has helped strengthen interagency ties.

“Training like this is incredibly important; this is the opportunity to build relationships,” Sullivan said.

Officers rotated through seven scenario-based drills, including a simulated riot where protesters hurled wooden blocks meant to simulate bricks, bottles and trash while chanting. Trainers also staged simultaneous situations, such as protecting a lawmaker while confronting a suspicious man nearby who turned out to have a gun.

The training featured drones, bike and foot patrols, and armored officers with shields and batons. A Secret Service mobile command vehicle with satellite internet coordinated responses across multiple radio frequencies and even had the capability to deploy its own drone.

Both agencies emphasized that they continue to meet with advocacy groups before, during and after demonstrations. Capitol Police also highlighted its new “dialogue unit,” which works with protest organizers ahead of events to ensure demonstrations remain peaceful while maintaining better communication with advocacy groups for safer outcomes.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Maurene Comey’s farewell after firing: ‘Fear is the tool of a tyrant’
Maurene Comey’s farewell after firing: ‘Fear is the tool of a tyrant’
Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Maurene Comey told colleagues in a farewell email that she was fired as a federal prosecutor without being told a reason but urged them not to succumb to the “fear” she said her termination could cause.

“If a career prosecutor can be fired without reason, fear may seep into the decision of those who remain,” Comey said in her email, a copy of which was obtained by ABC News. “Do not let that happen.”

Comey, daughter of former FBI director James Comey, was fired Wednesday after President Donald Trump vented to subordinates about having a Comey working in his administration, sources told ABC News.

“Yesterday was unexpectedly my last day in the Office. I was summarily fired via memo from Main Justice that did not give a reason for my termination,” Comey wrote in the email.

Comey was a highly regarded assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, where she worked on cases against Jeffrey Epstein and his convicted associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

“Every person lucky enough to work in this office constantly hears four words to describe our ethos: Without Fear or Favor. Do the right thing, the right way, for the right reasons without fear of retribution and without favor to the powerful,” she wrote in the email.

“For the majority of my nearly ten years in SDNY, fear was never really conceivable. We don’t fear bad press; we have the luxury of exceptional security keeping us physically safe; and, so long as we did our work with integrity, we would get to keep serving the public in this office. Our focus was really on acting ‘without favor.’ That is, making sure people with access, money, and power were not treated differently than anyone else; and making sure this office remained separate from politics and focused only on the facts and the law,” the email read.

Comey urged her colleagues to continue to fight abuses of power, seek justice for victims and dedicate themselves to “truth above all else.”

“Fear is the tool of a tyrant, wielded to suppress independent thought,” Comey’s email said.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt didn’t answer questions on the firing of Comey at the press briefing on Thursday.

Leavitt referred reporters to the Justice Department, saying that it was their decision to fire her.

The press secretary was later asked whether the White House had knowledge of the firing and whether Trump signed off on it. She again sidestepped, saying only that it was a decision from the DOJ.

ABC News’ Michelle Stoddart contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.