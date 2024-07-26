Kamala Harris to take over for Biden after support from Pelosi, Obama

Kamala Harris to take over for Biden after support from Pelosi, Obama
ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — Vice President Kamala Harris’ emergence as the front-runner for the Democratic presidential nomination is a historic moment for the United States, as she seems poised to become the first Black woman and Asian American to lead a major party ticket.

The 2024 general election will be the first since 1976 that does not include someone named Bush, Clinton or Biden on the ticket.

Harris quickly garnered support from influential Democrats and raised a record $81 million within 24 hours of President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the presidential race. From Sunday to Tuesday evening, Team Harris raised $126 million since the endorsement.

She is preparing for her most significant moment yet, as she hits the ground running and makes the case for why voters should elect her the next president.

Her story began in the San Francisco Bay Area. She was a first-generation American, born to an Indian mother and a Jamaican father who divorced when she was 6 years old.

She attended law school at UC Law San Francisco. She worked her way up the political chain, first as deputy district attorney in Oakland in the 1990s, prosecuting gang violence, drug trafficking and sexual abuse cases. In 2004, she became the first woman to serve as the district attorney in San Francisco. She later became California’s first female and person of color to be elected as attorney general before joining the U.S. Senate in 2017.

Harris gained recognition for her work on the judicial and intelligence committees. She held a strong stance on civil rights and abortion rights, which she questioned future Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh about during his nomination hearing.

Harris ran for president in 2019. Although she was not elected as the Democratic nominee. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard in debating Harris in 2019 criticized her, for example, saying there’s no excuse for her record as a prosecutor and she owed an apology to those who suffered under her reign.

Harris oversaw more than 1,900 marijuana convictions in San Francisco, according to previously unreported records, which became a point of criticism. Her critics pointed to her prosecutors appearing to convict people on marijuana charges at a higher rate than her predecessor, based on city data.

After she dropped out of the race in 2019, Biden chose her as his running mate.

Five years later, she now has the opportunity to become president of the United States.

“My biggest thing is making sure that Trump doesn’t get in the White House,” David Brown, a Democratic voter, said in an AP interview. “But I would want to know what her policies are, that’s the big thing for me.”

Harris has secured commitments from enough delegates to become the presumptive nominee if they all honor their commitment when voting, according to ABC News reporting.

And now speculation is turning to who her running mate would be – with prominent figures in battleground states rising to the top, such as Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro.

“Harris’ team, they’re already talking about picking someone from a potential swing state, somebody who hails from one of these critical states that Harris would need to win the presidency,” said Rachael Bade, a Politico reporter and an ABC News contributor. “They’re trying to figure out a way that she can extend her reach beyond her typical base.”

Other potential running mates for Harris are Governors Andy Beshear of Kentucky, Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan and Roy Cooper of North Carolina.

Though a source familiar tells ABC News’ Mary Bruce the pool is roughly 12 people being considered for Harris’ running mate. Harris is expected to make her announcement by Aug. 7.

Without wasting any time, Harris’ team is launching their first campaign ad hammering Republicans over their anti-abortion rights position.

As Harris steps into the spotlight, she will face criticisms of her past — from Republicans over issues like immigration and Democrats wary of her time as a prosecutor.

Biden had tasked Harris with leading diplomatic efforts in 2021 to address the root causes of migration in three Central American countries. The White House has praised her work, but Republicans have strongly criticized her on the immigration issue.

During her first overseas trip as vice president, she advised Guatemalan migrants not to come to the U.S., which drew criticism from immigration advocates.

With the Democratic convention just weeks away in Chicago, Republicans are taking aim at the likely nominee. Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance made his first solo campaign appearance Monday and attacked Harris.

“If you want to lead this country, you should feel grateful for it,” Vance said. “You should feel a sense of gratitude and I never hear that gratitude come through when I listen to Kamala Harris.”

Vance took another jab at Harris and the Democratic Party at his rally in Virginia Monday evening.

“A couple of elite Democrats got a smoke-filled room and decided to throw Joe Biden overboard,” Vance said. “That is not how it works. That is a threat to democracy.”

Trump has expressed frustration over restarting his campaign now that Biden has exited the race. While Republicans and the Trump campaign used Biden’s age as a problem, with Biden out of the race Trump is now the oldest presidential nominee in history.

Trump himself was once a supporter of Harris. He donated $6,000 to her campaign for reelection as California attorney general, including a $5,000 check.

Both campaigns are gearing up for a fight with only three months left before voters go to the polls.

“We have doors to knock on, we have people to talk to, we have phone calls to make, and we have an election to win,” Harris said Monday in Wilmington, Delaware.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

What’s next for Trump’s classified documents case? Experts weigh in
What’s next for Trump’s classified documents case? Experts weigh in
SimpleImages/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A federal judge’s decision Monday to dismiss Donald Trump’s classified documents case elevated a widely disputed theory about the legitimacy of special counsels to derail one of the most serious legal threats faced by the former president, legal experts told ABC News.

Judge Aileen Cannon ruled that special counsel Jack Smith’s appointment “breaches two structural cornerstones of our constitutional scheme” because Congress did not authorize Smith’s appointment and funding.

The decision — a major victory for Trump on the heels of the Supreme Court decision that broadened the scope of presidential immunity — not only sidelined the former president’s documents case, but also could upend the longstanding practice of appointing special counsels to independently conduct investigations and bring charges, experts told ABC News.

“Special prosecutors like Smith have been the norm for decades,” said Pace University School of Law professor Bennett Gershman. “It’s never been held by the court in any of these cases that the special prosecutor had to be first created by Congress before the President.”

A spokesperson for the special counsel said the Department of Justice has authorized an appeal of the ruling, which could trigger a lengthy process that could bring Cannon’s decision all the way to the Supreme Court for review.

“I’m sure that Jack Smith will … seek an expedited appeal,” said former federal prosecutor Josh Naftalis. “This is probably another Supreme Court case, for better or for worse.”

If the appeal continues through January and Trump becomes president, he could direct his own Justice Department to drop the case — killing the appeal.

A ‘bizarre’ ruling

Some legal experts ABC News spoke with said they weren’t surprised with Cannon’s decision to dismiss the classified documents case, pointing to Cannon’s previous rulings that favored the former president.

“It’s completely expected,” Michael Gerhard, a constitutional scholar at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, told ABC News. “[Cannon] has had a pattern for some time of issuing rulings that favor Trump, and it’s also been expected she would do whatever she could to help Trump.”

David Sklansky, a law professor at Stanford Law, called the decision “not exactly a surprise” but expects the decision to be reversed.

“It’s hard to see the great constitutional principle that the judge thinks that she’s defending,” Sklansky said of Cannon’s position, which rejected longstanding Supreme Court precedent dating back to the Nixon administration.

Stanford law professor Robert Weisber described the dismissal of the case as “bizarre” because other courts have largely rejected similar arguments.

“A quick look at Cannon’s ruling suggests that she engaged in a pretty bizarre form of statutory interpretation to find that they didn’t authorize Smith’s appointment,” said Weisber. “There’s been a general understanding for decades now … that this sort of special counsel appointment is perfectly legitimate.”

The Thomas factor

It was in February that Trump’s team first filed their motion to dismiss the case based on Smith’s appointment. Five months later, following a two-day hearing last month, Cannon dismissed the case Monday in a 93-page order.

On three occasions in her ruling, Cannon referenced Justice Clarence Thomas’ concurring opinion in the Supreme Court’s recent ruling on presidential immunity, in which he questioned Smith’s authority as special counsel.

“It seems like Judge Cannon accepted Justice Thomas’ invitation and concurrence to kick this on these grounds,” said former federal prosecutor Jarrod Schaeffer.

“Justice Thomas’s concurrence is really providing her with the rationale that she needed to get rid of the case,” said Michael Gerhardt, a constitutional scholar at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

A new judge?

If Smith’s appeal is successful, the case could be remanded back to the District Court to proceed to trial, according to Schaeffer. That could provide an opportunity to have a new judge oversee the case.

According to Shaeffer, Smith could ask the Court of Appeals or the District Court to disqualify Cannon from the case by proving “her impartiality might reasonably be questioned.”

The bar for disqualification itself is high — including proving a judge’s personal bias or conflict of interest — so legal experts appear to be split over the odds of getting a new judge assigned to the case.

“She hasn’t really done anything that suggests that she’s so out of line that she does not have the ability and the fitness to oversee the case,” said Gershman. “Although I disagree with everything she’s done in so many areas, I don’t know that Smith has enough of a case that she should be recused.”

Justin Levitt, a professor at Loyola Marymount University, said that Smith might be able to highlight a pattern of conduct based on past rulings and conduct in court that suggests she is partial to Trump.

“I think there’s a pattern that’s developing that is quite troublesome,” Levitt said.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Biden drops out of 2024 presidential race
Biden drops out of 2024 presidential race
President Joe Biden speaks alongside Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala before a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office of the White House, April 15, 2024. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — President Joe Biden is leaving the 2024 race after a halting debate performance against Donald Trump led to questions from Democrats about his age, ability to carry out his campaign and whether he could serve a second term.

Biden said in a statement posted Sunday that he will “stand down.”

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President,” he wrote, in part, in a letter posted on X. “And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.”

“I will speak to the Nation later this week in more detail about my decision,” he added.

In another post on X, Biden gave his “full support and endorsement” for Vice President Kamala Harris to be the Democratic Party’s nominee.

First lady Jill Biden reposted her husband’s post announcing he’s dropping out with a hearts emoji.

The stunning move upends what has been a long general election rematch between Biden and Trump, both of whom handily won their party’s primaries, with less than four months until the November contest.

While concerns about Biden’s age plagued him since he launched his reelection campaign in April 2023, they reached a fever pitch following his showdown with Trump at the CNN debate in Atlanta in late June.

Biden, who at 81 is the oldest sitting president in history, spoke with a hoarse voice that his team attributed to a cold. But coupled with his meandering answers and inability to hit Trump hard on key Democratic issues, his performance left some pundits and politicians speechless.

The White House and campaign chalked up the performance as a “bad night.” Biden defiantly insisted he would remain in the race, repeatedly telling Democrats he was the best option to defeat Trump.

“I convinced myself of two things. I’m the most qualified person to beat him, and I know how to get things done,” Biden told ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos in his first post-debate television interview.

“Look. I mean, if the Lord Almighty came down and said, ‘Joe, get outta the race,’ I’d get outta the race. The Lord Almighty’s not comin’ down,” Biden said at the time.

But early polling showed the debate’s negative impact. In 538’s national polling average, Trump now leads by 2 percentage points over Biden, while the two candidates were just about tied on the day of the June 27 debate.

And despite Biden and his campaign’s furious attempts at damage control, including a press conference after concluding a NATO summit in Washington where he took reporter questions for nearly an hour and tried to make the case he must “finish the job,” a steady drumbeat of Democratic lawmakers and public figures called on him to step aside as the nominee.

“The one thing I know for sure is that we can do better than Joe Biden as a person who can deliver our message in this election cycle,” Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash., told ABC News. “And we have time to do that. And we should.”

To emphasize how closely held Biden’s decision was, a source familiar with the matter told ABC Senior White House Correspondent Selina Wang that Biden has informed his senior team that he changed his mind about staying in the race at 1:45 p.m. Sunday.

Biden’s letter came out at 1:46 p.m. — so his staff was told just one minute before the public announcement that he was dropping out.

Before Biden’s revelation Sunday, House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer had publicly said they supported Biden making a decision during the party’s turmoil. But privately, they were said to have been sympathetic to the view held by a growing number of congressional Democrats that Biden was on a path to lose to Trump.

Schumer went to Delaware to speak to Biden and made the case it would be best if Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race, ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl reported.

As scrutiny of Biden intensified, focus increased on Vice President Kamala Harris as a possible choice to replace him as the Democratic nominee.

“I wouldn’t have picked her unless I thought she was qualified to be president,” Biden said of Harris at his press conference on July 11.

The Democratic Party’s dysfunction stood in sharp contrast to the steadfast party unity shown to Trump during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

As he accepted his party’s nomination, Trump spoke of the “love in the room” and enthusiasm for what’s to come.

“I am running to be president for all of America, not half of America, because there is no victory in winning for half of America,” Trump said.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Speaker Johnson to visit southern border in California amid attacks on Harris’ policies
Speaker Johnson to visit southern border in California amid attacks on Harris’ policies
Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Speaker Mike Johnson will make a trip out West late Thursday to visit the southern border shared with California and Mexico — an effort to take criticisms of the Biden administration’s border policies outside Washington, D.C.

The visit will include a press conference along a border fence called “Whiskey 8” in San Ysidro, California — south of San Diego — with California Republican Rep. Darrell Issa as well as a tour of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection facilities at the San Ysidro Port of Entry and Imperial Beach locations, Johnson’s office told ABC News.

During the press conference, the speaker is expected to illustrate what Republicans count as failures on the Biden administration’s part to secure the border and highlight the SAVE Act, a bill the House recently passed to ban noncitizens from voting in elections.

The border and immigration are key issues for voters who are set to head to the polls to decide the next president in what’s expected to be a close contest between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, who has secured commitments from enough delegates to become the presumptive Democratic nominee if they all honor their commitment when voting.

In recent weeks, San Diego has had the highest number of encounters of any border region in the U.S., according to a senior CBP official. But those numbers have declined by 60 percent since the new asylum restrictions from the Biden administration were put in place earlier this summer.

Details of Johnson’s visit come hours after the House approved a resolution to condemn Harris’ border policies. Six Democrats in vulnerable House races — Reps. Mary Peltola, Don Davis, Henry Cuellar, Yadira Caraveo, Gluesenkamp Perez and Jared Golden — voted with Republicans to pass the measure.

Ahead of the vote, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries called the resolution “fake and fraudulent” during his weekly press conference.

“[Kamala Harris] was never assigned border czar. [Republicans] are making that up,” Jeffries said.

Johnson last visited the border in January 2024 when the speaker led a delegation of 64 Republicans to tour the Eagle Pass, Texas, port of entry.

The House has passed its own border bill called the Secure the Border Act, but rejected the bipartisan Senate border bill after Trump pressured Republicans to kill the deal.

ABC News’ Quinn Owen contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.