‘Karate Kid: Legends’ trailer unites the franchise

The latest installment in the franchise follows kung fu prodigy Li Fong, played by Ben Wang, who moves to New York City to attend a new school and finds himself entering the ultimate karate competition.
Jackie Chan will reprise his role as Mr. Han from the 2010 Karate Kid reboot, and Ralph Macchio is back as original Karate Kid Daniel LaRusso. Together, Mr. Han and Daniel will help guide Li Fong to victory.
Daniel tells Li Fong in the trailer, “Remember what you’re fighting for. When you understand that, you will be ready.”
The Sony Pictures film picks up after the events of Cobra Kai, the Netflix series starring Macchio that wrapped its final season earlier this year. Karate Kid: Legends hits theaters May 30.
Kendrick Lamar rocked the Caesars Superdome during the Apple Music Super Bowl 59 halftime show.
The GNX rapper electrified the crowd with a medley of his hits at halftime, where he was joined by special guests SZA and Samuel L. Jackson, the latter of whom who was dressed as “Uncle Sam” in red, white, and blue. The colors of the American flag were a theme throughout the performance.
Lamar played some of his most popular songs, including “Euphoria,” “Squabble Up,” “Peekaboo,” “HUMBLE.” and “DNA.” Between songs, he teased whether or not he’d perform “Not Like Us,” his #1 diss track that takes aim at Drake, rapping, “I want to perform their favorite song, but you know they love to sue.”
He finally did play it, and while he dropped out one of the track’s more extreme insults, he kept the famous line, “Tryin’ to strike a chord/ and it’s probably A-minor,” to the delight of the crowd, who shouted along.
Lamar wore a blue leather jacket and was joined by a large group of dancers on stage. Mid-way through, SZA, dressed in red, joined Lamar to sing their duets hits “Luther” and “All the Stars.”
Mustard, K.dot’s frequent collaborator, also joined the star onstage, while tennis icon Serena Williams made a cameo during the performance where she was seen dancing.
Lamar previously performed as part of the halftime show for Super Bowl 56, which was headlined by Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, 50 Cent and Mary J. Blige. His performance Sunday, however, made him the first solo hip-hop artist to headline a Super Bowl halftime show.
Lamar is coming off a massively successful night at the Grammys on Feb. 2, taking home five awards for “Not Like Us.”
Demi Moore‘s Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle co-stars are proud of her for her work in The Substance.
The actress, who is Oscar-nominated for her performance in the Coralie Fargeat [fahr-ZHAH]-directed film, had a virtual reunion with Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu for Vanity Fair, in which they discussed The Substance, their connection to the film’s themes and more.
The Substance follows Moore as Elisabeth Sparkle, a former A-list celebrity past her prime. When she turns 50, she’s fired from her TV aerobics show, and is then offered a black market drug that promises to transform her into a much younger version of herself. Of course, it comes with unforeseen side effects.
Moore said that the script for The Substance came at a pivotal time for her.
“I felt like I didn’t belong and that perhaps my time was complete,” Moore said. “I wasn’t feeling meaningful work was coming, and I didn’t feel like I needed to work to work, my own success didn’t drive me. And I felt a grief at this idea that it was like, ‘Is this done?'”
Diaz, who said she was moved by the film, spoke about its complex layers — specifically the theme about the objectification of women.
She said of Moore’s performance, “In watching you give this performance, you don’t have to ask anybody’s permission.”
Liu echoed Diaz and told Moore, “You’ve always had it in you and in all of the work that you’ve done. There’s so much vulnerability in the strength that you are able to put on camera.”
“Thank you for making this movie,” Diaz added. “…[T]he layers are just being peeled back. It’s just a big onion and I’m excited to keep the conversation going wherever we can.”
Clean Slate is officially on Prime Video, a new series chronicling the reunion of an old-school car wash owner named Harry and his child, who returns home a proud trans woman named Desiree after more than 23 years away.
Laverne Cox stars as Desiree, and serves as creator and executive producer of the show, and she tells ABC Audio her experience was both triggering and therapeutic.
“As we were developing the stories, before we started shooting — the multiple years that we were working on this show before we got picked up. That was fun. Like, I’m pitching story ideas with Dan [Ewen] and George [Wallace],” she says. “And then when it came time to play it and to relive it, I was triggered every day, if I’m honest. But sometimes that’s what is required to be an artist.”
“Desiree is definitely in a different time in her life,” she continues, noting she herself started therapy at about 30 years old. Though she says she’s past “dealing with my childhood trauma,” “every day I was that, like, 30-year- old Laverne, angry at my mom/dad here and lashing out and acting out.”
“It was triggering every day,” she adds. “But sometimes that’s the job.”
While there were similarities between her and Desiree, co-star George says that like his character, Harry, he’s also pretty receptive.
“I love everyone. I love people,” he says. “Isn’t it great to just be able to live and let live? And I travel all over the world so I can learn [from] other people how they live. And I learn a lot. I just love to learn the lesson. Life and love does just great.”