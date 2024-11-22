‘Karate Kid’ star Ralph Macchio steps out with wife Phyllis, kids at Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

Phyllis Fierro, Macchio, and children Daniel Macchio and Julia Macchio – Etienne Laurent/AFP via Getty Images

The Karate Kid star Ralph Macchio was supported by his family at his recent Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony.

The actor received the honor on Wednesday and gave shout-outs to his wife, Phyllis, and their children, Julia and Daniel, during his heartfelt speech.

“My beautiful wife, my best friend, Phyllis, who simultaneously grounds and elevates me, I love you so much,” Macchio said. “Our partnership in life is everything. None of this is happening without you. Thank you for choosing me … life is all the richer to walk in lockstep with you. I am not here without you.”

He called his children “my two heroes,” adding, “I’m so proud of you guys. You make me way better than I am.”

Macchio’s star was placed adjacent to the one honoring his late Karate Kid co-star Pat Morita, who played Mr. Miyagi, the mentor to Macchio’s character Daniel LaRusso in the 1984 film and its two sequels. Morita also returned for the fourth film, starring Hilary Swank.

Morita died in 2005 at age 73.

“To have this star placed right next to my acting partner from that film, the great Pat Morita, is so meaningful to me, so powerful to me,” Macchio said Wednesday. “Our partnership is something I always described as a soulful magic.”

©2024 CTMG, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Venom: The Last Dance topped the domestic box office, adding an estimated $16.2 million, for a three-week total of $114.8 million. The film took in an estimated $33 million internationally, for a global haul of $394.2 million.

Second place went to The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, snagging an estimated $11.1 million in its North American debut.

Breathing down its neck in third place was the Hugh Grant-led horror film Heretic, delivering an estimated $11 million in its opening weekend. Heretic picked up an estimated $5.2 million overseas, for a worldwide total of $16.2 million.

The Wild Robot took fourth place, grabbing an estimated $6.6 million, to bring its domestic tally to $130.8 million. Internationally, the film added an estimated $8.9 million globally, for a worldwide gross of $292.4 million.

Rounding out the top five was Smile 2, adding an estimated $5 million to its domestic tally, which now stands at $60.5 million. Globally, the film has grossed $123.6 million.

Andrew Eccles/Walt Disney Enterprises

Freakier Friday has a release date.

On Friday, Walt Disney Studios announced that the highly anticipated sequel to Freaky Friday will arrive in theaters on Aug. 8, 2025.

Disney also shared an image from the film of Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan as Tess and Anna Coleman in what appears to be a scene of them finding out that they’ve switched bodies, as they did in the first film.

The Freaky Friday sequel was announced in June as filming for the project had begun. At the time, Disney released a fun photo of Curtis and Lohan sitting outside each other’s trailers on set.

In August at D23 in Anaheim, California, the duo announced that Freakier Friday would be the official title for the film.

They told Good Morning America in an interview that the sequel is “freakier.”

“The switches, the music, comedy,” Lohan said.

“The emotion,” Curtis added. “You now have a grandparent and a grandchild. We can’t tell you much, but Lindsay has her own 15-year-old in the movie, which makes me, then, the grandma. So there’s just more emotion.”

Curtis also described the film as a “love letter to mommies.”

“It’s a love letter to mommies and daughters and families,” Curtis said. “This is a love letter to them to just being mothers and the beauty of it all.”

In addition to Curtis and Lohan, Chad Michael Murray will return as Jake, who was Anna Coleman’s crush in the first film.

Mark Harmon, Christina Vidal, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky and Rosalind Chao will also return in the film.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Have no fear, your reality roundup is here! Here’s a look at what happened in the world of reality television this week:

The Bachelorette (ABC)
Even though Jenn Tran was left heartbroken by her former fiancé Devin Strader on Tuesday’s finale of The Bachelorette, she asked her fans not to cyberbully him. “I am so overwhelmed by the love you have all given me. With every message of love I want to say loud and clear I do NOT condone hate messages to anyone,” Tran wrote on her Instagram Story. “People can be held accountable for their own actions in their lives without cyberbullying. The universe will work it all out.”

Dancing with the Stars (ABC)
Speaking of Tran, she is set to compete on season 33 of Dancing with the Stars. It turns out producers offered her the spot moments after she appeared on the live finale of The Bachelorette. “I got off stage, was crying in my dressing room and then they’re like, ‘Alright, 45 minutes, you gotta get on a flight. We’re doing it,’” Tran told US Weekly. As for whether she’s open to a showmance, Tran told People she’s still healing. “Right now, I hate men, so,” Tran said.

Survivor (CBS)
Happy Survivor season to all who celebrate. The cast of season 47 of Survivor was announced on Wednesday, and it includes Pod Save America co-host and former Barack Obama speechwriter Jon Lovett. The podcast host “finds himself thrust into a world filled with a different kind of cutthroat politics” this season, according to a press release.

 

