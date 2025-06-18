Karen Read found not guilty of murder in retrial on police officer boyfriend’s death

Karen Read found not guilty of murder in retrial on police officer boyfriend’s death
ABC News

(BOSTON) — A Massachusetts jury found Karen Read not guilty of murdering her Boston police officer boyfriend in 2022, nearly a year after her first prosecution ended in a mistrial.

The jury began deliberating the afternoon of June 13 in Norfolk County before reaching a verdict Wednesday afternoon.

Prosecutors allege Read hit her boyfriend, John O’Keefe, with her car outside the Canton home of fellow police officer Brian Albert in January 2022 and then left him to die there during a major blizzard.

The defense has argued that Read’s vehicle did not hit O’Keefe and instead said O’Keefe was attacked by a dog and beaten by other people who were in the house before he was thrown out in the snow to die.

Read pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, leaving a scene of personal injury and death, and manslaughter while operating a motor vehicle under the influence and has maintained her innocence.

During deliberations, the jury asked four questions, including, “If we find not guilty on two charges but can’t agree on one charge, is it a hung jury on all three charges or just one charge?” the judge told attorneys in court.

The judge told the jury she is not able to respond to their question, telling attorneys it was a “theoretical question.”

The jury also asked about the time frame for when Read is accused of driving under the influence, whether video clips from Read’s interviews about the case are to be considered as evidence and if she is convicted on a sub-charge, if that would mean she is guilty on the overall charge.

In an unusual moment, Judge Beverly Cannone told the courtroom earlier Wednesday that the jury had indicated during the lunch break that they had reached a verdict, then updated that they did not have a verdict. Cannone sealed that verdict slip and informed the court that there was not yet a verdict “because, as we all know, there is no verdict until it is announced and recorded in open court.”

Read’s first trial ended in a mistrial in July 2024 after the jury could not reach a verdict.

At least four jurors who served on her first trial last year have confirmed that she was found not guilty of second-degree murder and leaving a scene of personal injury and death, according to Read’s attorneys. However, the jury could not agree on the third charge of manslaughter while operating a motor vehicle under the influence, the attorneys said.

Her lawyers filed multiple appeals, all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, claiming Read should not be retried on the counts the jury apparently agreed on, saying it would amount to double jeopardy. Each appeal was denied.

Read’s attorneys made motions for a mistrial twice during her second criminal trial, both of which were denied by the judge.

Like her first trial, Read did not take the stand in her own defense.

“I am not testifying,” Read said to reporters outside the courthouse on June 10. “[The jury has] heard my interview clips. They’ve heard my voice. They’ve heard a lot of me.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Trump eying Fox News host Jeanine Pirro for top prosecutor in DC
Trump eying Fox News host Jeanine Pirro for top prosecutor in DC
John Lamparski/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump is strongly considering installing Fox News host and former prosecutor Jeanine Pirro as interim U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

The potential selection comes as Trump told reporters in the Oval Office Thursday that Ed Martin, who is currently serving as D.C.’s interim top prosecutor, would not be taking the position permanently after losing support among top Republicans in the Senate.

An announcement about a new interim U.S. attorney could come as soon as Thursday, sources said. Sources caution that plans could always change and a decision is never final until publicly announced by the president.

The White House did not immediately respond to request for comment from ABC News. A representative for Fox News press relations did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment, nor did Pirro.

Pirro has been a longtime ally of Trump, dating back to her time as a prominent prosecutor in New York. She was an early supporter of his 2016 campaign and publicly defended him during the “Access Hollywood” tape scandal.

Following Trump’s loss in the 2020 election, Pirro pushed false allegations of election fraud involving voting machines and was later among the Fox News employees named in the Dominion Voting Systems defamation lawsuit for broadcasting false claims about the company. Fox News eventually settled for $787.5 million and admitted the statements were false.

In 2019, Pirro was reportedly suspended by Fox News after she questioned the loyalty of Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar to the U.S. Constitution, citing Omar’s Muslim faith.

Martin, who had been vying to become the top prosecutor in one of the nation’s most important U.S. attorney’s offices, has served as the interim U.S. attorney since the start of the administration, but his interim term expires on May 20.

Martin promoted Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” campaign in 2021 and was himself seen on Capitol grounds during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Trump said Thursday that Martin could serve in another capacity at the Department of Justice.

One of Trump’s final acts before leaving office in 2021 was issuing a last-minute pardon to Pirro’s ex-husband, a longtime GOP donor.

With less than an hour before his term ended, Trump granted one final pardon to Albert Pirro, who was convicted more than two decades ago on 34 counts of conspiracy and tax evasion after he was found to have improperly deducted over $1 million in lavish personal expenses as a tax write-off for his businesses.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Trump-Musk feud leaves some DOGE staffers worried about their futures: Sources
Trump-Musk feud leaves some DOGE staffers worried about their futures: Sources
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — On the heels of the public war of words between President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, anxiety is mounting among the remaining staff of the Musk-founded Department of Government Efficiency, with some staffers worried not only about their future in government but about potentially becoming future targets of the administration, according to sources.

Some DOGE staffers still embedded across federal agencies fear that the rift and public mudslinging between Trump and Musk could leave them vulnerable to political retribution and damage their future job prospects, multiple sources familiar with internal discussions told ABC News.

Some fear their association with DOGE could make them targets if the feud escalates and Trump moves to investigate the government-slashing initiative that Musk led until he stepped away last week, the sources said.

Others worry that if Trump distances himself from DOGE, their ties to it could become a professional liability, said sources.

Musk, the billionaire CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, grew close to Trump over the last year as he campaigned for Trump’s reelection before helping launch DOGE to try to fulfill Trump’s goal of slashing the federal government. A quasi-governmental entity, DOGE has generated controversy as it’s shuttered government agencies and gained access to sensitive data.

The relationship between the president and the world’s richest person erupted into an exchange of insults on social media Thursday as Musk slammed Trump for “ingratitude” over the 2024 election while Trump threatened to “terminate Elon’s governmental subsidies and contracts.”

Amid the spat, War Room host and former Trump adviser Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of Trump who has been critical of Musk for years, has been calling for the president to launch investigations into the billionaire following Thursday’s blowup.

“This is a national security issue,” Bannon said on his show Thursday. “We’re dealing with a very unstable individual out saying dangerous things about the president of the United States. He must be investigated … and all government contracts should be suspended.”

Several of Musk’s top allies who served as special government employees with Musk, including Steve Davis, his longtime lieutenant and DOGE operational lead, departed DOGE last week along with Musk. But many DOGE employees remain embedded across federal agencies, including at the Office of Personnel Management, Veterans Affairs, Treasury, IRS, and Social Security Administration, sources said.

Still, Musk’s departure marked a major turning point for DOGE and how it will function day to day, given officials like Davis helped lead the DOGE team on a daily basis for months across the federal government.

In Musk’s absence, DOGE staff will continue to report to their respective agency leadership, sources said. Last week, the White House said that moving forward the “DOGE leaders are each and every member of the president’s cabinet and the president himself.”

Sources tell ABC News that some DOGE staffers still working inside the federal government have begun looking for jobs elsewhere. And while there is concern among some about their future career prospects, some major tech companies have expressed interest in hiring DOGE alumni — with companies like Coinbase even creating a dedicated hiring portal specifically recruiting former DOGE staff.

White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Harrison Fields told ABC News in a statement, “The mission of eliminating waste, fraud, and abuse is a part of the DNA of the federal government and will continue under the direction of the President, his cabinet, and agency heads to enhance government efficiency and prioritize responsible stewardship of taxpayer dollars.”

Asked about any potential investigations into DOGE, a White House adviser said the president was only focused on passing his signature spending bill, known as the “Big Beautiful Bill.”

Despite Trump and Musk’s public feud, the president has yet to publicly criticize DOGE during the war of words, and has previously lauded the initiative.

At a White House press availability in the Oval Office last week, Trump said Musk “delivered a colossal change in the old ways of doing business in Washington” and described DOGE as “the most sweeping and consequential government reform program in generations”.

Musk, for his part, downplayed the idea that DOGE needed him to survive as he left the Trump administration last week.

“DOGE is a way of life, like Buddhism,” he said. “You wouldn’t ask the question, ‘Who would lead Buddhism?'”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Above-normal activity predicted for 2025 Atlantic hurricane season, NOAA forecasts
Above-normal activity predicted for 2025 Atlantic hurricane season, NOAA forecasts
Kevin Carter/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season will likely experience above-average activity, the National Hurricane Center announced on Thursday.

Between 13 and 19 named storms are expected for the 2025 season, which starts on June 1 and lasts until Nov. 30, according to the NHC. Storms are named when become tropical storms or stronger.

Meteorologists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predict between six and 10 hurricanes and between three and five major hurricanes, at Category 3 or higher.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.