Karen Read juror says she thinks ‘collision did not occur,’ blames ‘sloppy police investigation’ for hampering prosecution

Stuart Cahill/Boston Herald via Getty Images

(BOSTON) — A woman on the jury that voted to acquit Karen Read this week on murder and manslaughter charges spoke exclusively to ABC News, telling Chief National Correspondent Matt Gutman she believed “a collision did not occur” and that a “sloppy police investigation” sunk the case for the prosecution.

“I think, with the evidence presented, a collision did not occur, and that’s all I’m letting myself consider,” said the juror, who declined to speak on camera and asked not to be identified by name in ABC News’ reporting out of concern for her privacy.

When asked what she thought happened to the victim, John O’Keefe, the juror said it “wasn’t [her] job to figure out, and it would have it a lot harder if I had to come up with a theory or had to prove another theory.”

In 2022, Read and O’Keefe, a police officer, had met friends for drinks at two local bars. Around midnight, they and others decided to leave the bar and head to the home of a fellow policer in Canton, Massachusetts, after an invitation to continue the gathering there.

Read said she dropped off O’Keefe, her boyfriend at the time, outside the home.

Prosecutors alleged that Read hit O’Keefe with her car and left him to die. Defense lawyers argued instead that O’Keefe had gotten into a fight inside the home and was also attacked by the homeowners’ dog.

The juror said she thought O’Keefe’s arm injuries looked “a lot more like” a dog bite “than anything else.”

Asked what she thought was the biggest stumbling block the prosecution faced, the juror paused before saying, “The sloppy police investigation.”

“I can’t assess the motive to the sloppy police investigation,” she continued. “It could be tampering, that’s a possibility. It could just be bad police work. But if anyone had done their job correctly, we wouldn’t be in this position. It would either be proved or disproved right away.”

At trial, prosecutors stood by the investigation.

The homeowners, Brian and Nicole Albert, and everyone else at the gathering that night say O’Keefe never entered the home. The Alberts — who have not spoken out about the trial until now — say that they only found out about O’Keefe’s death when Jen McCabe, Nicole’s sister, barged into their bedroom.

“She was just upset, and I immediately thought something had happened to one of her children, or one of my children,” Nicole Albert told ABC News. “Because why else is she in my bedroom at 6:30 in the morning right now?”

“She said, ‘John’s — John’s out front, John, I think John’s dead out front,’” Brian Albert added. “I didn’t understand what she was talking about because why would John be out in front of my house? I was just woken up out of a cold sleep from hanging out the night before. By the time I came downstairs, the police were already in my house. John was already gone. There was nobody to save. I would have taken a bullet for John O’Keefe.”

“I’m just, I’m just very sad,” Nicole said. “What has happened to all of us. It’s just, it’s just heartbreaking,

Speaking about the dramatic moment Wednesday when Judge Cannone said at one point the jury had delivered a verdict only to rescind it minutes later, the juror told ABC News there was “a moment of reconsideration,” leading the full jury to deliberate for several more minutes before returning a verdict.

The juror suggested another fellow juror had suddenly had second thoughts about the group’s verdict, though she declined to describe the moment in detail or specify whether it was one or multiple jurors who had reservations.

“There was a moment of reconsideration that every single person respected,” she said. “No one was upset or, like, ‘Oh we decided, now we need to decide again.’ Like, no, this verdict deserved for it to be supported by all of us, for us to be able to go home and feel settled and comfortable with our choice.”

The juror said the group continued to discuss the case until delivering the verdict to Judge Cannone for the final time and that “it wasn’t one piece of evidence” that caused reasonable doubt among the jury.

“I think it was overall, a lot of the evidence had caused reasonable doubt, and that was enough for us not to convict,” she said.

ABC News’ Boston affiliate WCVB spoke to juror number 11, Paula Prado, who initially thought that Read was guilty of manslaughter but changed her mind as the trial went on.

“As the, the weeks passed by, I just realized there was too many holes that we couldn’t fill,” Prado told WCVB. “And there’s nothing that put her on the scene in our opinion besides just drop John O’Keefe off.”

Asked for her impression of Read as a person, the juror said she found Read to be “working just as hard as the lawyers.”

“She was incredibly involved. There were so many moments where, you know, something was said and she was right on it, writing a sticky note, looking up evidence, turning to get someone’s attention. She was very involved in her own case.”

The Massachusetts State Police issued a statement on Thursday, offering up their condolences to the family and loved ones of O’Keefe.

“The events of the last three years have challenged our Department to thoroughly review our actions and take concrete steps to deliver advanced interrogation training, ensure appropriate oversight, and enhance accountability,” the statement said. “Under my direction as Colonel, the State Police has, and will continue to, improve in these regards. Our focus remains on delivering excellent police services that reflect the value of professionalism and maintain public trust.”

Trump-Musk feud leaves some DOGE staffers worried about their futures: Sources
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — On the heels of the public war of words between President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, anxiety is mounting among the remaining staff of the Musk-founded Department of Government Efficiency, with some staffers worried not only about their future in government but about potentially becoming future targets of the administration, according to sources.

Some DOGE staffers still embedded across federal agencies fear that the rift and public mudslinging between Trump and Musk could leave them vulnerable to political retribution and damage their future job prospects, multiple sources familiar with internal discussions told ABC News.

Some fear their association with DOGE could make them targets if the feud escalates and Trump moves to investigate the government-slashing initiative that Musk led until he stepped away last week, the sources said.

Others worry that if Trump distances himself from DOGE, their ties to it could become a professional liability, said sources.

Musk, the billionaire CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, grew close to Trump over the last year as he campaigned for Trump’s reelection before helping launch DOGE to try to fulfill Trump’s goal of slashing the federal government. A quasi-governmental entity, DOGE has generated controversy as it’s shuttered government agencies and gained access to sensitive data.

The relationship between the president and the world’s richest person erupted into an exchange of insults on social media Thursday as Musk slammed Trump for “ingratitude” over the 2024 election while Trump threatened to “terminate Elon’s governmental subsidies and contracts.”

Amid the spat, War Room host and former Trump adviser Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of Trump who has been critical of Musk for years, has been calling for the president to launch investigations into the billionaire following Thursday’s blowup.

“This is a national security issue,” Bannon said on his show Thursday. “We’re dealing with a very unstable individual out saying dangerous things about the president of the United States. He must be investigated … and all government contracts should be suspended.”

Several of Musk’s top allies who served as special government employees with Musk, including Steve Davis, his longtime lieutenant and DOGE operational lead, departed DOGE last week along with Musk. But many DOGE employees remain embedded across federal agencies, including at the Office of Personnel Management, Veterans Affairs, Treasury, IRS, and Social Security Administration, sources said.

Still, Musk’s departure marked a major turning point for DOGE and how it will function day to day, given officials like Davis helped lead the DOGE team on a daily basis for months across the federal government.

In Musk’s absence, DOGE staff will continue to report to their respective agency leadership, sources said. Last week, the White House said that moving forward the “DOGE leaders are each and every member of the president’s cabinet and the president himself.”

Sources tell ABC News that some DOGE staffers still working inside the federal government have begun looking for jobs elsewhere. And while there is concern among some about their future career prospects, some major tech companies have expressed interest in hiring DOGE alumni — with companies like Coinbase even creating a dedicated hiring portal specifically recruiting former DOGE staff.

White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Harrison Fields told ABC News in a statement, “The mission of eliminating waste, fraud, and abuse is a part of the DNA of the federal government and will continue under the direction of the President, his cabinet, and agency heads to enhance government efficiency and prioritize responsible stewardship of taxpayer dollars.”

Asked about any potential investigations into DOGE, a White House adviser said the president was only focused on passing his signature spending bill, known as the “Big Beautiful Bill.”

Despite Trump and Musk’s public feud, the president has yet to publicly criticize DOGE during the war of words, and has previously lauded the initiative.

At a White House press availability in the Oval Office last week, Trump said Musk “delivered a colossal change in the old ways of doing business in Washington” and described DOGE as “the most sweeping and consequential government reform program in generations”.

Musk, for his part, downplayed the idea that DOGE needed him to survive as he left the Trump administration last week.

“DOGE is a way of life, like Buddhism,” he said. “You wouldn’t ask the question, ‘Who would lead Buddhism?'”

2 students dead at University of Wisconsin-Platteville after ‘incident’ in residence hall
Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(PLATTEVILLE, Wis.) — Two students died in a residence hall at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville on Monday after an “isolated” incident, according to university officials.

Kelsie Martin, 22, of Beloit, Wisconsin, and Hallie Helms, 22, of Baraboo, Wisconsin, died on Monday, according to the chancellor’s office.

“This incident was a targeted and isolated event between the two individuals. Families of the students have been notified,” the chancellor’s office said in a statement.

Just before 4 p.m. on Monday, a 911 call was received indicating a situation at Wilgus Hall, a residence hall on campus, Joe Hallman, chief of police with UW-Platteville Police Department, said at a press conference.

Investigators determined it was not an active threat and emergency personnel responded immediately. At least one person was transported to the hospital, according to Hallman.

The campus was alerted to shelter in place immediately. The shelter in place order was cleared after 5 p.m.

“Our concern is for our students and their safety,” Hallman said.

The investigation into the incident remains active and ongoing.

Residents are not allowed to keep weapons in their residence halls, according to Hallman, but they can keep them at the police department for activities like shooting club.

Hallman would not say whether weapons were involved in the death of the two students.

Final exams have been canceled for the remainder of the week. Triage counseling is being offered through Friday and a toll free emotional support line is available at 844-602-6680 or 720-272-0004.

“Our biggest concern at this point, first and foremost, is the safety and well-being of our students,” Chancellor Tammy Evetovich said at a press conference Monday.

Trump administration appeals 2nd ruling blocking tariffs
Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

(WASHINGTON) — Warning that a series of court decisions blocking President Donald Trump’s tariffs “disrupt sensitive, ongoing negotiations with virtually every trading partner,” the Trump administration on Monday asked a federal appeals court to block an order last week that found the sweeping tariffs were “unlawful.”

In a lawsuit brought by two children’s toy companies, a federal judge in Washington, D.C., last week ruled that Trump does not have power to unilaterally impose tariffs “to reorder the global economy.”

Issued less than 24 hours after a panel of judges on the Court of International Trade issued its own decision blocking Trump’s tariffs, U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras reached the same conclusion about the unlawfulness of the tariffs, but issued a less sweeping order, only blocking enforcement of the tariffs against the two companies that filed the lawsuit.

A federal appeals court subsequently temporarily delayed the Court of International Trade’s decision.

Trump in April announced far-reaching tariffs on dozens of countries in a Rose Garden ceremony that he dubbed “Liberation Day.”

In a filing Monday, the Trump administration argued that Judge Contreras’ ruling was flawed and that it undercuts the president while ” negotiations currently stand at a delicate juncture.”

“By holding the tariffs invalid, the district court’s ruling usurps the President’s authority and threatens to disrupt sensitive, ongoing negotiations with virtually every trading partner by undercutting the premise of those negotiations — that the tariffs are a credible threat,” the filing said.

Lawyers with the Department of Justice also argued that Judge Contreras lacks the jurisdiction to issue the decision because legal disputes over trade policy belong in the Court of International Trade.

