Karen Read murder trial: Mother of victim speaks out for 1st time

Karen Read murder trial: Mother of victim speaks out for 1st time
Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

(BOSTON) — As Karen Read stands trial for a second time in Massachusetts for the alleged murder of her police officer boyfriend, the victim’s mother spoke about her son’s death publicly for the first time on Wednesday.

Prosecutors allege that, following a night of drinking in Canton, Read struck her boyfriend — Boston police officer John O’Keefe — with her Lexus SUV outside of a get-together at another officer’s home and left him to die in a blizzard in January 2022.

After a jury was unable to reach a verdict in the initial murder trial last year, she is being retried on charges including second-degree murder, vehicular manslaughter while operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol and leaving the scene of a collision causing death. She has pleaded not guilty and maintains her innocence.

O’Keefe’s mother, Margaret “Peggy” O’Keefe, was not called to testify in Read’s first trial.

While testifying for the Commonwealth on Wednesday, Peggy O’Keefe described her son as an “enthusiastic” fan of sports who was “wonderful” with his niece and nephew, for whom he provided primary guardianship following their parents’ untimely deaths.

“He was their No. 1,” she said, shakily, “They called him JJ.”

She sobbed when special prosecutor Hank Brennan showed a photo of her son smiling.

When asked to recount the morning her son’s body was discovered, Peggy O’Keefe recalled the moment she arrived at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton in search of her son. As she walked down the hallway towards the emergency room, she recalled seeing Read standing on the side of the corridor, screaming out to her, repeatedly asking if John O’Keefe was “dead.”

After John O’Keefe was pronounced dead later that morning, his mother recalled leaving the hospital and gathering in his home with her husband and her grandchildren to mourn together.

She said Read showed up with members of her own family, and that she didn’t recall talking to the defendant. She said they left after about 10 to 15 minutes, removing Read’s Lexus SUV parked in the driveway from the premises.

The defense did not ask Peggy O’Keefe any questions.

“I am very, very sorry for your loss,” defense attorney Alan Jackson told her.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect Rex Heuermann and estranged wife reach divorce settlement
Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect Rex Heuermann and estranged wife reach divorce settlement
James Carbone/Pool/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Accused Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann and his estranged wife, Asa Ellerup, have reached a divorce settlement, according to court records.

Ellerup filed for divorce shortly after Heuermann was arrested in July 2023.

The terms of the divorce settlement, filed in Suffolk County Supreme Court Thursday night, are not public. A judge will review the settlement and must sign off on the divorce to make it final.

Heuermann has pleaded not guilty to the murders of seven women whose remains were found discarded on Long Island between 1993 and 2011.

Prosecutors with the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office have said Ellerup and the couple’s children were out of town when the victims were killed.

Heuermann is expected back in court Friday as his lawyers ask a judge to disqualify some of the DNA evidence pertaining to nuclear DNA results obtained from hairs recovered from six victims: Maureen Brainard Barnes, Megan Waterman, Amber Costello, Sandra Costilla, Jessica Taylor and Valerie Mack.

The new DNA technique is whole genome sequencing of the DNA within a hair; scientists take all the fragments of DNA and assemble them on the human genome.

Traditional DNA sequencing looks at 15 to 24 points of comparison, while whole genome sequencing looks at 100,000 or more points and the methodology yields only one possible donor.

Heuermann’s defense argued the new DNA methodology has never been tested in New York courts, but prosecutors have said the technique is already used in the medical community and is consistent with what the court system has allowed.
 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Venezuelan migrants deported to El Salvador despite order barring removal to third countries
Venezuelan migrants deported to El Salvador despite order barring removal to third countries
Zudin via Getty Images

(GUANTANAMO BAY) — Attorneys representing at least one of 17 alleged Venezuelan gang members who were deported Sunday to El Salvador’s notorious CECOT prison say the men were sent there two days after a federal judge issued an order prohibiting such deportations.

A federal judge on Friday blocked a Trump administration policy allowing the deportation of migrants to countries other than their own without giving them a chance to argue their removal in immigration court — although it’s unclear whether those deported on Sunday would have been protected by the order.

In his ruling on Friday, U.S. District Judge Brian E. Murphy blocked the removal of any individual subject to a final order of removal from the United States to a third country other than the country designated for removal in immigration proceedings unless they are given written notice and the opportunity to “submit an application for protection.”

The ruling was issued two days before the Trump administration sent 17 alleged members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua to El Salvador’s CECOT prison.

Among the 17 alleged gang members sent to El Salvador was Maiker Espinoza Escalona, who was being held in the U.S. prison camp at Guantanamo after being deported from the U.S.

Lee Gelernt, an attorney for the ACLU, told ABC News he has serious concerns about what he called the government’s “sudden allegations” against Escalona that precipitated Escalona’s being sent to CECOT.

“He and others being sent to the Salvadoran prison must be given due process to test the government’s assertions,” Gelernt said.

A White House official told ABC News that the 17 alleged gang members who were deported to El Salvador were not deported under the Alien Enemies Act that was used to send more than 200 alleged gang members to El Salvador last this month, but under different authorities, including Title 8.

The announcement of the “counter-terrorism operation” from Secretary of State Marco Rubio, included no mention of the authority the administration used to deport the 17 individuals.

“DHS’ routine failure to provide meaningful notice and opportunity to present a fear-based claim prior to deportation to a third country has led to hundreds of unlawful deportations, placing individuals at serious risk of persecution, torture, and/or death,” attorneys for the detainees said in a complaint last week.

Escalona, who entered the U.S. on May 14 and requested asylum, filed a sworn declaration in early March in which he stated that he was not a gang member and asked the government not to send him to Guantanamo.

“I believe that I am at risk of being transferred because I have a final order of deportation and am from Venezuela,” Escalona said in the sworn declaration. “I also believe that I am going to be transferred to Guantanamo because of my tattoos, even though they have nothing to do with gangs. I have twenty tattoos.”

Authorities have said they use tattoos to help identify gang members. Escalona, who said in his declaration that he had been in immigration detention in El Paso, Texas, since May 22, listed his tattoos that he said include a cross, a crown, the ghost icon for the social media app Snapchat, his niece’s name, and the word “Faith” in Spanish.

“I do not want to be transferred to or detained at Guantanamo. I am afraid of what will happen to me when I get there,” Escalona said in the declaration. “I want access to an attorney to help me get out of detention and figure out what options I have in my immigration case.”

“If I am transferred to Guantanamo, I will be separated from my family,” he said.

The government opposed Escalona’s request for a temporary restraining order prohibiting his deportation to Guantanano, Gelernt told ABC News.

“The government opposed our request for TRO on the ground that he was not in imminent danger of being sent from the U.S. to Guantanamo, but told the Court they would alert it within 2 business days if he or other Plaintiffs were transferred to Guantanamo,” Gelernt said. “The government has apparently chosen to use a loophole and transfer him on a Friday night, thereby avoiding notice to the Court at this point. He has apparently now been transferred to the notorious Salvadoran prison.”

According to Escalona’s sworn declaration and the ACLU, his partner is currently detained in El Paso and his 2-year-old daughter is under the custody of the Office of Refugee Resettlement.

This story has been updated.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Florida deputy killed in shootout at a Dollar General
Florida deputy killed in shootout at a Dollar General
Walton County Sheriff’s Office

(MOSSY HEAD, Fla.) — A Florida deputy has been killed in a shootout at a Dollar General store, according to Walton County Sheriff Mike Adkinson.

At approximately 2 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, deputies received a call from a Dollar General store in Mossy Head, Florida, stating there was an individual “causing a disturbance and needed to be trespassed from the scene,” Adkinson said during a press conference on Wednesday evening.

Deputy William May, 38, responded to that call. It was his last stop during his shift and he was planning on heading home afterward, Adkinson said. May was not even supposed to be working that day, but he “came in to volunteer to provide overtime and assistance,” Adkinson said.

Upon arriving on the scene, May made contact with the suspect and proceeded to have a “brief conversation” with the individual, Adkinson said.

“Within 10 seconds of the suspect walking out of the store with Deputy May behind him, that suspect drew a firearm and fired multiple rounds, striking Deputy Will May,” Adkinson said.

May, to his “great personal credit and courage,” was able to draw his firearm and return fire, Adkinson said.

“This short, but violent gun fight resulted in at least 18 rounds being fired, with both individuals being killed,” Adkinson said.

The suspect died on the scene and May was taken to the local hospital for his life-threatening injuries, according to Adkinson.

Paramedics attempted to airlift May from the scene, but “area conditions would not allow that to work,” the sheriff said.

At 7:10 p.m. on Wednesday, May succumbed to his injuries, Adkinson said.

“Will fought the entire time, from returning fire on the scene to fighting for his own life,” Adkinson said.

May was wearing a ballistic vest during the shootout, which stopped multiple rounds from injuring him, but one “went underneath the vest, which ultimately caused his death,” Adkinson said.

The name of the suspect has not been released.

Adkinson said that this was an “interaction deputy sheriffs have every day in this county” and that there was “no indication whatsoever that this would have ended in that kind of violence.”

“It is just unfathomable to me that Will is not here,” Adkinson said. “It’s unfathomable that this happened. But there’s absolutely nothing that he could have done differently.”

Officials are investigating whether the suspect’s gun was legally purchased, but Adkinson said the individual did have a concealed weapons permit and additional weapons in his residence.

Police said the suspect had been living in the area for the past several years and authorities had dealings with him previously, but only for minor issues like welfare checks, Adkinson said.

May had been a member of the Walton County Sheriff’s Office since 2014, starting as a communication officer, and was promoted to deputy sheriff in 2019, Adkinson said. Walton County is located on the Florida Peninsula, northeast of Pensacola.

May leaves behind a wife and two children.

According to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial, there was a 25% increase in the amount of line-of-duty deaths in 2024 with 147 officers killed, the report said.

ABC News’ Thomas Pierre contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.