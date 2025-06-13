Karen Read retrial: Key takeaways as jury about to get the case

Karen Read retrial: Key takeaways as jury about to get the case
Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

(DEDHAM, Mass.) — With closing arguments now underway, the second sensational trial of Karen Read — accused of killing her Boston police officer boyfriend in 2022 — is nearing a close.

Prosecutors allege Read hit her boyfriend, John O’Keefe, with her car outside the home of fellow police officer Brian Albert in January 2022 and then left him to die there during a major blizzard.

The defense has argued Read’s vehicle did not hit O’Keefe and instead said O’Keefe was attacked by a dog and beaten by other people who were in the house before he was thrown out in the snow to die.

Read’s first trial ended in a mistrial last July after the jury could not reach a verdict.

At least four jurors who served on her first trial last year have confirmed that she was found not guilty of second-degree murder and leaving a scene of personal injury and death, according to Read’s attorneys. However, the jury could not come to an agreement on a third charge of manslaughter while operating a motor vehicle under the influence, the attorneys said.

Her lawyers filed multiple appeals, all the way to the Supreme Court, claiming Read should not be retried on the counts the jury apparently agreed on, saying it would amount to double jeopardy. Each appeal was denied.

Read has pleaded not guilty to all three charges and maintains her innocence.

Here are top takeaways from the trial as the jury is about to receive the case:

Former state police officer not called to testify in 2nd trial

The lead investigator in the case, former Massachusetts State Police officer Michael Proctor — who was a key witness in Read’s first trial — was not called to the stand in her retrial.

Damning testimony in her first trial led to the suspension and later firing of Proctor last July. Two other state troopers were also subject to internal affairs investigations after her first trial.

It was revealed that Proctor was communicating with Canton police officer Kevin Albert — the brother of the man who hosted the gathering where O’Keefe was found dead — during the investigation ahead of Read’s first trial.

Proctor also sent text messages that described Read in lewd and defamatory manner, as revealed during the first trial.

At one point during the first trial, attorneys for Read questioned Proctor about searching for nude photos on Read’s phone.

Judge denied 1st motion for mistrial

Read’s attorneys made motions for a mistrial twice during her second criminal trial, both of which were denied by the judge.

The first motion came after prosecutors questioned a defense expert witness about whether there was evidence of dog DNA on O’Keefe’s sweater from the night of the murder. The defense’s witness had argued marks on O’Keefe’s arm were evidence of a dog attack.

The sweatshirt had — up to this point in trial — not been presented to this jury. The jury was removed from the room as attorneys made arguments to the judge.

Defense attorneys for Read argued that prosecutors could not mention DNA in this trial since it had not been mentioned so far. Prosecutors said they had always planned to introduce DNA evidence on rebuttal.

The defense also questioned the credibility of the report that determined there was no dog DNA and questioned why there was no swabbing of the wounds on O’Keefe’s arm for DNA. They also had a series of concerns about the chain of custody of the sweater.

Prosecutors admit to making a mistake over O’Keefe sweater, mistrial motion denied

In an explosive moment during the trial, defense attorney Robert Alessi claimed prosecutor Hank Brennan pulled a “stunt” in his cross-examination of Dr. Daniel Wolfe. Brennan had shown Wolfe the back of O’Keefe’s sweatshirt, and asked him if the holes in the back of the sweatshirt could be related to the alleged killing.

Alessi said the holes had been made by the prosecutor’s witness, criminologist Maureen Hartnett.

Alessi said the defense had “no idea” that Brennan was going to do this, claiming it was an intentional “stunt” to mislead the jury into believing the holes were caused by Read allegedly hitting O’Keefe with her car.

Brennan addressed the court and admitted he had made a mistake by presenting the hoodie as he did.

However, Judge Beverly Cannone denied the motion for mistrial. but did instruct the jury to disregard Brennan’s line of questioning, and will allow the exhibits presented by Alessi into evidence.

Karen Read does not take the stand

Like her first trial, Read did not take the stand in her own defense.

Read’s defense rested after its last witness on Wednesday and prosecutors did not call any rebuttal witnesses.

“I am not testifying. The case is — it’s our last witness. [The jury] has heard my interview clips. They’ve heard my voice,” Read said to reporters outside the courthouse last week, according to Boson ABC affiliate WCVB. “They’ve heard a lot of me.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

WABC

(NEW YORK) — Authorities in New York are offering a $25,000 reward for information in the cold case murders of an Army veteran and her 2-year-old child, who were recently identified years after their remains were discovered on Long Island, in a case that has been long been associated with the Gilgo Beach killings.

Nassau County authorities identified the victims on Wednesday as Tanya Jackson, 26, and her daughter, Tatiana Dykes.

The torso of the mother was found in June 1997 in Hempstead Lake State Park. The victim, known as Jane Doe No. 3, had until now been known as Peaches due to a tattoo on her body.

Her daughter was found in April 2011 near Gilgo Beach and had been known as Baby Doe. Her remains were located during the search for Shannan Gilbert, whose desperate 911 call to police in May 2010 kicked off a search that would eventually result in the discovery of several sets of remains along the southern shore of Long Island.

More of the mother’s remains were also discovered off of Ocean Parkway in Nassau County, 7 miles west of Gilgo Beach, in April 2011.

In 2015, investigators determined the two were mother and daughter through DNA analysis, though they still did not know their identities.

The FBI assisted in ultimately identifying the victims through investigative genetic genealogy studies. Agents and detectives interviewed family members and obtained DNA samples to confirm the identities, according to Nassau County Police Detective Captain Stephen Fitzpatrick.

On Wednesday, authorities called on anyone who may have known the victims to come forward, including those who may have served with Jackson in the military.

“We have 27 years of catching up to do,” Fitzpatrick said during a press briefing.

Fitzpatrick did not discuss evidence in the case, which he said may not be connected to the Gilgo Beach serial murders.

“Although Tanya and Tatiana have commonly been linked to the Gilgo Beach serial killings because of the timing and locations of their recovered remains, we are not discounting the possibility that their cases are unrelated from that investigation,” he said.

Rex Heuermann has been charged with seven other Gilgo Beach killings, but he has not been charged with killing Jackson.

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney, who is prosecuting the Heuermann case, declined to comment on the development announced by police in neighboring Nassau County, citing an ongoing pretrial hearing about DNA evidence.

“DA Tierney has refrained from making any comments about Rex Heuermann and any topics even tangentially involved to the investigation, pending completion of the ongoing pre-trial hearing. Once the hearing is concluded, DA Tierney will resume speaking with the media,” his spokeswoman said in a statement.

Jackson was estranged from her family and was never reported missing, Fitzpatrick said.

She served in the Army from July 1993 to February 1995 at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio; Fort Gordon in Augusta, Georgia; and Fort Leonard Wood in the Missouri Ozarks, police said.

The Alabama native was living in Brooklyn in 1997 as a single mother. The father of Tatiana has been cooperative with police, Fitzpatrick said.

Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly called the work in the case “tremendous.”

“Solving aging cases like these are extraordinarily challenging, especially as evidence and people’s memories fade in time,” she said during the briefing. “We will never give up, not on an unsolved homicide, not on Tanya and Tatiana.”

ABC News’ Mark Crudele and Aaron Katersky contributed to this report.

(Photo by Jose Jimenez/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Over half of Puerto Rico had their electricity restored by Thursday evening following an island-wide blackout that left 1.4 million customers in the dark and disrupted service at hospitals, its international airport and hotels, according to the Associated Press.

The outage, which began Wednesday afternoon, also left more than 400,000 residents without water. By Thursday evening, power had been restored to 57% of customers, while water service resumed for 83% of the affected population, the AP reported.

The cause of the blackout remains under investigation as of Thursday.

LUMA Energy, the private company responsible for power transmission on the island, said in a statement that the massive outage appears to have been caused by a combination of factors, including a “failure in the protection system as initial trigger” and vegetation on a transmission line along the island’s northern coast.

“This sequence of failures triggered a chain of events that resulted in an island-wide outage,” LUMA said in the statement.

In a Wednesday X post, LUMA Energy said it could take two to three days to restore service to 90% of customers. It noted that the priority was restoring power to critical facilities like Centro Médico hospital in the capital San Juan.

Earlier in the day, LUMA Energy said the Palo Seco plant, just outside San Juan, came back online around 3 p.m., “which represents a key step toward system recovery.”Rep. Ritchie Torres criticized the ongoing power crisis in an Instagram post.

“The three million American citizens of Puerto Rico have long been denied affordable and reliable electricity — despite paying some of the highest utility rates in the United States,” Torres said. “Access to dependable power — a basic right most Americans take for granted — remains out of reach for millions on the island. As we speak, more than 400,000 Puerto Ricans are without electricity in the wealthiest nation on Earth. That is a national disgrace.”

The blackout is the latest in a series of significant power disruptions that have plagued the island in recent years, following the devastation of Hurricane Maria in 2017, which destroyed much of the power grid. The island’s aging power infrastructure has been a persistent source of frustration for residents, who face frequent outages and some of the highest electricity rates in the U.S.

In December, Puerto Rico experienced an island-wide blackout on New Year’s Eve when an underground power line failure plunged the island into darkness for two days.

Power outages have become so common in Puerto Rico that many residents have installed solar panels and batteries in their homes and businesses. The ongoing instability of the power grid has also led to protests, with many criticizing LUMA, which took over power transmission and distribution in 2021.

Andrew Harnik-Pool/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The Trump administration’s attempt to make federal funding to schools conditional on them eliminating any diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies erodes the “foundational principles” that separates the United States from totalitarian regimes, a federal judge said on Thursday.

In an 82-page order, U.S. District Judge Landya McCafferty in New Hampshire partially blocked the Department of Education from enforcing a memo issued earlier this year that directed any institution that receives federal funding to end discrimination on the basis of race or face funding cuts.

“Ours is a nation deeply committed to safeguarding academic freedom, which is of transcendent value to all of us and not merely to the teachers concerned,” Judge McCafferty wrote, adding the “right to speak freely and to promote diversity of ideas and programs is…one of the chief distinctions that sets us apart from totalitarian regimes.”

“In this case, the court reviews action by the executive branch that threatens to erode these foundational principles,” she wrote.

The judge stopped short of issuing a nationwide injunction, instead limiting the relief to any entity that employs or contacts with the groups that filed a lawsuit challenging the DOE’s memo, including the National Education Association and the Center for Black Educator Development.

The education groups sued the Department of Education in February after the agency warned all educational institutions in a letter to end discrimination based on race or face federal funding consequences.

The lawsuit criticized what it said was an unlawful “Dear Colleague” letter which will “irreparably harm” schools, students, educators, and communities across the country.

“This vague and clearly unconstitutional memo is a grave attack on students, our profession and knowledge itself,” American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten said in a statement at the time.

In justifying her preliminary injunction Thursday, Judge McCafferty called out the DOE for taking a position on DEI that flatly contradicts its own policies from a few years ago.

“Prior to the 2025 Letter, the Department had not indicated a belief that programs designed to promote diversity, equity, or inclusion constituted unlawful discrimination. Nor had it taken the position that schools necessarily behave unlawfully when they act with the goal of increasing racial diversity. In fact, the Department had taken the opposite position,” the judge wrote.

In addition to finding the policy is likely unconstitutional and illegal, Judge McCafferty also criticized the Department of Education for making funding conditional on DEI programming, though the judge said the memo “does not even define what a DEI program is,” pointing to “vague and expansive prohibitions” in the DOE’s letter from February.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.