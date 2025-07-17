Karl Urban stars as Johnny Cage in ‘Mortal Kombat II’ trailer

Warner Bros. Pictures

Johnny Cage is back for more.

Warner Bros. Pictures has released the official trailer for Mortal Kombat II.

The trailer, which debuted on Thursday, shows off what fans can expect from the next film installment based on the popular video game franchise. This time around, fan-favorite champions are pitted up against each other and joined by Johnny Cage himself.

Karl Urban stars as Johnny Cage in the film, which follows “the ultimate, no-holds barred, gory battle to defeat the dark rule of Shao Kahn that threatens the very existence of the Earthrealm and its defenders,” according to an official synopsis.

“I’m not some champion. I don’t have Transformer arms or shoot lightning bolts. This s***’s got nothing to do with me,” Johnny says in the trailer. “I’m an actor.”

Simon McQuoid returns to the franchise to direct the sequel to his 2021 film. Jeremy Slater wrote the screenplay based on the video game created by Ed Boon and John Tobias.

Adeline Rudolph, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Ludi Lin, Mehcad Brooks, Tati Gabrielle, Lewis Tan and Damon Herriman also star in the film.

Mortal Kombat II arrives in movie theaters and IMAX screens on Oct. 24.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Assassin’s Creed’ live-action series coming to Netflix
A visitor dressed with a costume of Dorian Arno, a character from “Assassin’s Creed Unity” poses in front of a Ubisoft logo during the Paris Games week, a trade fair for video games on October 29, 2015 in Paris, France. Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images

One of the most popular video game franchises is getting a series adaptation.

Netflix has greenlit a live-action TV series adaptation based on Assassin’s Creed.

The TV show will be a high-octane thriller about “the secret war between two shadowy factions — one set on determining mankind’s future through control and manipulation, while the other fights to preserve free will,” according to its official logline. “The series follows its characters across pivotal historical events as they battle to shape humanity’s destiny.”

The Assassin’s Creed video game franchise arrived in 2007 from the video game publisher Ubisoft. This upcoming show is nearly five years in the making, becoming the first series developed under Netflix’s agreement with Ubisoft.

Emmy nominees Roberto Patino and David Wiener created the series, and will serve as showrunners and executive producers.

“We’ve been fans of Assassin’s Creed since its release in 2007. Every day we work on this show, we come away excited and humbled by the possibilities that Assassin’s Creed opens to us,” Patino and Wiener said in a joint statement. “Beneath the scope, the spectacle, the parkour and the thrills is a baseline for the most essential kind of human story — about people searching for purpose, struggling with questions of identity and destiny and faith.”

More than anything, however, the show’s creators say Assassin’s Creed is about the value of human connection across time.

“And it’s about what we stand to lose as a species, when those connections break. We’ve got an amazing team behind us with the folks at Ubisoft and our champions at Netflix, and we’re committed to creating something undeniable for fans all over the planet,” Patino and Wiener said.

Assassin’s Creed is one of the bestselling series in video game history with over 230 million units sold, according to Netflix.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘The Terminal List: Dark Wolf’ teaser trailer and more
The official teaser trailer for The Terminal List prequel series has arrived. Prime Video has released the teaser for The Terminal List: Dark Wolf. Taylor Kitsch, Chris Pratt and Tom Hopper star in the trailer for the origin series centered on Ben Edwards (Kitsch) and his journey from the Navy SEALS to CIA Special Operations. The show begins streaming on Aug. 27 …

Neil Patrick Harris is going to host a new game show for Netflix. The streamer has announced that Harris will host What’s in the Box, a game show where every decision made could lead to life-changing rewards. The show, which will debut in December, will have giant boxes that conceal incredible prizes. Contestants will go through rounds of fast-paced trivia and guess what is inside each box …

Neon, the company that put out the recent best picture Oscar winner Anora, has acquired the upcoming film A Place in Hell. The movie was written and directed by Chloe Domont and stars Michelle Williams, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Andrew Scott. It follows two women at a high-profile criminal law firm …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Dakota Johnson romances Pedro Pascal, Chris Evans in new ‘Materialists’ trailer
A24

Dakota Johnson has her heart pulled between Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal in the new trailer for Materialists.

A24 released the second official trailer for the film on Thursday. It features the classic movie trailer voice-over that was a staple of films of a different era.

In the trailer, Johnson stars as Lucy, an ambitious New York City-based matchmaker who is torn between her perfect match and her imperfect ex-boyfriend.

Set to a cover of Madonna‘s “Material Girl,” we watch Lucy celebrate one of her clients getting married to the person she set them up with.

Although Lucy is skilled at helping people find their perfect partner, she seemingly can’t figure out her own love life.

Then she meets Pascal’s Harry at a fancy event. “You’re the matchmaker. You must know a lot about love,” Harry says to Lucy in the trailer.

“I know about dating,” she responds. “I’m probably not somebody you’d wanna date. Because the next person I date, I’m gonna marry.”

“Are you hitting on me?” Harry responds, as Lucy’s ex-boyfriend John, played by Evans, watches the interaction from afar.

Academy Award nominee Celine Song wrote and directed the film, which was partly inspired by her time working as a matchmaker.

Materialists arrives in theaters on June 13.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.