Kate Beckinsale shares tribute honoring late mother Judy Loe

Jon Furniss/WireImage via Getty Images

Kate Beckinsale has shared a tribute to her late mother, Judy Loe.

The actress mourned the death of her mom in a post shared to Instagram on Thursday. Loe died on Tuesday, July 15, at age 78. The British actress was known for her roles in TV shows such as General Hospital, Inspector Morse, Casualty and Holby City.

In her tribute post, Beckinsale wrote she did not want to post this news, but that she did because she registered her mother’s death certificate and she knew it would soon become public record.

“She died the night of July 15th in my arms after immeasurable suffering. I have not picked all the best photos, nor the best videos, because I cannot bear to go through my camera roll yet,” Beckinsale wrote. “I deeply apologise to any of her friends who are finding out this way or through the press, but I cannot go through her phone. I am paralysed.”

Beckinsale wrote that her mother was the compass of her life, the love of her life and her dearest friend.

“The vastness and huge heart of this tiny woman has touched so many people who love her dearly. She has been brave in so many ways, forgiving sometimes too much, believing in the ultimate good in people and the world is so dim without her that it is nearly impossible to bear,” Beckinsale wrote.

The actress ended her message by telling her late mother how much she loves her.

“Mama, I love you so much. This has been my greatest fear since finding my father dead at five and I am here. Oh my Mama.. I’m sorry, I’m so sorry. I am so sorry,” Beckinsale wrote.

Writers hired to pen Sam Mendes’ Beatles films
Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage)

The writers of Sam Mendes’ upcoming films about The Beatles have just been revealed.

Variety reports that three writers have been hired for the four films: Jez Butterworth, whose resume includes Ford v Ferrari, Edge of Tomorrow and SpectrePeter Straughan, who won the Oscar this year for writing Conclave; and Jack Thorne, a BAFTA and Tony Award winner who wrote the 2020 film Enola Holmes and the play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

Mendes’ Beatles films, titled The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event, will be released in April 2028, with each film being told from a different band member’s point of view. They will star Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison.

The Sony films will mark the first time Apple Corps Ltd. and The Beatles have granted a studio the rights to the life stories of band members and their legendary catalog of music.

‘The Last of Us’ co-creator Neil Druckmann exits show ahead of season 3
Liane Hentscher/HBO

We’ve seen the last of Neil Druckmann‘s involvement with The Last of Us.

Druckmann announced he was leaving the HBO show in a statement shared to the official Naughty Dog Instagram on Wednesday.

“I’ve made the difficult decision to step away from my creative involvement in The Last of Us on HBO,” Druckmann wrote. “With work completed on season 2 and before any meaningful work starts on season 3, now is the right time for me to transition my complete focus to Naughty Dog and its future projects, including writing and directing our exciting next game, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, along with my responsibilities as Studio Head and Head of Creative.”

Druckmann is the studio head and head of creative at the video game development company Naughty Dog. He co-created The Last of Us video game and also co-created the HBO series adaptation.

“Co-creating the show has been a career highlight,” Druckmann wrote. “It’s been an honor to work alongside Craig Mazin to executive produce, direct and write on the last two seasons. I’m deeply thankful for the thoughtful approach and dedication the talented cast and crew took to adapting The Last of Us Part I and the continued adaptation of The Last of Us Part II.

HBO renewed The Last of Us for season 3 in April.

