Kate Hudson covers The Band’s holiday classic ‘Christmas Must Be Tonight’

Kate Hudson covers The Band’s holiday classic ‘Christmas Must Be Tonight’

Kate Hudson ‘Christmas Must Be Tonight’ (Iconoclast/Sandbox Entertainment)HK Music)

In addition to being an Oscar-nominated actress, Kate Hudson is a singer who released her debut album, Glorious, in 2024. Now she’s dropped a holiday single that finds her covering a Christmas rock classic.

Hudson recorded The Band‘s song “Christmas Must Be Tonight,” which originally appeared on their 1977 album, Islands. It was their last album to feature the group’s original lineup. It was written by The Band’s guitarist, Robbie Robertson, and was partly inspired by the birth of his son. He later recorded a solo version for the soundtrack of the 1988 Bill Murray movie Scrooged.

“When you speak of The Band, you are speaking directly to the heart, soul and backbone of rock’s roots,” Hudson says in a statement, calling the group’s music “organic,” “breathtaking” and “real.” She adds, “It was an honor to re-record it.”


 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Nicole Kidman, Elle Fanning to star in A24 legal thriller series ‘Discretion’
Nicole Kidman, Elle Fanning to star in A24 legal thriller series ‘Discretion’
Nicole Kidman and Elle Fanning attend the 2021 InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on November 15, 2021, in LA. (Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for InStyle)

Nicole Kidman and Elle Fanning are reuniting for a new TV series.

The actresses will star in and executive produce Discretion, a brand-new legal thriller from A24, ABC Audio has confirmed. It will be based on The New York Times bestselling author Chandler Baker‘s fictional short story.

Baker is set to adapt her own short story for the screen. It is set in Dallas, Texas, and follows her experience as a corporate attorney. Baker will also executive produce alongside Erin Brockovich writer Susannah Grant.

Fanning’s sister, Dakota Fanning, will also executive produce under their own Lewellen Pictures.

This marks the latest collaboration between Kidman and Fanning, who previously worked together on Sofia Coppola‘s The Beguiled, the 2017 sci-fi romantic comedy How to Talk to Girls at Parties and the upcoming Apple series from David E. Kelley called Margo’s Got Money Troubles.

A24 acquired the rights to Discretion in what it described as a highly competitive situation.

Baker is busy juggling many projects. She is currently adapting The Husbands for Amazon MGM and Plan B. Kristin Wiig is set to star and produce the project. Baker’s first film, OH. WHAT. FUN., which she co-wrote with director Michael Showalter, premieres this holiday season on Prime Video. The duo’s next script is also in development at Sony30000. Additionally, a TV adaptation of her novel Cutting Teeth is also in place at a major streamer.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Netflix
The Sandman Presents: Death: The High Cost of Living: The final bonus episode focused on the character Death ends the series forever.

Freeform
Project Runway: Heidi Klum returns as host of the fashion design reality competition series.

Peacock
Twisted Metal: Anthony Mackie stars in season 2 of the post-apocalyptic action comedy series.

Movie theaters
The Bad Guys 2: Your favorite felons are back in the sequel film — and this time they’re the good guys.

The Naked Gun: Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson star in the comedy film.

She Rides Shotgun: Taron Egerton is on the run in the gritty crime thriller.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Leonardo DiCaprio says he felt ’emotionally’ in his 30s when he turned 50
Leonardo DiCaprio says he felt ’emotionally’ in his 30s when he turned 50
Leonardo DiCaprio attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences’ 14th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on January 09, 2024, in Hollywood, California. (Emma McIntyre/WireImage via Getty Images)

Leonardo DiCaprio doesn’t feel a day over 32, let alone 50.

The actor, who celebrated his 50th birthday last November, spoke to director Paul Thomas Anderson for Esquire‘s Mavericks of Hollywood issue, which was released Wednesday.

In the interview, Anderson asked DiCaprio, “If you didn’t know how old you are, how old are you right now?”

The Titanic actor responded with, “32.” He also said that when he turned 50, he really felt as though he turned “emotionally 35.”

Anderson, who directed DiCaprio in the upcoming film One Battle After Another, asked if hitting the milestone age of 50 made the actor reflect on his life.

“Well, it creates a feeling like you have a desire to just be more honest and not waste your time,” DiCaprio said. “I can only imagine how the next few decades are going to progress.”

DiCaprio said he looks up to his mother, Irmelin Indenbirken, in this regard.

“She just says exactly what she thinks and wastes no time. She spends no time trying to fake it,” DiCaprio said.

As for how he incorporates this in his day-to-day life, DiCaprio said it means he is “more upfront and risking having things fall apart or risk the disagreements or risk going your separate ways from any type of relationship in life — the personal, professional.”

“You have to just be much more upfront. It’s almost a responsibility because much more of your life is behind you than it is ahead of you,” he said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.