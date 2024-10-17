Kate Winslet on redefining Lee Miller away from the male gaze in ‘Lee’

Kimberley French/Sky UK

Kate Winslet is photographer Elizabeth “Lee” Miller in the new film Lee, in theaters now.

The movie tells the true story of the fashion model-turned-photographer who became an acclaimed war correspondent as she covered World War II for Vogue magazine.

While Winslet was familiar with Miller’s work before joining the film, she did not know all of the details of her life. She told ABC Audio she is happy to share Miller’s story with the world.

“I did not know just how extraordinary what she actually did as a middle-aged woman in going to the front line, and pushing through and into male-dominated spaces where women were not allowed in order to be that visual voice for the victims of the conflict,” Winslet said.

Another thing that attracted Winslet to the project was the idea of reshaping the way Miller had been framed in history.

“She had been, I think, somewhat defined by the male gaze in history,” Winslet said. “She was referred to as the muse of Man Ray, the former lover of X, Y, Z … this was this chapter of her life, a tiny little chapter in her 20s, but somehow these somewhat infantilizing labels had been stuck on her.”

“She became so much more and way beyond that when she moved into those powerful decades of her life in her 30s and 40s,” Winslet continued.

Donald Glover says his ‘Solo’ spin-off movie, ‘Lando’, will put the “fun” back in Star Wars
Lucasfilm

While Lando, a Star Wars series bound for Disney+ starring Donald Glover, is no more, the project is being adapted into a feature film, with Glover reprising his lovable scoundrel Lando Calrissian from 2018’s Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Donald and his brother Stephen are developing the project, which the actor hopes will bring the “fun” back to that galaxy far, far away.

He tells WSJ. Magazine, “I just want it to be fun, like, as a Star Wars fan myself, I think it’s important that there just needs to be more fun being had.”

He adds, “It’s tough because there are very serious things happening [in real life]. … But part of the human experience, I believe, is we have a responsibility to have enjoyment and I just feel like we’re lacking in that department.”

He added, “Star Wars, I love it, but sometimes it be super serious. Sometimes it be, like, way too serious. It’s like everything that has to do with the Skywalkers, is like so serious.”

That said, Glover believes the card shark and frenemy to Han Solo who Billy Dee Williams first played in Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back is the opposite.

He adds, “Lando, I think the best part about him is he’s a scoundrel, you know, and I feel like people can relate to that. And he’s probably like, ‘Man, this war is whack. I need money,’ which I feel everyone can relate to. So, I want to just bring fun to Star Wars. I just want it to be fun.”

It will be at least two years until a Lando movie hits theaters.

Star Wars is produced by Lucasfilm, which is owned by ABC News’ parent company, Disney.

 

Google-Netflix partnership lets ‘Emily in Paris’ fans shop for her looks while they binge
Netflix

Fashion is at the center of Emily in Paris, and a new partnership between Netflix and Google will let fans shop for looks worn by Lily Collins‘ character and her equally stylish amis as they binge.

A shoppable Pause Ad feature will let you scan an image on your screen using Google Lens, and with the visual search tool, you’ll be shown how to snatch up similar looks for yourself. 

Part of the collab will be Emily-specific commercials for viewers with ad-supported Netflix plans “that organically tie Emily in Paris with Google Shopping, highlighting Emily Cooper’s photo ingenuity that fans know and love.”

If that’s not enough immersion, Netflix also announced a video game called Netflix Stories: Emily in Paris.

“Just like Emily, you’ll make the move from the US to Paris after accepting a dream job,” the ad copy teases. “Emily, Mindy, Alfie, and Gabriel will help you explore the city and find yourself in the process. Will you take every opportunity to land your dream job, and follow your heart?”

Bonne chance.

The first half of Emily in Paris‘ fourth season is now streaming.

Sarah Paulson teases returns to ‘The Bear,’ ‘American Horror Story’
ABC News

Sarah Paulson is hinting at her potential returns to The Bear and American Horror Story.

The three-time Emmy-winning actress stopped by Good Morning America on Thursday. While discussing the psychological horror-thriller film Hold Your Breath, now streaming on Hulu, she also got TV fans’ hearts racing with some cryptic teases.

When asked about a potential return to The Bear after playing cousin Michelle in the season 2 episode “Fishes,” Paulson played coy.

“No one’s told me I can’t say, so I’ll let that sort of communicate whether or not I’m going to be back,” she said. “I might be back. They didn’t say I couldn’t say, so maybe.”

Paulson’s The Bear co-star Ebon Moss-Bachrach also stars with her in Hold Your Breath, and she said she was “grateful to see a familiar face” when making her guest appearance on the culinary series after they’d done “this freaky movie together.”

Paulson was also asked about potentially reuniting with Ryan Murphy, who co-created the show that catapulted her to new levels of stardom: American Horror Story.

“I think there is a big chance that I will return to American Horror Story. I’ve got everything crossed,” she said. “I would like to do it more than anything. It’s my home. It’s where I started.”

