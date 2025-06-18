Kathryn Bigelow thriller ‘A House of Dynamite’ gets Netflix release date
Kathryn Bigelow‘s upcoming film for Netflix now has a title and release date.
The upcoming political thriller is titled A House of Dynamite, the streaming service announced on Wednesday. It will arrive in select theaters this fall and debut on Netflix on Oct. 24.
The film follows what happens when a single, unattributed missile is launched at the United States. The incident starts a race to figure out who or what is responsible for it and how to respond.
A House of Dynamite features a star-studded ensemble cast led by Idris Elba. He is joined by Rebecca Ferguson, Gabriel Basso, Jared Harris, Tracy Letts, Anthony Ramos, Jonah Hauer-King, Moses Ingram, Greta Lee, Renée Elise Goldsberry and Kaitlyn Dever.
Noah Oppenheim wrote the film and also produces alongside Bigelow and Greg Shapiro.
Bigelow is known for her films Point Break, Zero Dark Thirty and The Hurt Locker. She became the first woman to win the Oscar for best director in 2010 for the latter film.
Movie theater owners at CinemaCon in Las Vegas got a look at the first footage of Jeremy Allen White as Bruce Springsteen in the upcoming film Deliver Me From Nowhere on Thursday.
According to Variety, attendees were shown a trailer for the film, and White was on hand to speak about the project, noting the pressure he felt to get the part right.
“It was incredible, challenging, and a dream come true. I feel really lucky. We all had Bruce’s blessing,” White said. “The film tells the story of a very pivotal moment, Bruce struggling to reconcile the pressures of success versus his past.”
The trailer gave attendees not only there first look at White as The Boss, but also of Jeremy Strong as Springsteen’s manager Jon Landau. Strong was also in attendance at CinemaCon.
In one clip, White, as Springsteen, is at a New Jersey car lot, with the dealer saying, “I know who you are,” and White replying, “That makes one of us.”
The film centers on the making of Springsteen’s 1982 solo album Nebraska, and in a voiceover Strong talks about the making of the record.
“When Bruce was little, he had a hole in the floor of his bedroom. A floor that’s supposed to be solid? He’s supposed to be able to stand on, Bruce didn’t have that,” he says. “Bruce is a repairman. What he’s doing with this album is, he’s repairing that hole in his floor. Repairing that hole in himself. Once he’s done that, he’s going to repair the entire world.”
The trailer also provided the first taste of White’s vocal chops, with the clip ending with a snippet of White giving a live performance of the Springsteen classic, “Born to Run.”
So far there’s no exact release date for Deliver Me From Nowhere, although it will reportedly come out in late 2025.
We now have a date for the 83rd annual Golden Globes. Nikki Glaser will host the awards ceremony for a second year in a row on Jan. 11, 2026. The show will air on CBS and also stream on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME for subscribers of that service live from the Beverly Hilton in LA. Nominations for the awards will be announced on Dec. 8 …
McKenna Grace volunteers as tribute. The actress will star in the upcoming Hunger Games prequel film Sunrise on the Reaping. Grace will play Maysilee Donner, who is one of the tributes that, along with protagonist Haymitch Abernathy, represents District 12 in the 50th annual Hunger Games. Previously announced cast members include Joseph Zada as Haymitch and Whitney Peak as Lenore Dove …
The Hamnet adaptation starring Paul Mescal and Jessie Buckley will arrive in theaters everywhere on Dec. 12, Focus Features has announced. The studio also shared that it will come to select theaters first on Nov. 27. Oscar winner Chloé Zhao directs the film, which also stars Emily Watson and Joe Alwyn …
A New York judge has declared a mistrial on the third-degree rape count in Harvey Weinstein‘s sex crimes retrial on Thursday, after the jury foreman refused to return to deliberate.
The foreman had told Judge Curtis Farber on Wednesday that he was afraid to be in the same room with fellow jurors after he claimed they yelled at him to try to change his mind.
Asked if he would be willing to go back to the deliberation room Thursday, the foreman said, “No, I’m sorry.” Farber then dismissed the remaining jurors.
The former movie mogul was accused of sexually assaulting three women over a decade ago in New York City.
The mistrial comes a day after the jury convicted Weinstein on one count of criminal sex act involving Mimi Haley and acquitted him of another count of criminal sex act involving Kaja Sokola.
The third count related to an alleged assault on aspiring actress Jessica Mann in 2013.
All three women have publicly come forward and testified during the trial.
Farber said he spoke to the remaining jurors, who told him they were “disappointed” they did not get to render a verdict on the third count.
“I will say they were extremely disappointed that deliberations ended before they reached a verdict,” Farber said.
The judge also said the remaining jurors did not describe anything like the discord and threats recounted by the foreman.
“They all thought they were involved in a normal discourse, and they don’t understand why the foreperson bowed out,” Farber said.
The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office immediately signaled it is ready to try Weinstein again on the rape count.
An attorney for Weinstein, Arthur Aidala, said they plan to appeal the conviction in the retrial.
“We have very powerful evidence that there was gross juror misconduct at this trial,” Aidala told reporters outside the courthouse. “None of us have ever heard of that where a jury is so intimidated a grown man who was in good physical shape in his late 30s saying, I’m afraid to go back into the deliberating room.”
“If that doesn’t cast doubt on the verdicts here, I don’t know what would. This is not over,” he said.
Aidala further alleged jury misconduct, saying they found out that jurors were considering evidence not admitted at trial.
The foreperson told the judge on Monday that jurors were discussing Weinstein’s past, according to a transcript of the closed encounter in the judge’s chambers. When the judge summoned the entire jury that day, he reminded them to discuss only the evidence presented at trial and to be cordial.
Weinstein was being retried for sexually assaulting Haley and Mann after his earlier conviction was overturned on appeal. He was also charged with sexually assaulting Sokola, who was not part of the first trial.
Prosecutors said Weinstein “preyed” on the three women as “he held unfettered power for over 30 years” in Hollywood, while the defense countered the producer did not coerce the women and claimed they were using him for his connections.
Weinstein, 73, pleaded not guilty and has said his sexual encounters were consensual. He did not testify during the trial.
If you are affected by abuse and needing support, or know someone who is, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). You can also chat online at thehotline.org or online.rainn.org, respectively.