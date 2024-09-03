Kathryn Hahn talks the “dream” of reprising her ‘WandaVision’ role in ‘Agatha All Along’

Marvel Studios/Chuck Zlotnick

Fans weren’t the only ones hoping for more of Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness when WandaVision ended more than three years ago.

“I was always interested in more Agatha,” Jac Schaeffer, who created that series, as well as the new Agatha-centric spin-off, Agatha All Along, told Good Morning America.

Schaeffer said viewers’ overwhelming response to Hahn’s performance as the witchy breakout character — and that viral song — was a whirlwind ride, but a series focused on her “didn’t seem within the realm of possibility.”

The showrunner said a year or so after WandaVision ended, she was “exploring different characters and different worlds” for other Marvel projects, but she couldn’t get Agatha out of her head.

“It just kept going back to her,” she recalled, crediting Hahn. “The joy and complexity and the continued interest in this character is because of her.”

Hahn called it “an actor’s dream” to be able to embrace all aspects of her character — from the dramatic to the kooky.

“I’ve been blessed enough in this career to be able to jump into different genres,” she said. “I’ve never been really pigeonholed … so I feel like this is, weirdly, the culmination of that ability.”

As for whether or not Agatha is a true villain, Hahn and Schaeffer have a few thoughts.

Hahn said, “It feels very binary to call someone just bad” — even Agatha.

“There is much more to explore there,” Schaeffer said, adding that she also wouldn’t call Agatha “evil.”

“I think that as a young person she was told she was bad … and that kind of thing imprints on a person,” she said.

Also starring Patti LuPone and Aubrey Plaza, Agatha All Along premieres with two episodes Sept. 18 on Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘What Not To Wear”s Clinton Kelly, Stacy London reunite for Prime Video’s ‘Wear Whatever The F You Want’
Photos: QVC, Matt Baker

Clinton Kelly and Stacy London, the dynamic duo of stylists who starred in the hit TLC reality series What Not To Wear, are reuniting for an eight-episode “style transformation” series for Prime Video. 

Wear Whatever The F You Want will be executive produced by and star the pair, who return to TV for “this new style transformation show, giving people the confidence and style savvy to wear whatever they want.”

Prime Video adds, “Over the course of a couple of days, they will empower each client to live out their fashion fantasy and find their style truth in the journey of a lifetime.”

The show will get a rollout in 240 countries.

The pair shared in a joint statement, “The world has changed a lot since the run of What Not to Wear, and, thankfully, so have we. These days, we have zero interest in telling people what to do, based on society’s norms — because there are no more norms!”

The fashionistas add, “However, style is still an important form of communication, and we’re excited to show new clients how to align their personal messaging with their life goals. It’s time to celebrate individual style, not prescribe it.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

“We screwed up”: Lionsgate pulls new ‘Megalopolis’ trailer after using fake “bad” Coppola reviews
L-R: Coppola and Adam Driver on the ‘Megalopolis’ set – Lionsgate/Phil Caruso

Lionsgate has pulled its brand-new trailer to Francis Ford Coppola‘s Megalopolis after it was revealed it used fabricated reviews from real critics regarding the filmmaker’s former films.

“We offer our sincere apologies to the critics involved and to Francis Ford Coppola and [his studio] American Zoetrope for this inexcusable error in our vetting process,” the studio stated. “We screwed up. We are sorry.”

The trailer began with a voice-over from co-star Laurence Fishburne who intoned, “True genius is often misunderstood.”

It then shows bad reviews allegedly earned from Coppola’s Oscar-winning epic The Godfather, claiming The Village Voice‘s Andrew Sarris called it “A sloppy, self-indulgent movie.”

Coppola’s 1979 classic Apocalypse Now was also trashed by name, as was 1992’s Bram Stoker’s Dracula, the latter purportedly panned by both the late Roger Ebert and veteran reviewer Owen Gleiberman.

Variety discovered that Ebert’s alleged diss of that film — “a triumph of style over substance” — was lifted from his review of Tim Burton‘s 1989 blockbuster Batman.

Unlike Ebert, Gleiberman is still alive, and he’s none too happy, he tells the trade for which he works. “Even if you’re one of those people who don’t like critics, we hardly deserve to have words put in our mouths,” he said, noting “the whole Megalopolis trailer is built on a false narrative.”

He continues, “Critics loved The Godfather. And though Apocalypse Now was divisive, it received a lot of crucial critical support.”

Cheekily, he added, “As far as me calling Bram Stoker’s Dracula ‘A beautiful mess,’ I only wish I’d said that! Regarding that film, it now sounds kind.”

Not coincidentally, Megalopolis debuted in May at the Cannes International Film Festival to unkind reviews. Its Rotten Tomatoes score sits at 53%.

Lionsgate will release Megalopolis in theaters on Sept. 27.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Penn Badgley is back in NYC for fifth and final season of Netflix’s ‘You’
Netflix

In a new social media post, Netflix tells fans that You‘s Joe Goldberg is back on the prowl in New York City. 

To a photo of Joe’s alter-ego Penn Badgley — now clean shaven — on the streets of the Big Apple, the streamer notes, “Back to where it all began,” signaling the start of production on the fifth and final season of the serial killer series.

Deadline reports Baby Reindeer star and Emmy nominee Nava Mau has joined the cast this season in a guest starring role, playing Detective Marquez.

The fourth season of the show, which dropped in February of 2023 segued the action to London, where Badgley’s Joe comes to realize the so-called Eat The Rich Killer who has been murdering the well-heeled, is actually (spoiler alert) him

There’s no official release date for the fifth and final season.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.