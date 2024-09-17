Kathy Bates denies retirement from acting: “It was misunderstood”

Kathy Bates denies retirement from acting: “It was misunderstood”
Disney/Stewart Cook

Well, it looks like Kathy Bates isn’t retiring after Matlock after all. 

Bates stopped by ABC’s On the Red Carpet show before Sunday night’s 76th Emmy Awards, where she threw cold water on a New York Times story that Madeline Matlock in the forthcoming CBS reboot would be her final role.

As much as she said she was “flattered” that the retirement report “went around the globe,” Bates told ABC’s George Pennacchio that she was “misunderstood.”

“I think it was misunderstood because I … had one foot out the door until I read Jennie [Snyder] Urman‘s script and I was like, ‘OK, now we’re talking. And I want the show [Matlock] to run for years and years,” she said.

The original series of Matlock ran from 1986 to 1995, starring Andy Griffith as a defense lawyer named Benjamin Matlock.

The reboot show will chronicle Bates’ character, who rejoins the law workforce as a senior, scoring legal victories in courtrooms. In the interview with the New York Times to discuss the show, she said she felt like she was called to do the role, especially after experiencing some injustices in the early days of her career.

“Everything I’ve prayed for, worked for, clawed my way up for, I am suddenly able to be asked to use all of it,” she said at the time. “And it’s exhausting.”

Despite her success, when reflecting on her acting career, she only recalled some of the blunders, telling the New York Times, “I never felt dressed right or well.”

“I felt like a misfit,” she said. “It’s that line in Misery when Annie says, ‘I’m not a movie star.’ I’m not.”

Her comments notwithstanding, a source told ABC News on Monday that “it is understood that Bates changed her mind [about retiring] after doing Matlock.”

Matlock will premiere on CBS Sept. 22 and will be available to stream on Paramount+.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

In Brief: Kimmel and Mulaney reportedly decline Oscars-hosting gig, and more
In Brief: Kimmel and Mulaney reportedly decline Oscars-hosting gig, and more

Scratch Jimmy Kimmel and John Mulaney‘s names off the list of potential Oscars hosts — sources say both have passed on hosting next year’s show, although there’s no official comment from ABC or the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Kimmel has hosted four times, including the 2024 Oscars, for which he earned rave reviews. Mulaney earned high marks for his turn as host of the Governor’s Award earlier this year, which many saw as an audition for the Oscars job. While he said no to this year’s show, he left the door open to host a future Oscars telecast, per THR. The 97th Oscars are set to air March 2, 2025 …

Seth Meyers, host of NBC’s Late Night, has a new stand-up comedy special set to air on HBO and Max this fall, the premium cable channel has announced. The Saturday Night Live alum taped the special in front of a live audience at The Vic Theatre in Chicago. “Critics say it’s the special my kids will be talking about in therapy twenty years from now!” Meyers joked in a statement. Meyers’ first comedy special, Lobby Baby, aired on Netflix in 2019. In addition to his Late Night duties, the busy comedian co-hosts two podcasts: Family Trips with the Meyers Brothers and The Lonely Island and Seth Meyers Podcast. He also co-headlines a monthly residency with John Oliver at the Beacon Theatre in New York …

Netflix has dropped the first trailer to the animated musical Spellbound. The feature, from Toy Story creator John Lasseter and Shrek director Vicky Jenson, features Rachel Zegler as the voice of Ellian, who must go on a daring quest to save her parents — voiced by Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem — after a mysterious spell transforms them into monsters. John Lithgow, Nathan Lane, Jenifer Lewis and Tituss Burgess round out the voice cast. Spellbound premieres Nov. 22 …

The Morning Show has tapped Logan veteran Boyd Holbrook to play Brodie, “a popular and provocative talk show host,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. He joins Jeremy Irons, William Jackson Harper and Marion Cotillard in the show’s fourth season. The cast of Apple TV+’s workplace drama also includes Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Jon Hamm and Nicole Beharie

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ claws its way back to #1 with an .3 million box office weekend
‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ claws its way back to #1 with an $18.3 million box office weekend
Disney

Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine reclaimed the top spot at the domestic box office with an estimated $18.3 million weekend. After five weeks, the film has grossed $577.2 million in North America making it the eighth-biggest MCU film, besting Captain America: Civil War‘s $1.155 billion, according to Variety.

The movie has grossed $1.21 billion worldwide and is now the second-highest grossing movie of the year behind Pixar’s Inside Out 2‘s $1.64 billion.

Meanwhile, by surpassing $1 billion at the international box office, Inside Out 2 has now become the first animated feature to do so, per Variety.

20th Century Studios’ Alien: Romulus, which debuted at the top of the domestic box office last week, dropped to second place, earning an estimated $16.2 million, raising its tally to $72.6 million. The latest film in the Alien franchise has collected $225.4 million globally.

Marvel and 20th Century Studios and Pixar are owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Third place went to Blake Lively‘s It Ends with Us, delivering an estimated $11.8 million at the North American box office, for a three-week total of $120.8 million. Worldwide, the film has grossed $242.6 million.

Zoë Kravitz‘s directorial debut, Blink Twice, opened with an estimated $7.3 million, for a fourth place finish. The movie, which stars Channing Tatum and Naomi Ackie, tacked on an estimated $6.7 million internationally, for a global tally of $14 million.

Rounding out the top five was the faith-based drams The Forge, debuting with an estimated $6.6 million in North America.

Elsewhere, the remake to 1994’s The Crow, starring Bill Skarsgård and FKA Twigs, opened with an estimated $4.6 million domestically for an eighth place finish.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘What We Do in the Shadows’ returns for its final season in October
‘What We Do in the Shadows’ returns for its final season in October
FX

FX has announced its vampire mockumentary series What We Do in the Shadows will return for its sixth and final season on Oct. 21.

The first three installments of the 11-episode swan song (or bat song) will premiere on that date; all episodes will stream the next day on Hulu, where fans can also stream all five previous seasons.

Newly minted Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series Emmy nominee Matt Berry, along with costars Kayvan Novak, Mark Proksch and Kristen Schaal, as well as executive producer/writer Paul Simms and executive producer/director Kyle Newacheck, will kick off a Farewell Tour at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday.

The Hall H panel will also showcase a new episode from the forthcoming season.

Based on the cult hit film of the same name from executive producers Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement, the show was recently nominated for eight Primetime Emmys and centers on a group of vampire roommates “as they navigate the modern world of Staten Island” in Niewww Yawwk Citay, as Berry’s Laszlo would pronounce it.

FX teases of the new season, “Nandor (Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo, Colin (Proksch) and Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) will enter the workforce, visit New Hampshire, go to a human dinner party, fête The Baron and conjure a demon — all while trying to find their place and their purpose in this crazy, mixed-up world.”

Disney is the parent company of FX, Hulu and ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.