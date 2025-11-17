Kayakers and dog rescued at Smith Mountain Lake

First responders rescued two kayakers and their dog who were struggling against strong winds on Smith Mountain Lake on Sunday. The Smith Mountain Lake Marine Volunteer Fire Rescue was dispatched to the Webster Marina area for a report of kayakers in distress. First responders arrived and reported finding two kayakers struggling against the strong winds. Crews safely loaded them, along with their dog, into the fireboat and returned them to shore.

